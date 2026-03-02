01.03.2026, 17:24 3456

Israel strikes two schools in Iran, killing more than 100 people

An Israeli strike has hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab, a city in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, killing 108 people, aljazeera.com reports.

Mizan News Agency, the judiciary’s official news agency, reported the death toll from the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab amid a massive US-Israeli offensive launched Saturday morning. Workers are continuing to clear wreckage from the site, where 63 others were injured on Saturday, said Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. The strike is part of a wave of joint US-Israeli military attacks across Iran that has triggered an outbreak of regional violence.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared a photo of the attack, which he said destroyed the girls’ school and killed "innocent children".

These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.


Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also slammed the "blatant crime" and urged action from the United Nations Security Council.

Separately, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that at least two students were killed by another Israeli attack that hit a school east of the capital, Tehran.

President Trump has promised the Iranian people that aid or help is coming their way, but now we are seeing civilian casualties; that’s something that the Iranian government will stress as a case of violation of international law and an aggression against the Iranian people," said Vall.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

28.02.2026, 13:11 7106

Trump says US conducted "major combat operations" in Iran

Trump says US conducted "major combat operations" in Iran
Images | akorda.kz
President Donald Trump early Saturday announced the U.S. began "major combat operations" in Iran, saying the Middle Eastern nation rejected American calls to halt its nuclear program, politico.com reports.

Instead, Trump claimed, the Iranians "attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and continue developing long range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas and could soon reach our American homeland."

The president, in video remarks posted to his Truth Social account Saturday, said the strikes were part of a "massive and ongoing operation" against the regime in Tehran. The scale of the strikes was not immediately clear, though he said it targeted Iranian missile sites and the Iranian Navy.

Following Trump’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the joint operation "to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran" in a video of his own posted to social media.

This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," Netanyahu said.


Shortly after Trump’s announcement, the Israeli military said in a statement on X that it "identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel," with defensive systems operating to intercept the threat.

Iran’s government vowed to retaliate in a "firm and decisive" manner. In a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry said the attacks aimed at "a range of targets and defensive infrastructure, as well as non-military sites, in various cities across our country." It urged the United Nations to condemn the strikes, and it stressed that Iran had been engaging in diplomatic negotiations.

The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military assault. Just as we were prepared for negotiations, we are more ready than ever to defend the essence of Iran," the foreign ministry said in the statement.


Several U.S. embassies in the Middle East, including Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Manama, sent out alerts to its staff following the combat operation announcement, urging them to shelter in place.

We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground," the president said. "We are going to annihilate their navy, we are going to ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region and the world."


Trump made a direct plea to the people of Iran in the 8-minute video, urging them to stay indoors and "take over your government" once the strikes halt.

To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight: The hour of your freedom is at hand," the president said. "Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations."


Addressing the regime in Tehran directly, Trump said to "lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or, in the alternative, face certain death" - a message he repeated twice.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

22.02.2026, 20:10 27156

6.2-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands - GFZ

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted South of Fiji Islands at 07:43:24 GMT on Sunday, Xinhua reports, citing the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.

The epicenter, with a depth of 630.4 km, was initially determined to be at 21.71 degrees south latitude and 179.71 degrees east longitude.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.02.2026, 20:39 39891

South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol jailed for life for leading insurrection

A South Korean court has sentenced the former president Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment with labour over his failed martial law declaration in December 2024, finding him guilty of leading an insurrection and making him the first elected head of state in the country’s democratic era to receive the maximum custodial sentence, The Guardian reports.

The Seoul central district court found that Yoon’s declaration of martial law on 3 December 2024 constituted insurrection, carried out with the intent to disrupt the constitutional order.

Judge Jee Kui-youn said the purpose was "to send troops to the national assembly to blockade the assembly hall and arrest key figures, including the assembly speaker and party leaders, thereby preventing lawmakers from gathering to deliberate or vote".

In sentencing Yoon on Thursday, the court pointed to his lack of apology throughout the proceedings, his unjustified refusal to attend hearings, and the massive social costs his actions inflicted on South Korean society.

The court said the martial law greatly damaged the political neutrality of the military and police and caused South Korea’s political standing and credibility in the international community to decline, leaving society "politically divided and experiencing extreme confrontation".

The court opted for life imprisonment over the death penalty, noting that while the crime was grave, Yoon’s planning did not appear meticulous, he had attempted to limit the use of physical force, and most of his plans ultimately failed.

In a historical digression, the judge traced the history of insurrection law and cited the 1649 execution of England’s Charles I, who led troops into parliament, to establish that even heads of state can commit insurrection by attacking the legislature.

The verdict was broadcast live on national television, capturing Yoon briefly smiling on arrival and later displaying no visible reaction as the sentence was delivered.

Under South Korean law, the charge of leading an insurrection carries three possible penalties: death, life imprisonment with labour, or life imprisonment without labour.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.02.2026, 20:00 39621

Former prince Andrew arrested at Sandringham estate

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, The Guardian reports.

Photographs of unmarked police cars and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate just after 8am were published on Thursday. A statement from Thames Valley police said: "We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."

Police have been assessing allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information with the billionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was a UK trade envoy.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

08.02.2026, 16:25 68591

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred off the coast of Cuba

An earthquake measuring 5.5 occurred near Cuba, iz.ru reports, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

According to him, the epicenter of the seismic event was located 90 km east of the city of Guantanamo, which has a population of about 300 thousand people.

The source of the tremors was at a depth of 15 km. There has been no information about casualties or damage yet.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

01.02.2026, 18:22 91241

China to launch first-ever solar probe at Sun-Earth L5 point

China is planning to launch a new solar exploration satellite, Xihe-2, between 2028 and 2029 to the fifth Lagrange point of the solar-terrestrial system for solar probing and space weather monitoring, CGTN cites the China Media Group.

Xihe-2, also known as the space mission of the Lagrange-V Solar Observatory, was proposed by Nanjing University, the China Meteorological Administration, and the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.

The solar probe will be deployed to carry out high-precision detection of magnetic fields, reveal three-dimensional solar eruptions and forecast space activities, according to Professor Fang Cheng of Nanjing University, one of the satellite's designers.

The fifth Lagrange point, located approximately 150 million kilometers from Earth, is a gravitational equilibrium position that offers unique advantages for space weather research and monitoring. From this vantage point, Xihe-2 will be able to forecast solar activity four to five days earlier - particularly hazardous space weather events such as solar flares - providing more preparation time for emergency response on Earth, said Wang Jingxiu, a solar physicist at the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Xihe-2 will be the world's first artificial probe sent to the fifth Lagrange point. To date, more than 70 solar probes have been launched globally, yet none has been stationed at this location, according to Li Chuan, chief designer of the science and application system of Xihe and a professor at Nanjing University. He noted that Xihe-2 will therefore offer a new perspective for solar research.

Once at the gravitational equilibrium point, Xihe-2 will require relatively little energy to maintain orbital stability and is designed for a service life of up to seven years, Li added.

China launched its first solar exploration satellite, Xihe, on October 14, 2021, from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China's Shanxi Province. Its mission was to conduct solar H-alpha spectral imaging in a 571-kilometer-altitude orbit.

In ancient Chinese mythology, Xihe is the name of the sun goddess.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.01.2026, 12:58 120136

Seven killed as landslide, flash floods hit Indonesia's West Java

Seven killed as landslide, flash floods hit Indonesia's West Java
Images | Xinhua
At least seven people have been killed after a landslide accompanied by flash floods struck Cisarua Sub-district in West Bandung Regency of Indonesia's West Java Province early Saturday, with hundreds of residents still believed to be missing, Xinhua reports.

The disaster occurred at around 3:00 a.m. local time. Residents reported hearing a loud rumbling sound before soil and mud swept from Pasirkuning Village toward Pasir Kuda Village.

Dozens of houses were reported to have been buried by landslide debris and mud, causing severe damage to residential areas near the affected site.

Based on preliminary police data, seven bodies had been recovered as of 12:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, while hundreds of other residents were still believed to be trapped or missing, with joint search and rescue teams continuing operations on the ground.

However, rescue operations have been hampered by difficult terrain, thick landslide material and the potential for further rainfall.

Local authorities have urged residents living near the affected area to remain alert and stay away from landslide-prone zones, citing the risk of secondary disasters due to unstable soil conditions.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.01.2026, 07:48 118841

Over 9,000 flights across U.S. canceled as major winter storm hits - media

More than 9,000 flights across the United States set to take off over the weekend have been canceled, as a powerful storm forecast to batter large swaths of the country is expected to trigger prolonged power outages and severely disrupt major transportation routes, Xinhua reports, citing the U.S. media.

The report said that about 140 million people were placed under winter storm warnings from New Mexico to New England, with the National Weather Service predicting widespread heavy snow and a band of catastrophic ice stretching from east Texas to North Carolina.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed