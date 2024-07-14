11.07.2024, 18:49 4821
China builds world's first field test network for 6G communication
Images | news.cgtn.com
A group of Chinese telecom engineers has established the world's first field test network for 6G communication and intelligent integration, CGTN reports.
The experimental network has demonstrated that semantic communication can reach the transmission capabilities of 6G on existing 4G infrastructure.
Also, the network has achieved a remarkable tenfold improvement in key communication metrics, including capacity, coverage and efficiency, according to a team from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications who unveiled their work at a seminar on Wednesday.
The network serves as a platform, which facilitates the efforts of research institutions in conducting theoretical research and initial verification of 6G pivotal technologies. It can effectively lower the entry threshold for 6G research, making it more accessible for innovation, according to the team.
China is working to commercialize 6G, the next-generation wireless technology after 5G, by around 2030, while 6G standards are expected to be set in 2025.
12.07.2024
12 killed, 65 missing in Nepal's landslides
Images | Nepal Police/Handout via Xinhua
Twelve people were killed and 65 others went missing after their buses were swept away by landslides in separate incidents on Thursday night and Friday morning, local police said, Xinhua reports.
On Thursday night, seven members of one family and three others died in landslides in Pokhara of Kaski district, while another person lost her life in Madi Rural Municipality of the district, said Basant Kumar Sharma, spokesperson for the district police.
We have recovered 11 dead bodies from three places in the district," Sharma told Xinhua.
Meanwhile, 65 passengers went missing after two buses were swept away by landslides in Chitwan district on the Mugling-Narayanghat stretch of a highway that connects Kathmandu with the rest of the country.
One bus with 24 passengers aboard was enroute to Kathmandu from Birgunj, while the other carrying 41 passengers was going to Gaur in Rautahat district from Kathmandu.
Both buses are suspected to have fallen in the Trishuli River. Rescue teams that include divers have been mobilized to trace them," Bhesh Raj Rijal, spokesperson for the district police, told Xinhua.
In another incident, a driver of another bus was killed after a falling stone hit him in Chitwan on the same stretch of the highway.
Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has directed the security forces to expedite the rescue efforts.
Floods, mudslides and landslides sparked by heavy rains are common in Nepal during the monsoon season which usually runs from mid-June to early October.
11.07.2024
China sees surge of foreign travelers following transit visa-free policies
Images | Xinhua/Ju Huanzong
Currently, foreign nationals from 54 countries are eligible for the 72/144-hour transit visa-free policies that are effective at 38 ports in 18 provincial-level regions across China, Xinhua reports.
China recorded 14.64 million inbound trips made by foreigners in the first half of this year, up 152.7 percent year on year, following measures introduced since January, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced on July 5.
According to NIA, the number of visa-free entries made by foreigners exceeded 8.54 million from January to June, accounting for 52 percent of the inbound trips and representing a year-on-year surge of 190.1 percent.
10.07.2024
New survey reveals China as global leader in adoption of generative AI
Images | news.cgtn.com
China is emerging as a global leader in generative AI (GenAI) adoption, according to a new survey. This finding comes after a year of significant progress in the field, fueled by the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022, CGTN News reports.
The survey, conducted by the U.S. AI and analytics software company SAS and Coleman Parkes Research, has polled 1,600 decision-makers across various industries worldwide. Notably, 83 percent of respondents in China reported using generative AI.
The figure was higher than the 16 other countries and regions in the survey, including the U.S., where 65 percent of respondents said they had adopted GenAI. The global average was 54 percent.
The industries surveyed included banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail and energy. The survey also found that organizations in the U.S. are ahead in terms of maturity and having fully implemented GenAI technologies at 24 percent compared to China's 19 percent, and the U.K.'s 11 percent.
In recent years, China's AI industry has achieved progress in technological innovation, product creation, industry applications and other areas. The sector has presented new features with the accelerated development of new technologies like large models.
Last week, a report by the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organization showed China was leading the GenAI patent race, filing more than 38,000 between 2014 and 2023 against 6,276 filed by the U.S. in the same period.
China now hosts more than 4,500 AI companies. Its core AI industry reached a scale of more than 578 billion yuan (about $79.5 billion) in 2023, up 13.9 percent year on year, according to official data.
The country will also formulate more than 50 national and industrial standards for AI by 2026 and develop a standard system to guide the high-quality development of the sector, according to guidelines jointly unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and three other government organs.
10.07.2024
Spanish tourist trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
A Spanish tourist was trampled to death Sunday by some elephants at a national park in North West Province of South Africa after he left the car to take photos, local police said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.
Sabata Mokgwabone, spokesperson for the police in North West Province, said the deceased man was traveling with his fiancee as well as two women in their own car when he got out of his vehicle to take some photos of three elephants and three calves at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve.
We can confirm that police in Mogwase opened an inquest docket for investigation after a 43-year-old man was allegedly killed by elephants at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve at about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. Reports suggest that the man stopped the vehicle, alighted, and went closer to take pictures. The elephants allegedly attacked and killed him," said Mokgwabone.
The victim's companions, who were all coming from Boksburg, Johannesburg, were not harmed, and the victim is reportedly from Spain, said Mokgwabone.
According to the national park's rules, people are not allowed to get out of their vehicles in the park but are advised to take photos while in their cars.
09.07.2024
23 confirmed dead, 35 missing as Indonesia intensifies search efforts for landslide victims
Indonesia on Tuesday nearly doubled the number of rescuers and deployed heavy machinery and a helicopter to search for victims of landslides and flash floods in Bone Bolango regency of Gorontalo province, according to a senior rescuer, Xinhua reports.
Bagus Asrama, head of the operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office, reported that 23 bodies had been found, with 35 others still missing.
We have discovered 23 bodies and are still searching for 35 others," Asrama told Xinhua.
The number of rescuers involved in the operation increased to 473 on Tuesday, up from 283 the previous day. The joint rescue team includes personnel from local search and rescue offices, soldiers, police officers, local disaster agencies, and other institutions.
Tomorrow, we will continue to comb the disaster-affected areas, especially those around the camps," he said.
Achril Babyonggo, head of the operational unit of the disaster management and mitigation agency in the regency, told Xinhua on Tuesday that the number of survivors had risen to 71 people. He added that over 5,000 miners worked in the traditional gold mining operations in the area.
The landslides and flash floods, triggered by heavy downpours, struck the mining areas in Bone Bolango regency at midnight on Saturday. The disaster hit camps housing miners and vendors, sweeping them away.
05.07.2024
Paris 2024 closing ceremony rehearsals begin in secret location near Paris
Images | Xinhua/Cao Can
While public attention is focused on the grand opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics set to be held on the Seine River, the Paris Organizing Committee has already commenced rehearsals for the closing ceremony, Xinhua reports.
Xinhua, as the only invited Chinese media outlet, visited this "secret" rehearsal site on Wednesday.
The closing ceremony performance, themed "Records," will be held in the evening of August 11 at the Stade de France. Like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony is created and directed by renowned French director Thomas Jolly.
To avoid potential instability, the rehearsals are being conducted at a location about an hour's drive from Paris. The organizing committee selected a spacious secret venue and built a stage the same size as the one to be used for the closing ceremony.
The rehearsals are held outdoors at night to simulate the conditions on the day of the closing ceremony. Reporters observed that during rehearsals, all accompanying music was not played through speakers; instead, performers wore headphones. Staff members explained that this was all for "the sake of secrecy."
In an exclusive interview at the rehearsal site, Jolly stated that the idea for the closing ceremony show will be significantly different from that of the opening ceremony, as he will use various artistic forms to tell an "imaginary story about the Olympics."
After two intense weeks of competitions, the athletes' emotions will be different. We hope to provide all athletes and spectators with an immersive experience. Before enjoying the final joy and relaxation, we will take everyone back to the origins of the Olympics in a unique way and then jointly look to the future," said Jolly.
As a talented French theater director and actor, Jolly is particularly adept at interpreting and transforming historical dramas. At the age of 33, he won France's highest theater honor, the Moliere Award, for his 18-hour-long play "Henry VI."
Jolly explained that in this performance, he designed a scenario where, at some point in the future, when the Olympics had disappeared, the relics of the Olympics would be discovered and the Olympic movement revived.
This inspiration comes from the history of the Olympic movement. The ancient Olympics once existed but then disappeared, only to be revived over a hundred years ago by Pierre de Coubertin and others," Jolly said.
Every Olympic Games comes to an end, and the Olympic flame will be extinguished at that moment. This moment reminds us of the preciousness of the Olympics, but also its fragility, especially as we live in a fragile world. Therefore, this joyous moment is also an opportunity for us to reflect on the importance of the Olympics in our society," Jolly explained.
The entire closing ceremony performance will last about 40 minutes and involve over a hundred performers. In addition to the performance, traditional activities such as the entry of the athletes' delegations and the handover of the Olympic flag will also take place during the closing ceremony.
The Olympic closing ceremony is very important to us. It is a moment of farewell, but also a moment of joy. I have seen Jolly's creativity, and it is wonderful. I hope this performance will be a highlight of the closing ceremony," said Tony Estanguet, chairman of the organizing committee.
What was shown to reporters that day was only part of the entire performance. Due to confidentiality regarding costumes and sets, all participants wore black. In a few minutes, the performers demonstrated rehearsed dance moves and acrobatic performances, all conducted on a circular steel structure symbolizing "Olympic relics."
These performers will continue rehearsing for 12 consecutive days. Afterward, the director's team will refocus on the rehearsals for the opening ceremony on the Seine River. The final rehearsal for the closing ceremony will take place after the official start of the Paris Olympics on July 27.
The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11
05.07.2024
2024 World AI Conference on global governance opens in Shanghai
Images | Xinhua/Fang Zhe
A staff member demonstrates a two-foot robot that stays upright despite interference during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024, Xinhua reports.
The 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Thursday.
The World AI Conference focuses on the theme "Governing AI for Good and for All" this year, with aims to establish international cooperation and exchange platforms featuring openness, inclusiveness, and equal participation, advance global AI governance, and develop an open, fair and effective governance mechanism.
The conference brings together government officials, and representatives of international organizations, industries, universities and research institutes, among others.
04.07.2024
83.1 thsd unemployed registered in Kyrgyzstan
The number of unemployed people registered with the employment service as of June 1, 2024 amounted to 83.1 thousand people, the portal of the state employment service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.
According to data, the number of officially registered unemployed people amounted to 59.5 thousand people. The official unemployment rate in the republic as of June 1, 2024 was 2.2%.
The number of vacant jobs reported to the employment services as of June 1, 2024 amounted to 10,249 units, among which the demand for blue-collar jobs prevailed. As of June 1, 2024, 7,524 jobs remained unclaimed, and 11 people applied for one vacant job.
The number of citizens who applied to employment services as of June 1, 2024 was 11,436 people. Of these, 8,539 people received advice on labor and employment legislation, the possibility of vocational training and retraining, and choice of profession. During the reporting period, unemployment benefits were granted to 85 unemployed citizens.
One of the main tasks of the employment service is assistance in finding employment. During the reporting period, with the assistance of the employment service, 5,254 unemployed citizens were employed.
