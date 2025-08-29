Drone with thermal imaging did not record signs of life of Russian climber Natalya Nagovitsyna  

Images | telegram/baza

At the instructions of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, another large-scale search and rescue operation was carried out today using modern technologies, but it was not possible to detect signs of life of Russian climber Natalya Nagovitsyna, kabar.kg reports.





The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that Russian citizen Natalya Igorevna Nagovitsyna, born on August 20, 1977, arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on July 13, 2025 on a Moscow-Bishkek flight.





During the ascent to Pobeda Peak on August 12, Nagovitsyna allegedly sustained a broken leg. Several attempts were made to evacuate her by rescue services, but they were unsuccessful due to the extremely difficult mountain terrain and unfavorable weather conditions.





As part of the latest operation, aerial videography of the climber's location was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with high-precision equipment. Despite extreme weather conditions, including strong gusts of wind, it was possible to obtain aerial monitoring footage using a thermal imager.





Based on the analysis of the data obtained, taking into account a combination of factors, including extreme weather conditions and location features, no signs of life were found at the site where climber Nagovitsyna was located.