This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred off the coast of Cuba
relevant news
China to launch first-ever solar probe at Sun-Earth L5 point
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Seven killed as landslide, flash floods hit Indonesia's West Java
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 9,000 flights across U.S. canceled as major winter storm hits - media
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
AI-powered "RoboCops" take up traffic duties in Chinese cities
It is a new colleague capable of assisting us effectively," said Jiang Zihao, a traffic police officer in Wuhu.
The robot can work around the clock," Jiang said, noting that it is expected to ease the workload of the police, especially during peak hours or in extreme weather conditions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Xiconomics: China's vision for an open world economy in a turbulent era
Whether you like it or not, the global economy is the big ocean that you cannot escape from," Xi said in his 2017 WEF speech, warning that attempts to cut off the flows of capital, technology and people would only run counter to economic reality.
China's emphasis on openness, inclusiveness, and fairness speaks directly to the core aspirations of developing countries, which have long sought a global economic system that enables growth rather than constrains it," Lewis Ndichu, director of research at the Nairobi-based Centre for China Africa Policy, told Xinhua.
For many in the Global South, openness is not about unfettered liberalization but about meaningful access to markets, technology and finance on equitable terms. China's proposals resonate because they recognize this distinction and place development at the center of globalization," he said.
Rising uncertainty and geopolitical fragmentation, alongside slower growth, are currently the most worrying challenges for the global economy, especially for developing countries that depend on open trade and stable investment flows," Deni Friawan, an economic researcher at the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Xinhua.
Global South economies require a balanced international environment that combines openness, stability, and access to affordable financing," said Asif Javed, associate research fellow at Pakistan's Sustainable Development Policy Institute. "Trade and investment should be fair and inclusive so that developing countries may integrate into global value chains."
There is a clear convergence between President Xi's emphasis on dialogue-based governance and the Global South's aspiration for a more balanced and cooperative global economic order," Alok Kumar Pathak, associate fellow at the BRICS Institute India, told Xinhua.
China functions as both a stabilizing anchor and a key driver of industrial upgrading across the Global South," said Herman Tiu Laurel.
By prioritizing infrastructure development and technological innovation, China offers developing countries the practical means to build sustainable growth and achieve genuine economic autonomy," he said.
China has offered additional development options for Global South countries. This engagement complements existing international efforts and contributes to a more diversified and balanced global economic system," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Five skiers died in avalanches in western Austria
Four skiers died in a snowslide in the Gastein Valley, south of the city of Salzburg. (...) About 90 minutes earlier, a female skier died after being covered by an avalanche in the nearby Bad Hofgastein area," the article says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred in Kamchatka
Coordinates: 52.3950, 161.1986. Magnitude (Ml): 5.8," data on the seismic event is provided in the Telegram channel of scientists.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ex-South Korean President sentenced to 5 years in prison over obstruction of justice, other charges
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
09.02.2026, 16:30Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Romanian Parliament 09.02.2026, 18:342311Kazakhstan and Jordan Strengthen Cooperation in Industrial Zones and Investment Sectors 09.02.2026, 09:102291Head of domestic policy department at Presidential Administration named 09.02.2026, 19:002061Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Focuses on Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Projects 09.02.2026, 18:481976Kazakh President signs law ratifying readmission pact with France 06.02.2026, 19:32107071Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia 06.02.2026, 13:10106581Spanish Experts were Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms 06.02.2026, 20:20106111Key Development Priorities of Kazakhstan Presented in Madrid 06.02.2026, 12:35105641Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented at the Parliament of the Czech Republic 06.02.2026, 11:20105471Kazakhstan and Finland Expand Dialogue in the Field of Healthcare 20.01.2026, 12:45174091Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 13.01.2026, 08:20172101Thailand boat collision: Eight Kazakh nationals reported aboard 13.01.2026, 19:58171746KazMunayGas comments on drone attack on tanker near CPC 20.01.2026, 12:35161346Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 14.01.2026, 16:22159556Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement