China to host world's first half marathon for humanoid robots in Beijing

The world's first half marathon to include humanoid robots is set to take place in south Beijing's "E-town," or the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, on April 13. The event will feature humanoid robots and human runners starting simultaneously on the same 21.0975-kilometer course, with separate lanes designated for robots to ensure safety, CGTN reports.





In anticipation of the race, six registered robot teams conducted their first on-site road tests on March 28, China Media Group (CMG) reported. The teams represent approximately a quarter of the total participants. The robots will run alongside human participants but in separate lanes divided by barriers or green belts for safety. Seven aid stations will be positioned along the route to provide support. ​





Completing the course will require each robot to undergo several battery replacements. Each team has a dedicated support crew to facilitate these operations, just like Formula 1 pit stops where cars enter the pit lane to change tires.





The aid stations mainly support participating teams by providing battery replacements, safety equipment and auxiliary tools, said Wang Guolin, deputy head of the robot competition group.





During the preparation test, the first humanoid robot completed the course in approximately 2 hours and 52 minutes. Organizers noted that many participating robots were not originally designed for running and endurance.





While humanoid robots are typically tested in controlled, indoor environments, this marathon offers a rare opportunity for comprehensive, real-world evaluation, serving as a systematic test of their adaptability, stability and endurance under dynamic conditions.





The race can evaluate robots' locomotion capabilities, stability, posture, energy efficiency and control algorithms. We hope that through this exchange we can jointly promote the development of the embodied robotics industry, Wang said.