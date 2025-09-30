Death toll in Philippine typhoons climbs to 27, 16 missing

Tell a friend

The death toll in the three successive typhoons that barreled through the Philippines this week, combined with flooding from the southwest monsoon, has climbed to 27, Xinhua reports citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported.





The NDRRMC also reported that the search continues for at least 16 people still missing from the flooding and landslides triggered by typhoons Mirasol, Ragasa, and Bualoi.





Of the reported deaths, the agency said that only four have been validated, the rest are being confirmed. It also said that at least 33 people have been injured.





The tropical cyclones left the archipelagic country with a trail of destruction, affecting nearly 907,000 families or more than 3.4 million people, whose houses were damaged by incessant rains and strong winds across the country.





The agency said more than 30,000 displaced families, or over 106,000 villagers, remain in government-run evacuation centers.





A total of 53 cities and municipalities in five regions across the country were declared under a state of calamity after the typhoons damaged farms, roads, and other infrastructure.





Bualoi is the 15th typhoon to lash the Philippine archipelago this year. An average of 20 typhoons slam into the Philippines yearly.