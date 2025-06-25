23.06.2025, 15:55 11886
Oil prices surge as U.S. joins strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites
Oil prices rose sharply on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed American forces had struck Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend, joining Israeli attacks in a major escalation of tensions in the Middle East, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
Brent crude climbed to $78.53 a barrel, up nearly 2%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate reached $75.35. Earlier in the session, both benchmarks hit five-month highs, driven by concerns over possible supply disruptions.
The current geopolitical escalation provides the fundamental catalyst for prices to traverse higher and potentially spiral towards $100, with $120 per barrel appearing increasingly plausible," said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet.
Analysts warn that Iranian retaliation could include closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for about 20% of global oil supply. According to state-run Press TV, Iran’s parliament has approved a measure to close the strait.
The parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed," said Major General Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s National Security Commission. "The final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council," Kowsari added.
Sparta Commodities analyst June Goh noted that "the risks of damage to oil infrastructure... have multiplied," adding that shippers may begin avoiding the region.
Goldman Sachs warned Brent could briefly peak at $110 if oil flows through the strait are halved.
24.06.2025, 22:29 4411
Chinese scientists achieve new efficiency record in solar-to-hydrogen conversion
Researchers at Tianjin University in China have made significant progress in solar-powered hydrogen production by developing a semi-transparent photoanode that achieves a record solar-to-hydrogen conversion efficiency of 5.1 per cent, TV BRICS reports.
This advancement represents a key step towards scalable "artificial leaf" technology, which harnesses solar energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen in an environmentally friendly manner.
The team, led by Professor Wang Tuo from the School of Chemical Engineering and Technology, tackled the limitations of unbiased solar water splitting systems that generate hydrogen without needing external voltage. Their novel photoanode, made from indium sulfide successfully balances the challenge of maintaining both conductivity and light transparency.
Wang explained that their semi-transparent design accelerates the water oxidation process while allowing more photons to reach the photocathode, reducing energy losses. The device surpassed the conventional 5 per cent efficiency benchmark, marking the highest performance for silicon photocathode systems paired with inorganic photoanodes.
Looking ahead, the researchers believe that with further refinement, this technology could lead to cost-effective and durable artificial leaves.
23.06.2025, 14:02 11661
Uzbekistan plans to construct high-capacity nuclear power plant
On June 20 this year, as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a strategic agreement was signed between the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation and the Uzatom Agency, UzA reports.
According to the Agency’s press service, the agreement outlines exploring possibilities for constructing a high-capacity nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.
Under the terms of the document, the parties discussed the construction of two power units equipped with VVER-1000 reactors. In the future, the project may be expanded to four units. The project is based on safe and efficient technologies that have proven successful in Russia and internationally.
The signing ceremony was attended by Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation, and Azim Akhmedkhodjayev, Director of the Uzatom Agency.
The document represents a logical continuation of the agreements reached during the official visit of President of Russia Vladimir Putin on May 27, 2024, and the subsequent talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on April 28, 2025.
According to Mr. Likhachev, just like the construction of the small-scale nuclear power plant in Jizzakh region, the large-scale project with a VVER-1000 reactor will make it possible to establish a carbon-free energy cluster in the country. This infrastructure will meet electricity demand and serve as a foundation for Uzbekistan’s industrial and innovative development.
As noted by Azim Akhmedkhodjayev, a joint working group has been established to study the technical and economic foundations of the project’s implementation. At present, the manufacturing of the necessary reactor equipment for the first power unit has already begun.
Based on the conclusions of the working group, a final decision will be made regarding the construction of the large-scale nuclear power plant. This decision will be crucial for moving the project into its practical implementation phase.
20.06.2025, 20:22 22976
Kyrgyzstan launches SDG investor map to drive sustainable investment
The United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic officially launched the Kyrgyzstan SDG Investor Map, Kabar reports.
The SDG Investor Map is a market intelligence tool that identifies priority investment opportunities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the country’s national development priorities. It provides investors with detailed information on priority industries, market needs, and potential partners, enabling informed investment decisions. This tool has already been successfully implemented in several countries and has proven effective in attracting long-term sustainable investments. Kyrgyzstan is the first country in Central Asia to apply this globally recognized methodology, joining over 47 emerging markets worldwide.
Developed under the leadership of the National Investment Agency (NIA) and with technical support from UNDP, the Map outlines 9 Investment Opportunity Areas (IOAs) across sectors such as Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Food and Beverage, Services, and Education, where private sector capital can deliver measurable economic, social, and environmental returns. An additional three IOAs were marked as "emerging," highlighting potential areas for future exploration.
Business and government representatives highlighted the potential of the SDG Investor Map as an effective tool for informed decision-making in sustainable development. "We are confident that the SDG Investor Map will be a key instrument for attracting investments into Kyrgyzstan’s economy, fostering sustainable growth and development," said Farhat Iminov, Director of NIA.
The Kyrgyzstan SDG Investor Map is now publicly accessible through the SDG Investor Platform, providing data-driven insights to guide SDG-aligned investment decisions. The findings will be reviewed and updated every two years to ensure their continued relevance.
UNDP Resident Representative Alexandra Solovieva underlined the importance of the initiative, stating: "The SDG Investor Map offers a strategic bridge between private capital and national development goals. It’s a practical tool to attract investments that not only generate profit but also deliver lasting impact for people and planet."
The implementation of the SDG Investor Map will enhance transparency in the investment process and increase international investors' confidence in Kyrgyzstan. UNDP and NIA will continue their efforts to attract investors to the country, with all investment opportunities available on the platform.
20.06.2025, 09:26 22636
New mosaic floors, inscription found at Olympos Ancient City in Türkiye
Excavations at the Olympos Ancient City in Türkiye’s southern Antalya province have uncovered new mosaic floors and a notable inscription at the entrance of a church, archaeologists announced, Anadolu Agency reports.
Located in the Kumluca district, Olympos has been under continuous excavation since 2006, with year-round efforts underway for the past four years. The site contains remains from the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods.
Significant discoveries at the site include multiple churches, an entrance complex, the Bishop’s Palace, a bridge, the Lycian Marcus Aurelius Arkhepolis Monumental Tomb, mosaic structures, the Antimakhos Sarcophagus, and monumental tombs near the harbor.
Gokcen Kurtulus Oztaskin, an associate professor at Pamukkale University and head of the excavation team, told Anadolu that the increased funding and ongoing support from Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has enabled uninterrupted archaeological work.
Olympos continues to surprise us with its mosaics. In 2017, 2022, and 2023, we discovered richly decorated mosaic floors at the sites we worked on. This year, we uncovered and restored the floor mosaics of Church No. 1," he said.
He added that mosaics with geometric and vegetal motifs, along with inscriptions, were found in both the main and annex sections of the church. One inscription was located at the church entrance door.
Highlighting the inscription’s message, Oztaskin said it reads: "Only those on the righteous path may enter here."
According to Oztaskin, the presence of mosaic inscriptions and benefactors’ names indicates that Olympos was one of the most affluent cities in the Lycian region in terms of mosaic art.
Excavations to continue at newly identified temple
Oztaskin said the site also reveals how a Roman-era necropolis and cemetery area evolved into a civilian settlement during the Byzantine era, likely due to population growth. Excavations continue to uncover this transformation.
One building, constructed in the 5th century AD and destroyed by fire in the 6th century, was rebuilt preserving its original layout and function. It is a multi-room residential building with stone-paved floors.
Excavations will also begin on a newly identified building believed to be a temple, based on its architectural features.
Work this year will continue in the necropolis area in the western part of the city and on monumental buildings in the city center, including the temple, the Bishop’s Palace, and Church No. 3.
Excavations in the northern section of the ancient city are expected to be completed within two years, after which focus will shift to the southern areas.
Oztaskin added that large storage jars, or pithoi, were also discovered this year in the civilian settlement zone.
Artifacts from the ongoing excavation are currently on display at the Antalya Archaeological Museum.
19.06.2025, 22:24 11561
China-SCO Forum on Digital Development and Cooperation held in Karamay
On the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of Heads of Ministries and Agencies of SCO Member States Responsible for Information and Communication Technology Development, the China-SCO Forum on Digital Development and Cooperation was held in the city of Karamay, China, June 17, Khovar reported.
According to the SCO Secretariat in Beijing, the event is being held in Karamay for the third consecutive year under the motto "Digital Transformation Promotes Sustainable Development."
The Forum proved to be an authoritative platform for exchanging views, showcasing achievements, and strengthening practical cooperation in the field of digitalization.
Opening the Forum, SCO Deputy Secretary-General Janesh Kane emphasized that digital transformation is a key factor for sustainable development and an important area of cooperation within the SCO framework. Special attention was given to the implementation of the decisions of the SCO Summit held in New Delhi in 2023, including the Digital Economy Program and the SCO Member States’ Action Plan on Digital Transformation.
High praise was given to the efforts of the Chinese side, notably the active contribution of the China-SCO Cooperation Center on Big Data in Karamay, as well as the organization of a series of training seminars attended by representatives from over 20 countries.
Concluding the event, participants expressed confidence that the Forum will make a significant contribution to further strengthening cooperation among SCO countries in the digital sphere and provide a new impetus to efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable growth across the Organization’s region.
10.06.2025, 22:01 76161
Over 100 Paleolithic sites unearthed in NW China's Shaanxi
Archaeologists have discovered more than 100 Paleolithic sites in the city of Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, confirming that human activity in this region dates back at least 600,000 years, Xinhua reports.
The sites were identified during a year-long special survey under the fourth national cultural relics census in Shaanxi.
These findings provide crucial evidence of ancient human evolution in the area and refine academic understanding of early human history and cultural traits on the eastern Guanzhong Plain -- once the heartland of ancient China.
Weinan has a long history of Paleolithic archaeology, including the landmark discoveries of the "Lantian Man" and "Dali Man" fossils during the 1960s and 1970s. Since 2020, surveys led by the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology, have revealed extensive clues regarding Paleolithic culture across the city.
Zu Liang, curator of Weinan Museum, said these findings extend the historical timeline of continuous human habitation in the area, and offer evidence for tracing the cultural legacy of the Yellow River.
10.06.2025, 17:28 77141
Death toll rises to 9 in Austria school shooting: media
At least nine people were killed in a school shooting in Austria's second-largest city of Graz, local media reported on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
Several students and teachers were seriously injured, local media cited the police as saying. The suspected perpetrator is believed to have killed himself, reports added.
According to Austria's largest newspaper, Kronen Zeitung, the incident occurred at the school in the Lend district shortly before 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Tuesday.
Police have been mobilized in the region, with a helicopter deployed. The school has been evacuated, and further danger is excluded, local police stated on the social media platform X.
10.06.2025, 15:40 76331
More than 70 nations to call for int'l plastic pollution reduction targets
Over 70 countries are set to call for targets to reduce plastic production and consumption worldwide to combat marine pollution in a joint statement to be issued at the U.N. Ocean Conference this week, a source related to the matter said Monday, Kyodo reported.
Japan is not expected to back the statement, which will be issued by various European and Pacific island nations at the conference running Monday through Friday in the southeastern French city of Nice.
Middle Eastern countries and others that produce petroleum, a raw resource used to manufacture plastics, have also opposed manufacturing restrictions and are expected to forego backing the statement.
An estimated over 8 million tons of plastic waste is washed into the world's oceans every year. Concerns have also grown over microplastics that end up in the ocean and enter the bodies of marine organisms, which in turn could impact human health if they are consumed.
Negotiations on the creation of an international treaty will also resume in Switzerland in August, but the lack of countries onboard with the statement has highlighted the difficulty of reaching a consensus on manufacturing regulations, the biggest focus of the negotiations.
At the previous round of talks held in South Korea from November to December, participating nations could not reach an agreement on manufacturing restrictions.
The joint statement will additionally call for mandatory reporting of manufacturing, and import and export volumes in order to achieve the reduction targets.
France, which leads support for the regulations, is touting the joint statement as a "historic opportunity."
Japan has opted not to be named in the joint statement, stating that it wants an agreement that includes as many countries as possible and avoids fragmentation.
But environmental groups have criticized Japan, saying that it should clarify its stance in order to make the treaty effective.
