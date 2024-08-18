This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
North Korea may reopen its doors to international tourists in Dec
relevant news
China tightens precautions at ports as global mpox cases increase
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 13,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
- strengthening routine immunization throughout the republic;
- strengthening measures to increase the coverage of preventive vaccinations with an emphasis on parents who refuse vaccinations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Wildfires since 2017 destroyed 37% of forest area around Athens
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flooding affects over 700,000 people across West, Central Africa
Every year, we sound the alarm on the effects of climate change and what it means for people’s actual lives - their homes, their ability to farm and to eat, to send their kids to school, to access basic healthcare," said Charles Bernimolin, the head of the UN Humanitarian Coordination office for West and Central Africa.
Meaningful and strategic investments need to be made to ensure communities are prepared and that the worst impacts are mitigated ahead of time," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 40 countries sent films to the Tashkent International Film Festival
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
6 dead, 10 injured after lightning strike in east China's Jiangsu
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mudflows waterlog houses and destroy bridge in Kyrgyzstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Wildfires near Athens force evacuation amid intense heat, strong wind
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
13.08.2024, 14:08Olzhas Bektenov instructs to increase production of Kazakhstani pharmaceutical products 13.08.2024, 15:18Loading of enterprises, new off-take contracts and changes in legislation: Ministry of Industry on supporting domestic producers31091Loading of enterprises, new off-take contracts and changes in legislation: Ministry of Industry on supporting domestic producers 13.08.2024, 19:45New measures to support domestic commodity producers allows to increase contracts with Kazakhstani enterprises by 58%30886New measures to support domestic commodity producers allows to increase contracts with Kazakhstani enterprises by 58% 14.08.2024, 09:4730716Volume of domestic pharmaceutical production increased to 95 billion tenge - Ministry of Healthcare 13.08.2024, 13:0226561Olzhas Bektenov instructs to ensure domestic value growth in oil and gas sector 25.07.2024, 18:2072276Kazatomprom obtains the right for uranium exploration in the Turkestan region 24.07.2024, 18:3671736Kazakhstan Appoints First Official Representative to ICAO 26.07.2024, 20:0471126Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan 29.07.2024, 10:5170966Kazakhstan Today was granted rights to distribute CGTN TV content 19.07.2024, 20:45701412024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes