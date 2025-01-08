This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll rises to 15 in U.S. New Orleans truck attack
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Two dead, 18 injured after small plane crashes in Southern California
11 wounded in mass shooting outside nightclub in New York
At least 10 killed in mass shooting in Montenegro, suspect kills himself
An attempt was made to transport him to a clinical centre, but he succumbed to his injuries in the meantime," he said.
This senseless act has caused immeasurable sadness and bitterness in each of us. There are no words of comfort," Spajic said.
Black box from crashed Jeju Air plane to be sent to U.S. for analysis
We have determined that extracting data from the damaged flight data recorder here is not possible," said Joo Jong-wan, director of the aviation policy division at the ministry. "And so we have agreed with the NTSB to send it to the U.S. and analyze it there."
Trains collide near Russia's Murmansk, number of injured people rises to 31
44 dead, 76 injured in two road accidents in east Afghanistan
Shenzhou-19 crew completes record-breaking nine-hour spacewalk
Congratulations to 02 (Song Lingdong) for completing your first spacewalk and moreover, for becoming the first Chinese astronaut born after 1990 to carry out EVAs. My appreciation also goes to the full collaboration of 03 (Wang Haoze) inside the module, and to the extensive support of Shuguang and the entire technical team," said Cai, commander of Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission crew.
From the assigned tasks to the more flexible assignments, we feel greater and greater confidence in conducting extravehicular activities. China's space station will always remain something to look forward to," Cai added.
