Record 13.42 mln Chinese students take fiercely competitive college exam

Bishkek, June 5, 2024. /Kabar/. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Sanzhar Bolotov held talks with Japanese Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Senior Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tsuji Kiyoto, Kabar reports.





According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, in his welcoming speech, Sanzhar Bolotov expressed confidence that the visit of Tsuji Kiyoto will give a positive impetus to the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Japan.





He emphasized the positive growth rate of mutual trade between the countries, while he also drew the attention of those present to the low volumes of supplies of Kyrgyz products to the Japanese market. Taking into account the existing potential, the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic proposed to direct efforts to increase the export of Kyrgyz organic products to Japan.





Afterwards, the Kyrgyz side spoke about the activities of the Kyrgyz Export center under the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, which was established to develop the export potential and competitiveness of domestic producers.





In turn, the Secretary of State of Japan outlined significant progress in the development of Kyrgyz-Japanese relations, which was facilitated by the visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to Japan in November 2023.





He emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies and the memorandum of understanding signed during the visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic between the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic and the "Knowledge Capital" association. Tsuji Kiyoto expressed confidence that successful interaction between IT companies will lay the foundation for concluding an Agreement on the Protection and Promotion of Investments, which is an important document for attracting investors.





Finally, the parties discussed the need to develop a contractual legal framework for comprehensive economic cooperation, including work on concluding a draft agreement on the avoidance of double taxation.