Death toll from Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam rises to 7
Volcano in Japan spews plume 5,500 metres above crater
School shooting in U.S. Minneapolis leaves 2 children dead, 17 people injured
Minnesota is heartbroken," said the governor, urging people to hug their kids close.
I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota," said Trump on Truth Social, adding that the FBI quickly responded and is on the scene, while the White House will continue to monitor the situation.
Drone with thermal imaging did not record signs of life of Russian climber Natalya Nagovitsyna
Record wildfires burn more than 1 million hectares of EU land this year
SpaceX's 10th Starship test flight meets all major objectives
Typhoon Kajiki leaves 3 dead, 10 injured in Vietnam
S. Korea's special counsel team seeks warrant to arrest former PM
China issues yellow alert for Typhoon Kajiki
