6 dead, 10 injured after lightning strike in east China's Jiangsu

Heavy rainfall caused mudflows that flooded 16 private homes and destroyed the internal farm bridge in some areas of the Issyk-Kul’s coast, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, on August 11, mudflows inundated four residential buildings in the Toguz-Bulak district of Cholpon-Ata city and nine ones in the Baktuu-Dolonotu village, where the village’s river water level increased significantly. Additionally, one residence in Bulan-Sogotu village and three residences in Bosteri village sustained damage. A bridge was destroyed, and the internal farm road leading to the "Cooperative Builder" country house community in Bosteri was washed away.





Rescuers temporarily evacuated the family from Baktuu-Dolonotu village to safety.





In response to the adverse weather conditions, the staff of the Emergency Department of the Issyk-Kul district established an operational headquarters to mitigate the adverse effects of the inclement weather. Additionally, the Civil Protection Services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are engaged in the cleanup of road drainage systems, the alleviation of congestion on rivers, and the implementation of measures to address the consequences of the disaster.





As of 4.20 am on August 12, 29 rescuers from district units #31 and #35, two motorized pumps, four officers from the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Issyk-Kul, seven rescuers and motorized pumps from the city unit #19 in Balykchy were engaged to eliminate the consequences of mudflows.





A total of 40 rescuers and three motor pumps are working at the site, while 60 people are involved from the Civil Protection Services of Issyk-Kul district.