This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Heat wave death toll on the rise in South Korea
relevant news
10 killed, 17 missing in southwest China flash flood, mudslide
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
8 killed, 19 missing in southwest China flash flood, mudslide
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
99 killed, 214 injured in rain-related accidents in Pakistan in July
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll in South India's landslides rises to 166, over 100 missing
A total of 95 dead bodies have been identified so far, and efforts were going on to identify the rest. And the rescue work still continues," said the official while giving details.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Heavy rainfall in Central China's Hunan affects 1.15mln people
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll in UK knife attack rises to 3
Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning," Merseyside Police said in a statement.
Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in critical condition," read the statement.
Two adults are also in critical condition after being injured during the incident," it added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
South India landslides death toll rises to 66
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 20 people injured as truck collides with train in Russia’s Volgograd Region
So far, over 20 people have been reported injured as a truck collided with a train," the officer said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
02.08.2024, 20:02Kazakh President briefed on preparation for upcoming heating season 02.08.2024, 19:1155151Kazakh Foreign Ministry issues travel warnings amid escalating Israel-Lebanon tensions 02.08.2024, 12:2647216Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Congolese President in Akorda 02.08.2024, 10:583141699 killed, 214 injured in rain-related accidents in Pakistan in July 06.08.2024, 12:3328801Number of students to exceed 600,000 in Kazakhstan this year 25.07.2024, 18:2071366Kazatomprom obtains the right for uranium exploration in the Turkestan region 24.07.2024, 18:3670791Kazakhstan Appoints First Official Representative to ICAO 26.07.2024, 20:0469936Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan 19.07.2024, 20:45691862024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes 26.07.2024, 19:026659164-year-old Kazakh pensioner travels to Paris by bike