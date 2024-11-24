Chinese astronauts return to Earth safely

Tell a friend

Shenzhou-18 crew consisting of three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth safely in the early morning on Monday, after completing a six-month space station mission, Xinhua reported.





Shenzhou-18's return capsule, carrying astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 1:24 a.m. (Beijing Time). The crew had all left the return capsule by 2:15 a.m., according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).





The three astronauts, after staying in orbit for 192 days, were all in good health and the Shenzhou-18 manned mission was a success, the CMSA said.





Ye, the Shenzhou-18 mission commander, has become the first Chinese astronaut with an accumulative spaceflight time of more than a year, setting a new record for the longest duration of stay in orbit by a Chinese astronaut.





He served as a crew member in the Shenzhou-13 mission from October 2021 to April 2022.





Chinese astronauts have flown to space in successive missions. I believe that the record of the duration in orbit will be broken in the near future," Ye said.





Li Cong, who has just completed his first-ever space adventure, said that the crew was united as one and worked closely with the ground team, which ensured the extravehicular activities implemented smoothly and the scientific research and experiments advanced successfully.





We have all enjoyed the unique experience of weightlessness. It is exciting to return to Earth, but we are also unwilling to part the wonders of the space," said Li Guangsu, who has just returned from his first spaceflight.





At 12:34 a.m., the Beijing Aerospace Control Center issued a return command through the ground station, and the return capsule of the Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship separated from its orbiting capsule. The brake engine then ignited, and the return capsule separated from the propulsion capsule.





The ground search team arrived at the landing site soon after the return capsule landed.