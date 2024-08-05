Death toll in South India's landslides rises to 166, over 100 missing

Tell a friend

The death toll from Tuesday's multiple landslides in India's southern state of Kerala further mounted to 166 on Wednesday, and 107 others were still missing, confirmed a local administration official to Xinhua over phone.





Nearly 50 bodies were recovered from under the rubble after the landslides on Wednesday, added the official.





According to him, among the missing persons were 49 men and 58 women. A total of 165 injured persons were admitted to hospitals.





A total of 95 dead bodies have been identified so far, and efforts were going on to identify the rest. And the rescue work still continues," said the official while giving details.





As many as three massive landslides had hit India's Kerala state, occurring in the Meppadi area of Wayanad district early on Tuesday while people were still asleep. Media reports suggested that it was a massive natural tragedy rendering huge losses, including the loss of human lives and property.





TV reports showed people rendered homeless by the landslides were living in relief camps set up by the district administration, and anxiously waiting for information about their missing family members.





Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media that efforts were being made to relocate persons stuck in different areas to the relief camps.





According to him, 82 relief camps in Wayanad district accommodated 2,017 persons, and in Meppadi area as many as eight camps were housing 1,486 people from 421 families.