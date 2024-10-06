04.10.2024, 18:12 3196
Death toll rises to 87 after ferry sinks in eastern DR Congo
Images | Xinhua/Alain Uaykani
At least 87 people were killed Thursday after a ferry sank on Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to a report by local authorities seen by Xinhua.
The ferry, coming from the town of Minova in the South Kivu province, capsized near the port of Kituku, on the outskirts of Goma, capital of the North Kivu province.
In the report addressed to the central government in Kinshasa, the provincial government also spoke of 78 people still missing. The 87 bodies recovered were transported to the morgue of the general hospital in Goma and nine other survivors were taken to hospital.
The number of passengers aboard the boat remains unknown. Local sources, however, told Xinhua a "significant overload" of the boat.
The boat failed to withstand a violent wave before it capsized about 700 m away from the port, said staff of the Kituku port.
Till late Thursday, the population still gathered at the port of Kituku with anxiety and the hope of finding the bodies of their loved ones, observed Xinhua.
The roads between Goma and Minova have been cut off for months due to hostilities between armed groups and the DRC military. Cases of boat accidents are frequent on Lake Kivu due to strong winds and overloading.
04.10.2024, 22:03 3416
China to launch new crew to space station this month
China is scheduled to launch the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and welcome the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts back to Earth in late October, according to the China Manned Space Agency, Xinhua reports.
According to the agency's October mission plan released this week, the Shenzhou-18 crew, who are on board China's orbiting Tiangong space station, will complete their six-month space mission this month and embark on the journey back.
The Shenzhou-18 crew consists of three male taikonauts -- Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu. The crew was launched into space on April 25.
During the week-long National Day holiday, the Shenzhou-18 crew is striving to maintain a regular, orderly work-life balance. However, their time is mostly occupied by a heavy workload, including scientific experiments, data collection, and preparation for the arrival of the new crew and handover work.
According to recent footage released by the China Media Group, the three Shenzhou-18 taikonauts expressed their excitement for the upcoming "reunion" in the space station. They said they would clean up the "rooms," prepare "reunion meals," and make sure the newcomers "feel at home."
20.09.2024, 23:24 40906
Mpox cases in Africa approach 30,000 mark: Africa CDC
The total number of mpox cases in Africa has risen to 29,152, including 6,105 confirmed cases and 738 deaths, since the start of 2024, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Xinhua reports.
Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya, in addressing a special online media briefing on the multi-country mpox outbreak in Africa Thursday evening, said that the continent reported 2,912 new cases in the past week alone, including 374 confirmed cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total number of cases reported this year to 29,152.
Kaseya said that the cases were reported from 15 African countries across all five regions of the continent and noted that cross-border movement, malnutrition and unsafe sexual practices are among the major risk factors for mpox.
In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. Soon after, the World Health Organization (WHO) also declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for mpox for the second time in two years.
The Africa CDC also recently announced the launch of a joint continental response plan with the WHO. The six-month plan, running from September 2024 to February 2025, has an estimated budget of nearly 600 million U.S. dollars. Of this, 55 percent is allocated to mpox response efforts in affected countries, while the remaining 45 percent is directed toward operational and technical support through partner organizations.
Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is believed to be transmitted from wild animals, such as rodents, to humans or through human-to-human contact. It is a rare viral disease typically spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The infection usually causes fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
20.09.2024, 20:14 41491
China launches new Tianqi constellation satellites
Images | Yang Xi/Xinhua
China on Friday launched four new satellites for the Tianqi constellation from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reports.
The four satellites, named Tianqi 29-32, were launched at 5:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket and have entered the planned orbit.
This launch marks the 33rd flight mission involving a KZ-1A carrier rocket.
20.09.2024, 19:23 41296
Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes five exquisite, loaned artefacts from Mexico
Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced the arrival of five exceptional artefacts on loan from the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico, unveiled by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, alongside María Teresa Mercado Pérez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, WAM reports.
These treasured objects - including a ceremonial mask from Calakmul, a recent archaeological discovery from the Maya civilisation - have journeyed to the region for the first time and will be showcased in the museum until at least April 2025.
Since its inception in 2017 as the Arab world’s first universal museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi has been a beacon of global human creativity, telling stories of cultural interconnections across time. This mission is achieved by cultivating relationships and forging impactful partnerships with international institutions through mutual loan agreements showcasing objects and artworks spanning various eras from across the globe. These loans act as ambassador objects, representing different cultures and highlighting their rich heritage to new audiences. By displaying works previously unseen in the region, this initiative allows visitors to gain a deeper understanding of diverse cultures. This new collaboration with Mexico furthers the museum’s commitment to a universal narrative, broadening cultural connectivity and enriching global appreciation of artistic legacies.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "Culture has the unique power to foster understanding and mutual respect between societies around the world. Since its opening, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s continuous cross-cultural outreach and collaboration with esteemed regional and international institutions has introduced the Abu Dhabi community and the emirate’s visitors to an array of global treasures and a wealth of knowledge. This latest partnership will spotlight the rich ancient cultures of Mexico to the museum’s audiences, further strengthening longstanding relations with this vibrant country."
This exhibition was made possible by the efforts of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Mexican Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History and Louvre Abu Dhabi.
María Teresa Mercado Pérez, Mexican Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, "This exhibition can be considered the most relevant event for Mexican cultural promotion organised in the United Arab Emirates since we established our diplomatic relations."
The five loaned Mexican artefacts are:
Colossal Head No. 5 - Olmec culture (1200-500 BCE), Mexico, Veracruz state, San Lorenzo - Tenochtitlan (1200-900 BCE). Xalapa Museum of Anthropology. University of Veracruz: These colossal heads are believed to represent Olmec rulers who may have held both political and religious roles. Colossal Head No. 5 weighs 5,840kg and is made of a large block of basalt.
Incense Burner ‘Theatre-Type’ - Teotihuacan culture (100 BCE-800 CE), Mexico, Teotihuacan (0-650 CE). Teotihuacan Archaeological Zone. INAH: Incense burners were produced between 1 and 100 CE, often containing coals and copal, both abundant in Mesoamerica.
Anthropomorphic Mask - Teotihuacan culture (100 BCE-800 CE), Mexico, Teotihuacan (200-900 CE). Teotihuacan Archaeological Zone. INAH: This stone mask depicts a conventionalised human-like face, a style associated with the city of Teotihuacan, linked to agriculture and fertility.
Ceremonial Mask - Maya culture (600 BCE-1521 CE), Mexico, Campeche, Calakmul site (200-600 CE). Calakmul Archaeological Site. INAH Centre in Campeche: Royal burial practices included such masks as part of elaborate offerings. This ceremonial mask from Calakmul, a recent discovery from the Maya civilisation, is being displayed publicly for the first time.
Atlante from Chichen Itza - Maya culture (600 BCE-1521 CE), Mexico, Yucatan, Chichen Itza (900-1200 CE). National Museum of World Cultures. INAH: The atlantes are anthropomorphic sculptures with raised arms, believed to support altars or the lintels of buildings, likely places of worship.
Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "We are honoured to host these precious artefacts from Mexico, marking our first collaboration with an institution from the Americas to showcase significant chapters in Mesoamerican history to the region. Initially focusing on loans from our French partners, Louvre Abu Dhabi has expanded its loans by collaborating with various regional institutions, and subsequently with institutions across Asia and beyond. These partnerships have greatly enriched our collection and reinforced Louvre Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for cross-cultural exchange, celebrating the rich diversity of human creativity and history."
Juan Manuel Garibay López, National Coordinator of Museums and Exhibitions, INAH, said, "One of the fundamental tasks for which the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) was created 85 years ago is to disseminate Mexico's immense and varied cultural heritage, which it is also dedicated to safeguarding and researching. For INAH, it is a mission to open all possible venues to showcase the testimonies of the multicultural mosaic, past and present, of our country, because exhibiting this heritage is also a way to raise awareness of the importance of its protection. That is why it is very satisfying that now, at Louvre Abu Dhabi, five masterpieces representing some of the cultures that flourished in Mesoamerica are being presented-pieces that testify to the high achievements and worldview of those ancient civilisations, which are part of Mexican identity. Collaborative programmes between institutions and between countries enrich our understanding of human ingenuity and its creations, which, while the heritage of specific peoples, also form part of the cultural heritage of humanity."
This groundbreaking collaboration represents a significant milestone in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s universal narrative, brought to fruition through the dedicated efforts of the Scientific, Curatorial, and Collections Management team, led by Dr. Guilhem André, Director. It highlights the rich cultural heritage of Mexico while extending its reach to the Middle East. Although objects from Mexico have been exhibited in the museum’s permanent galleries since its inauguration, this collaboration underscores Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enriching cross-cultural exchanges between civilisations, bolstering cultural dialogue, and fostering mutual understanding between the UAE and Mexico.
The newly unveiled artefacts will be on display until at least April 2025, offering visitors a unique opportunity to see these cultural treasures up close and explore the cultural significance and richness of Mexico's heritage.
20.09.2024, 14:27 41096
Shanghai evacuates hundreds of thousands as Typhoon Pulasan triggers heavy rainfall
Images | Chen Haoming/Xinhua
China's financial hub, Shanghai, had evacuated 112,000 people as of Friday morning due to Typhoon Pulasan, which brought record-breaking rainfall to parts of the city, Xinhua reports.
According to the municipal flood control office, 649 vessels have either been evacuated or returned to port to seek shelter, 54 train services have been suspended, and 26 ferries' operations have been halted.
Rainfall began intensifying across Shanghai from 2 a.m. on Friday, with the city's average precipitation reaching 73.28 mm by 9 a.m. Out of 614 weather stations, 151 recorded heavy or extreme rainfall levels.
The Yangjiazhai meteorological station in Fengxian district and the Nicheng Park meteorological station in Pudong district recorded over 300 mm of rainfall within six hours, breaking historical records for both districts since meteorological observations began.
Pulasan, the 14th typhoon of the year, made its second landfall in Fengxian of Shanghai at about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday after its first landfall earlier the same day in Zhejiang Province.
Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year, churned ashore at Shanghai on Monday. It is believed to be the strongest typhoon to hit the metropolis in 75 years.
13.09.2024, 13:14 54101
Protocol signed to launch construction of a low-power NPP in Uzbekistan
The State Enterprise "Directorate for Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant" under the Uzatom Agency and the JSC Atomstroyexport (Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation) signed a protocol on the start of work at the construction site of the future low-power nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, UzA reports.
The document was signed in the presence of Nikolay Spassky, Deputy CEO for International Relations at ROSATOM, and Azim Akhmedkhadjayev, Director of the Atomic Energy Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Today’s signing marks the transition to active work on the implementation of the first LPNPP in Uzbekistan and will allow us to begin direct work at the construction site soon", said Otabek Amanov, Director of the Directorate for Construction of a Nuclear Power Plant under the Uzatom Agency.
The protocol signed today confirms the fulfillment of the priority conditions in terms of regulatory and financial obligations of the parties. Rosatom’s Engineering Division is beginning to actively develop the documentation to obtain a license for the placement of the LPNPP and survey work at the construction site", said Pavel Bezrukov, Director of NPP Construction Projects in Central Asia at JSC ASE.
13.09.2024, 10:14 53916
China builds world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station
A meteorological balloon featuring BeiDou navigation was recently launched at a national meteorological observation station in Baingoin County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Xinhua reports.
This marks the establishment of the world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
After 65 minutes of ascending through clouds, the BeiDou meteorological equipment aboard the meteorological balloon beamed back meteorological data, including temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind direction and wind speed, from altitudes ranging between 4,706 meters and 31,680 meters, according to Pema Dorje, a local meteorological bureau official.
Once operational, the meteorological observation station will boast ground and high-altitude collaborative meteorological observation capabilities.
This will increase the density and precision of high-altitude observation networks in Xizang and improve tracking and monitoring of weather conditions such as thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy precipitation on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau.
It will also support studies on precipitation enhancement effects in plateau lake groups, while improving forecasting accuracy and strengthening meteorological disaster prevention and relief efforts.
06.09.2024, 10:48 69276
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya
At least 17 pupils were burned to death and 13 others seriously injured following a fire incident at a school in central Kenya, local police confirmed Friday, Xinhua reports.
National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said that 14 pupils were sent to hospital with serious burns following the fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary Academy in Nyeri County. One died after being admitted.
