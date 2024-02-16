15.02.2024, 09:35 2796
One dead, 22 injured at U.S. Super Bowl victory parade shooting
Images | Robert Reed/Xinhua
At least one person was killed and 22 were injured as gunfire erupted during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, U.S. state of Missouri, Stacey Graves, chief of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Xinhua reports.
The Chinese Consulate General in Chicago contacted the Kansas City Police Department, and confirmed there is no Chinese citizen injured or killed in the shooting.
The police had detained three people for further investigation, said Graves.
Graves said more than 800 law enforcement officers were at the scene to keep people safe.
Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area," the Kansas City Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, evacuated from the rally site, posted on X that she encouraged everyone to follow instructions and updates from the police, local media reported.
16.02.2024, 08:49 591
Argentina records highest inflation in three decades
Argentina registered a year-on-year inflation rate of 254.2 percent in January, the highest in 32 years, according to data released Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), Xinhua reports.
The consumer price index registered a monthly increase of 20.6 percent in January, while it registered a monthly increase of 25.5 percent in December last year, marking the highest monthly rate in three decades, the data shows.
The consumer categories hardest hit by rising inflation were miscellaneous goods and services, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages, home appliances and maintenance, and health, said the INDEC.
Other consumer categories also hit by rising inflation include recreation and culture, hospitality, transportation, communication, and clothing and footwear.
The private-sector analysts consulted by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) estimated that inflation would begin to decline significantly at a rate of 18 percent a month from February, with 2024 seeing inflation of 227 percent year on year.
15.02.2024, 18:39 2471
Tyrannosaurid jawbone fossil found for 1st time in Japan
Images | Kyodo
A lower jawbone fossil from a tyrannosaurid dinosaur was found in a roughly 74-million-year-old layer of earth from the Late Cretaceous period in southwestern Japan, in the first such discovery in the country, local museums said Thursday, Kyodo reports.
The finding in Reihoku, Kumamoto Prefecture, is expected to advance studies regarding the classification of large theropods during the Late Cretaceous period and the range of its habitat within Asia, according to the Goshoura Cretaceous Museum and the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum.
The fossil is believed to belong to a new species in the Tyrannosauridae family, with an estimated body length of about eight meters, according to a researcher of the dinosaur museum.
The fossil was initially discovered in 2014. Of the lower jawbone, the left dentary bone, which supported its teeth, measures around 14 centimeters in length and about 8 cm in height, while the connecting right side is approximately 17 cm in length and around 8 cm in height.
It is the largest jawbone of a carnivorous dinosaur discovered in Japan, according to experts.
It was found from younger strata compared with fossils discovered in the past. It is a rarity in Asia," said Hiromi Kurosu, a curator of the Goshoura museum.
The jawbone fossil will be exhibited at the southwestern Japan museum following its renewal opening in March.
Members of the Tyrannosauridae family were large carnivorous dinosaurs with a body length of about 5 meters to over 10 meters that roamed present-day North America and Asia about 83 to 66 million years ago, according to the museum.
Fossil teeth of the dinosaur group have been discovered in areas such as Nagasaki, southwestern Japan.
12.02.2024, 08:39 15811
3 villagers killed, 18 injured by lightning strike in southern Tanzania
Three villagers were killed and 18 others were injured by a lightning strike on Friday evening as they attended a funeral in the Lindi region in southern Tanzania, an official told Xinhua on Sunday, Xinhua reports.
Abdallah Mputa, in charge of a health center in the Mtama area in the region, said the victims were hit by the lightning strike while they were attending a funeral of their fellow village.
They were attending the funeral of a fellow villager when a heavy downpour triggered the lightning strike," said Mputa, adding that the lightning struck them at 4 p.m. local time.
The injured persons were still receiving medical treatment at the health center, he said.
09.02.2024, 21:43 25451
Smaller political powers agree to merge into new party ahead of general elections
Four political parties and factions led by politicians who have left the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) have agreed to merge into one new party ahead of the April general elections, officials said Friday, Yonhap reports.
The envisioned party, named the Reform Party, will be jointly led by former Prime Minister and DP leader Lee Nak-yon and former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok, according to the officials.
Lee, the former DP leader, will lead the new party's election preparation committee.
The move comes as political watchers have keenly followed whether the political parties will unite under the so-called big tent ahead of the parliamentary elections just two months away.
An official ceremony marking the merger is set to take place after the Lunar New Year holiday.
09.02.2024, 18:47 25271
Ilham Aliyev wins presidential election with 92.12 percent of votes - CEC
Images | trend.az
Ilham Aliyev is winning the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.12 percent after the processing of 100 percent of the ballots, Trend reports.
According to the latest results published by the Central Election Commission, Zahid Oruj received 2.17% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 1.98%, Elshad Musaev - 0.66%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.72%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
09.02.2024, 17:50 25081
Japan's total debt swells to record 1,286.45 trillion yen in 2023
Japan's debt reached a record 1,286.45 trillion yen ($8.6 trillion) at the end of 2023, government data showed Friday, reflecting its heavy reliance on borrowing to meet spending needs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and rising prices, Kyodo reports.
The debt, more than twice the size of the Japanese economy, increased 29.45 trillion yen from December 2022. The world's third-largest economy continues to face an urgent need to restore its fiscal health, the worst among developed countries.
The debt includes government bonds, borrowing and financing bills.
Japan has seen growth in tax revenue in recent years, but it has been far exceeded by spending.
The government aims to reduce fiscal expenditures, which increased significantly during the pandemic and ongoing cost-of-living crisis, to pre-emergency levels. However, the state budget for fiscal 2024, starting from April, remains the second-largest on record at 112.57 trillion yen.
After years of keeping borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels to support households and businesses, the Bank of Japan is seen as gradually moving away from its ultraloose monetary policy. The shift would increase debt-servicing costs for Japan.
As of Dec. 31, the total debt consisted of 1,146.06 trillion yen in government bonds, 48.09 trillion yen in borrowing, and 92.30 trillion yen in financing bills, the Finance Ministry data showed.
Japan's gross domestic product was roughly 600 trillion yen in nominal terms, according to the government's data currently available for the July-September quarter.
08.02.2024, 10:38 31711
Ilham Aliyev leading in presidential election with 92.05 percent of votes - CEC
Images | trend.az
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a briefing, Trend reports.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
08.02.2024, 08:35 31866
26 killed, dozens injured as deadly bombings hit Pakistan
Images | Asad/Xinhua
Just a day before Pakistan's general elections, two powerful explosions hit election campaign offices in the country's southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday, killing at least 26 people while injuring over 45 others, said police and hospital officials, Xinhua reports.
The deadly bombings, targeting the offices of candidates contesting the elections, occurred in Pishin and Qila Saifullah districts of Balochistan province, Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh told Xinhua.
In the first explosion in Pishin, at least 14 people lost their lives, and over 25 others were injured, whereas at least 12 people were killed and over 20 others injured in the second blast in Qila Saifullah district, said the official.
The "terrorist attacks" happened when a large number of workers and supporters of political leaders were gathered for meetings regarding the general elections, he added.
Soon after the explosions, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the sites and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals in the districts.
According to hospital sources, critically injured people were being transferred to Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, via a helicopter for better treatment.
The law enforcement agencies, police, and bomb disposal squad cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence to ascertain the exact cause of the explosions, which, according to preliminary investigations, were caused by planted explosive devices.
Mehmood Khan, an eyewitness and resident of Qila Saifullah, said that he was standing near the election office of a religious political party along with his cousin when a loud bang shook him up.
Everything was going pretty normal until I heard a thundering sound of blast. For a moment, I could not comprehend the situation as thick black smoke blocked my eyesight, but I could hear the screams of injured people, asking for help," he told Xinhua.
Khan, whose cousin also got injured in the blast, said that after gaining consciousness, he and other residents of the area helped the rescue workers in shifting the injured to a hospital. "It was nothing but chaos," he added.
The provincial government announced a 3-day mourning period for the loss of lives in both attacks, according to Jan Achakzai, information minister of Balochistan.
Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the blasts, caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the blasts, vowing to foil every attempt of the elements to sabotage law and order in the country.
The prime minister reiterated the firm resolve of the government to hold the general elections in a peaceful environment.
A few days ahead of polls, the security situation in the country's Balochistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained tense, with a number of attacks and casualties reported in several areas.
In order to provide a peaceful environment to the voters, the government has deployed a total of 596,618 personnel of law enforcement agencies, including police, army, and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order on election day.
