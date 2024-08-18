15.08.2024, 14:35 10776

North Korea may reopen its doors to international tourists in Dec

North Korea may reopen its doors to international tourists in December after shutting itself off for more than four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Beijing-based tour agency said, Kyodo reports.

Koryo Tours said on its website Wednesday that it has received confirmation from its local partner that tourism to Samjiyon, located at the foot of Mt. Paektu near the North Korean border with China and potentially the rest of the country, will officially resume in December.

Pyongyang shut its borders in early 2020 due to the pandemic but has accepted a small number of Russian tour groups since early this year. Koryo Tours said official itineraries and dates for its North Korean tours will be announced in the coming weeks.

Before the public health crisis, Chinese nationals had made up a large number of foreign tourists visiting North Korea.

In July, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Samjiyon and said the country will build a large ski resort nearby. He said the resort will make "even foreign friends feel peculiar attraction," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
 

16.08.2024, 13:37 9906

China tightens precautions at ports as global mpox cases increase

Chinese customs authorities have announced tighter surveillance measures at ports of entry to prevent the import of the mpox virus, following a rise in global cases, Xinhua reports.

People coming from countries and regions where mpox cases have been confirmed and who have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms such as fever, headache, back pain, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and rashes, should declare their conditions to customs upon entry, China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) said.

Customs officers will implement medical measures and conduct sampling and testing in accordance with the prescribed procedures, according to the GAC in an online statement.

Additionally, contaminated or potentially contaminated vehicles, containers and goods from countries and regions where mpox cases have been reported will be sanitized according to prescribed procedures.

These new measures, which took effect immediately upon announcement on Aug. 15, will be valid for six months, the GAC noted.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, sounding the alarm over its potential for further international transmission.

Data from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that during the past week alone, more than 2,000 new mpox cases have been reported in Africa. Last week, the health body said some 38,465 mpox cases and 1,456 deaths had been reported in Africa since January 2022 -- affecting at least 16 countries across all five regions of Africa.
 

15.08.2024, 17:17 11041

Over 13,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

Since the beginning of the year, 13,076 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported, Kabar reports.

Active transmission of the measles virus is still being recorded in Bishkek city and Chui and Osh regions. The main cause of the disease remains the large number of refusals from routine and additional immunization against measles and rubella among children and adults.

One of the important measures in response to the measles outbreak was the implementation of additional and catch-up immunization campaigns in response to the measles outbreak.

The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis regularly initiates and conducts trainings for medical workers in the regions of the country, where they dwell in detail on contraindications, vaccine safety, and educational work with the population.

This work is carried out within the framework of:

  • strengthening routine immunization throughout the republic;
  • strengthening measures to increase the coverage of preventive vaccinations with an emphasis on parents who refuse vaccinations.
 

15.08.2024, 09:15 11021

Wildfires since 2017 destroyed 37% of forest area around Athens

Greek wildfires over the last seven years have destroyed over one-third of the forest area in the Attica region, which includes the capital Athens and the adjacent port city of Piraeus, according to new data, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thirteen mega wildfires from 2017 to this Aug. 13 burned an area as big as some 700,000 stremmas (nearly 173,000 acres) of the region’s total area of 2.5 million stremmas (617,763 acres), or 37%, said a Tuesday statement from the National Observatory of Athens based on data from the EU Copernicus’ service.

More specifically, of the 1.25 million stremmas (308,882 acres) in forest areas in the region, 450,000 stremmas (111,197 acres) were destroyed by fires in the last eight years, according to the observatory

The fire that broke out in northeastern Athens on Sunday has so far ravaged an area of 96,000 stremmas (23,700 acres) as of Tuesday noon, it added.​​​​​​​
 

14.08.2024, 21:41 11551

Flooding affects over 700,000 people across West, Central Africa

More than 700,000 people across West and Central Africa have been affected by severe flooding triggered by climate change so far this year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

Floods have destroyed or damaged more than 60,000 houses, leaving more than 54,000 women, children and men homeless and displaced, OCHA said in a statement.

Also affected are schools and medical facilities, while access to healthcare and education has been hampered.

It said at least 72 people are reported to have died due to drowning and nearly 700 others have been injured.

The countries affected include the Central African Republic, Chad, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, Mali and Togo.

Chad is the worst-hit, where over 245,000 people were affected by high water in just a few weeks.

Every year, we sound the alarm on the effects of climate change and what it means for people’s actual lives - their homes, their ability to farm and to eat, to send their kids to school, to access basic healthcare," said Charles Bernimolin, the head of the UN Humanitarian Coordination office for West and Central Africa.


Meaningful and strategic investments need to be made to ensure communities are prepared and that the worst impacts are mitigated ahead of time," he said.


The 2024 seasonal forecast predicted above-average cumulative rainfall from June to August and July to September in areas prone to flooding in the Sahel region and some countries in West Africa.
 

13.08.2024, 11:37 14196

Over 40 countries sent films to the Tashkent International Film Festival

This was announced at an extended meeting on preparations for the 16th Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road" at the Palace of National Cinematography, UzA reports.

The event was attended by the heads and employees of the Cinematography Agency and the National Cinematography Development Center, as well as representatives of system organizations.

The participants discussed the opening ceremony of the film festival and the celebration of the anniversary of Indian actor Raj Kapoor, as well as the involvement of foreign delegations and representatives of foreign media for broad coverage of the planned events. It is known that Indian cinema occupies a special place not only in Asia but also in the world film industry. India ranks first in the world in terms of film exports. On average, more than a thousand films are shot here in a year and shown in more than 90 countries worldwide.

The meeting participants made proposals regarding the Tashkent Film Festival.
 

12.08.2024, 14:13 14386

6 dead, 10 injured after lightning strike in east China's Jiangsu

Six people had been confirmed dead and 10 others injured as of 2 a.m. Monday after a lightning strike caused a park pavilion to collapse in the city of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The lightning struck Hengshanqiao Township in Changzhou Economic Development Zone at 8:36 p.m. Sunday, causing the pavilion collapse and trapping some people who were sheltering from the rain, according to the economic development zone.

Search and rescue concluded late Sunday, and all 16 people were rushed to the hospital. Six of them suffered severe injuries and later died despite extensive medical efforts. The other 10 are in stable condition.

An investigation is currently underway, and the local authorities will conduct a comprehensive review of public facilities to ensure safety.
 

12.08.2024, 12:09 14536

Mudflows waterlog houses and destroy bridge in Kyrgyzstan

Heavy rainfall caused mudflows that flooded 16 private homes and destroyed the internal farm bridge in some areas of the Issyk-Kul’s coast, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, on August 11, mudflows inundated four residential buildings in the Toguz-Bulak district of Cholpon-Ata city and nine ones in the Baktuu-Dolonotu village, where the village’s river water level increased significantly. Additionally, one residence in Bulan-Sogotu village and three residences in Bosteri village sustained damage. A bridge was destroyed, and the internal farm road leading to the "Cooperative Builder" country house community in Bosteri was washed away.

Rescuers temporarily evacuated the family from Baktuu-Dolonotu village to safety.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, the staff of the Emergency Department of the Issyk-Kul district established an operational headquarters to mitigate the adverse effects of the inclement weather. Additionally, the Civil Protection Services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are engaged in the cleanup of road drainage systems, the alleviation of congestion on rivers, and the implementation of measures to address the consequences of the disaster.

As of 4.20 am on August 12, 29 rescuers from district units #31 and #35, two motorized pumps, four officers from the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Issyk-Kul, seven rescuers and motorized pumps from the city unit #19 in Balykchy were engaged to eliminate the consequences of mudflows.

A total of 40 rescuers and three motor pumps are working at the site, while 60 people are involved from the Civil Protection Services of Issyk-Kul district.
 

12.08.2024, 10:04 14756

Wildfires near Athens force evacuation amid intense heat, strong wind

Images | Xinhua/Marios Lolos
Thick plumes of smoke covered a large part of Athens on Sunday as two major wildfires broke out near the Greek capital, forcing the evacuation of two communities. But no injuries have been reported yet, according to local authorities, Xinhua reports.

In Varnavas, located in the northeastern Attica region, near Marathon - the birthplace of the Marathon race, 165 firefighters were battling the flames. They are supported by 12 water-dropping airplanes and helicopters.

In Neo Mazi near Megara town in western Attica, 48 firefighters, along with four water-dropping airplanes and helicopters, had been deployed to combat the fire.

Strong winds, reaching up to seven on the Beaufort scale, were complicating efforts to extinguish the blazes.

Forested zones have been mostly affected, according to the Fire Brigade. Some houses in Neo Mazi were damaged and remain at risk.

Greek authorities had advised everyone to stay alert as fire danger is heightened due to extreme temperatures in several regions.

Over the past few weeks, the Fire Brigade faced dozens of wildfire fronts daily. Greece experiences numerous wildfires each summer due to heatwaves linked to climate change and arson. This year two people have lost their lives in wildfires, while 20 were reported dead last year.
 

