China's Chang'e-6 scheduled for launch in first half of 2024

China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe is scheduled for launch in the first half of this year, the China National Space Administration said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.





Products for the Chang'e-6 lunar probe have been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, and pre-launch tests will be carried out as scheduled, the agency said.





Currently, the facilities at the launch site are in good condition and preparatory work is under way as planned, it added.