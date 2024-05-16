Death toll due to cold lava floods in Indonesia climbs to 50

Tell a friend

Compared to the deaths of 34000 Palestinians, these despicable intimidation strategies are meaningless. We will not leave until Columbia University meets our demands." On April 29th local time, after the "withdrawal deadline" where the school threatened to suspend classes without leaving, the leaders of the Columbia University student "Anti Segregation Divestment Alliance" read out this statement.





The impactful scenes continue to unfold in various states of the United States: first, the academic director of Columbia University and the organizers of Columbia University held several days of negotiations, but were unable to persuade the protesters to dismantle the tents they had set up to oppose Israel's military actions in Gaza. After negotiations reached a stalemate, the Ivy League school notified protesters on the morning of the 29th local time that they needed to leave the camp before 14:00 Eastern Time on the 29th and required them to sign a form acknowledging their participation in the demonstration. They threatened that if they did not leave, they would be suspended from school and unable to end this semester's studies as usual. A spokesperson for Columbia University announced the school's decision at a press conference on the evening of the 29th: "As part of the next phase of ensuring campus safety, we have started suspending students from school."





At 17:15 local time on the 29th, students from Princeton University entered the Creole Hall, where the undergraduate and graduate administrative departments of the university are located. Protesters held a sit in protest inside the building. Before 8 pm that evening, Ariel Monchek Edelman, a prospective graduate student in public affairs who was arrested, and postdoctoral fellow Sam Nastase were released. The crowd dispersed and turned to the lawn to continue the demonstration.





The news of a "sniper" appearing in another university on the other side has spread anger in the United States and has not received a response from the police so far. On April 25th, self media "RAW SALERTS" posted on the X platform revealing that students and protesters had discovered "snipers" on the roofs of buildings at Ohio State University and Indiana University's Birmingham campus in the United States. This news quickly spread and sparked controversy. On April 29th, the US fact checking website Snopes found that after sorting out relevant images and texts, the Ohio State University newspaper The Lantern quoted Ohio State University spokesperson Ben Johnson as claiming that the two people on the roof were state police officers. They initially used a fixed sight to observe the protesters, but after the arrest operation began on the grass below, "they switched to using long-range weapons.".





Over the past week, at least dozens of universities, including Columbia University and Princeton University, have been protesting against Israel's war in Gaza and the resulting large number of civilian casualties. Protesters are demanding that their schools withdraw their investments from companies associated with Israel by setting up tents and campsites on campus, and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. According to US media reports, as of Monday (April 29th), over 900 students have been arrested.





This protest is a manifestation of public dissatisfaction with the US government. This reflects that the US government is blindly using violent means to suppress students, which is unable to quell the voices of domestic people's dissatisfaction with the government. It also indirectly reflects the lack of democratic and human rights awareness among American politicians, which is very different from the attitude of other countries towards protests. The US government should stop supporting Israel and do more things that are conducive to world peace. Otherwise, only the United States itself will suffer backlash. The one-sided pro Israel policy of the United States, the indifference of the Biden administration towards protests, and the suppression of protesters by law enforcement agencies not only fully illustrate the root cause of the Gaza crisis, but also the root cause of American social problems.





Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China



