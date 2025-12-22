21.12.2025, 20:12 4126

Power outage in San Francisco affects 130,000 households

A large-scale power outage struck San Francisco on Saturday, affecting about 130,000 households and businesses, Xinhua reports.

According to PG&E's website, the first outage was reported at around 9:40 a.m., cutting electricity to approximately 15,000 residential and commercial customers.

A second outage began around 10:10 a.m., with PG&E's online outage map initially showing that about 25,000 customers were affected.

The company later updated the map, indicating that the scope of the outages continued to expand.

The San Francisco Fire Department said that a fire broke out inside a PG&E substation in the city on Saturday afternoon, triggering at least some of the power outages.

In a post on social platform X, PG&E said it was "working with first responders and city officials on an outage in San Francisco affecting 130,000 customers."

As of 5:30 p.m., a PG&E spokesperson said the company was still unable to provide an estimated time for the restoration of power in any part of the city.
 

21.12.2025, 09:20 4486

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts 6 times

Mt. Semeru in Indonesia’s East Java province erupted six times early Sunday, with ash plumes reaching as high as 1,200 meters (3,937 feet) above its peak, aa.com.tr reports.

Located on the border between Lumajang and Malang districts, the mountain, which has been in an active phase for the past few years, is currently at a Level III alert status, according to state-run Antara News.

An eruption occurred on Sunday, 2025, at 5:46 am local time (2246GMT Saturday), with an observed column height of 1,200 meters above the summit," said Liswanto, an officer at the Mt. Semeru Observation Post in Lumajang.


Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has advised the public to avoid activities in the southeast sector along Besuk Kobokan, within a 13 km (8 miles) radius of the summit.

The public is also prohibited from activities within a 5 km (3.11 miles) radius of the crater due to the risk of ejected rocks," Liswanto added.


According to monitoring data, eruption columns varied in height, ranging between 500 meters (1,640 feet) and 1,200 meters.

Rising 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, Semeru is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and has a history of eruptions that have at times claimed lives.

Indonesia lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a highly active seismic zone that is home to more than 120 active volcanoes.
 

19.12.2025, 13:20 15421

Trump administration moves to pause U.S. diversity visa lottery

Trump administration moves to pause U.S. diversity visa lottery
Images | Depositphotos
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced late Thursday that the Trump administration is pausing the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, also known as the DV1 lottery, citing security concerns, Qazinform News Agency reports.

The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country," Noem wrote on X. "At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program."

 

16.12.2025, 15:40 41931

One killed in school stabbing in Moscow region

One killed in school stabbing in Moscow region
Images | Depositphotos
A student was fatally stabbed by a minor, who also wounded a security guard, at an educational institution in the Moscow region early Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The incident occurred at the Gorki-2 settlement in the western district of Odintsovsky, the committee said, adding that a criminal case has been initiated, the Russian Investigative Committee said.


The victim was a fourth-grade student, said Ksenia Mishonova, children's rights ombudswoman of the Moscow region.

The attacker has been detained and is being transported to investigative authorities, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
 

14.12.2025, 18:38 56406

Two gunmen open fire at Bondi Chanukah event, 12 confirmed dead in mass shooting

Two gunmen open fire at Bondi Chanukah event, 12 confirmed dead in mass shooting
Images | unsplash.com
A mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that left at least 12 people dead has been declared a terrorist incident, news.com.au reports.

Naveed Akram is confirmed to be one of the two shooters who opened fire on a Jewish Chanukah event shortly before 7pm on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said bomb disposal were on-site of a vehicle on Campbell Pde which officers believed contained several improvised explosive devices. Police are also probing whether there was a third offender.

Addressing the media, Mr Lanyon confirmed the incident had been designated a terrorist incident.


 

14.12.2025, 12:10 56161

China's Kuaizhou-11 rocket launches commercial experimental spacecraft

China on Saturday launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket with one space experimental spacecraft and a satellite onboard, Xinhua reports.

The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent its payloads into the planned orbit.

Spacecraft DEAR-5 is a cargo-capable space platform developed by AZSPACE, a Beijing-based commercial space firm. It offers a 300-kilogram payload capacity, supporting orbital operations for at least one year, with the ability to send back experimental data.

DEAR-5, comprising a service and payload module, offers 1.8 cubic meters of cargo space. The mission carries 34 experiments from universities, research institutes and companies. These experiments cover areas such as microgravity research, space technology, space materials science and new technology verification in space.

DEAR-5, a cylindrical experimental spacecraft, which tapers at the top, is fitted with two thin-film solar arrays. It is mounted with multiple in-orbit experimental instruments, including an optical camera, space environment sensors, space plant growth facility, mini space lab and a flexible sealed compartment.

Also launched among the payloads is Xiwang-5 phase-2 satellite developed by China Academy of Space Technology.

Kuaizhou-11 solid-fuel launch vehicle, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited, has a one-tonne payload capacity to a 700 km sun-synchronous orbit. This mission marked the fourth flight of the Kuaizhou-11 rocket.
 

13.12.2025, 19:12 60891

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $40m to women who said talc to blame for cancer

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $40m to women who said talc to blame for cancer
Images | depositphotos.com
A California jury on Friday awarded $40m to two women who said Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder was to blame for their ovarian cancer, The Guardian reports.

The jury in Los Angeles superior court awarded $18m to Monica Kent and $22m to Deborah Schultz and her husband after finding that Johnson & Johnson knew for years its talc-based products were dangerous but failed to warn consumers.

Erik Haas, Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide vice-president of litigation, said in a statement the company plans to "immediately appeal this verdict and expect to prevail as we typically do with aberrant adverse verdicts".

A spokesperson for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kent was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014, according to court records. Schultz was diagnosed in 2018. Both women are California residents who say they used J&J’s baby powder after bathing for 40 years. Their treatments for ovarian cancer have involved major surgeries and dozens of rounds of chemotherapy, they testified at the trial.

In closing arguments that Reuters viewed on Courtroom View Network, Andy Birchfield, an attorney for the women, told the jury that Johnson & Johnson knew as far back as the 1960s that its product could cause cancer.

Absolutely they knew, they knew and they were doing everything they could to hide it, to bury the truth about the dangers," Birchfield said.


Allison Brown, an attorney for Johnson & Johnson, said the only people to tell Kent and Schultz that their cancers were caused by talc were their lawyers, as the alleged connection isn’t backed by any major US health authority and there is no study that shows talc can migrate from the outside of the body to the reproductive organs.

They don’t have the evidence in this case, and they hope you don’t mind," Brown told the jury.


J&J is facing lawsuits from more than 67,000 plaintiffs who say they were diagnosed with cancer after using its baby powder and other talc products, according to court filings.

The company has said its products are safe, do not contain asbestos and do not cause cancer. J&J stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the US in 2020, switching to a cornstarch product.

J&J has sought to resolve the litigation through bankruptcy, a proposal that has been rejected three times by federal courts, most recently in April. The bankruptcies had put most cases on hold. Brown and Kent’s cases are the first to go to trial since the latest Chapter 11 attempt was dismissed.

Before the bankruptcy attempts, J&J had a mixed record in talc trials, with verdicts as high as $4.69bn awarded to women who said baby powder caused their ovarian cancer. The company has won some trials outright and had other verdicts reduced on appeal.

The majority of lawsuits involve ovarian cancer claims. Cases alleging talc caused a rare and deadly cancer called mesothelioma make up a smaller portion of the claims J&J is facing. The company has previously settled some of those claims but has not struck a nationwide settlement, so many lawsuits over mesothelioma have proceeded to trial in state courts in recent months.

In the past year, J&J has been hit with several substantial verdicts in mesothelioma cases, including one for more than $900m in Los Angeles in October.
 

10.12.2025, 19:24 77571

China launches Lijian-1 rocket, sending 9 satellites into orbit

China launches Lijian-1 rocket, sending 9 satellites into orbit
Images | Xinhua
China on Wednesday launched a Lijian-1, also known as Kinetica-1 Y11, carrier rocket with 9 satellites, including one from the United Arab Emirates, onboard, Xinhua reports.

The rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent the satellites into their planned orbits.

The UAE-led satellite, named 813, is designed for observing soil, the climate and the environment.

The launch deployed China's first remote-sensing satellite in the power industry, coded Jixing High-Resolution 07D01.

With a spatial resolution better than 0.5 meters, this satellite enables precise monitoring of the structural conditions of power grid equipment, such as transmission lines and pylons.

The satellite can perform continuous east-west strip observations, covering over 200 kilometers of transmission corridor in a single pass, according to the State Grid Electric Power Engineering Research Institute, one of its designers.

Compared to current satellite systems, this new satellite is expected to enhance surveying precision for transmission projects and line inspections by more than fivefold.

The satellite supports diverse applications, from managing ultra-high voltage (UHV) projects and assessing environmental impacts in transmission networks, to inspecting critical power corridors, issuing disaster warnings and evaluating post-disaster damage.

Also among the launch payload were two remote-sensing satellites dedicated to water resource monitoring, urban management, and digital transformation of a district in Hefei, capital city of east China's Anhui Province.
 

09.12.2025, 20:50 82151

Andrej Babis appointed as Czech PM

Czech President Petr Pavel on Tuesday appointed Andrej Babis, leader of the ANO party, as prime minister, Xinhua reports.

Babis' party won October's parliamentary elections and signed a coalition deal with the Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Motorists for Themselves parties.

The appointment came after Babis announced plans last week to divest himself of his business in the Agrofert group by transferring his holdings to a trust structure, aiming at resolving his conflict of interest.

I would like to reiterate my appreciation for the fact that you have fulfilled the agreement we made regarding the resolution of your conflict of interest," Pavel said during the appointment ceremony.


Pavel added that the incoming government will face demanding conditions in terms of security and economic challenges.

It is important that the Czech Republic acts as a member of NATO and the EU, and seeks support from these organizations in addressing these challenges, said Pavel.

After taking an oath of office, Babis thanked Pavel for the appointment.

I promise all citizens that I will fight for them both at home and abroad. I will do everything to fulfill our commitments and to make the Czech Republic the best place on our planet," Babis said.


Babis previously served as the Czech prime minister from 2017 to 2021.

The cabinet members are also subject to appointment by the president, which is likely to happen later this month.
 

