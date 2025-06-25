Oil prices surge as U.S. joins strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

Tell a friend

Excavations at the Olympos Ancient City in Türkiye’s southern Antalya province have uncovered new mosaic floors and a notable inscription at the entrance of a church, archaeologists announced, Anadolu Agency reports.





Located in the Kumluca district, Olympos has been under continuous excavation since 2006, with year-round efforts underway for the past four years. The site contains remains from the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods.





Significant discoveries at the site include multiple churches, an entrance complex, the Bishop’s Palace, a bridge, the Lycian Marcus Aurelius Arkhepolis Monumental Tomb, mosaic structures, the Antimakhos Sarcophagus, and monumental tombs near the harbor.





Gokcen Kurtulus Oztaskin, an associate professor at Pamukkale University and head of the excavation team, told Anadolu that the increased funding and ongoing support from Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has enabled uninterrupted archaeological work.





Olympos continues to surprise us with its mosaics. In 2017, 2022, and 2023, we discovered richly decorated mosaic floors at the sites we worked on. This year, we uncovered and restored the floor mosaics of Church No. 1," he said.





He added that mosaics with geometric and vegetal motifs, along with inscriptions, were found in both the main and annex sections of the church. One inscription was located at the church entrance door.





Highlighting the inscription’s message, Oztaskin said it reads: "Only those on the righteous path may enter here."





According to Oztaskin, the presence of mosaic inscriptions and benefactors’ names indicates that Olympos was one of the most affluent cities in the Lycian region in terms of mosaic art.





Excavations to continue at newly identified temple





Oztaskin said the site also reveals how a Roman-era necropolis and cemetery area evolved into a civilian settlement during the Byzantine era, likely due to population growth. Excavations continue to uncover this transformation.





One building, constructed in the 5th century AD and destroyed by fire in the 6th century, was rebuilt preserving its original layout and function. It is a multi-room residential building with stone-paved floors.





Excavations will also begin on a newly identified building believed to be a temple, based on its architectural features.





Work this year will continue in the necropolis area in the western part of the city and on monumental buildings in the city center, including the temple, the Bishop’s Palace, and Church No. 3.





Excavations in the northern section of the ancient city are expected to be completed within two years, after which focus will shift to the southern areas.





Oztaskin added that large storage jars, or pithoi, were also discovered this year in the civilian settlement zone.





Artifacts from the ongoing excavation are currently on display at the Antalya Archaeological Museum.