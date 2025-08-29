27.08.2025, 14:14 8311
Record wildfires burn more than 1 million hectares of EU land this year
Wildfires have burned more than a million hectares of land in the European Union this year so far, the highest amount in any year since official records began in 2006, EU data showed, Reuters reports.
A total of 1,028,000 hectares in the EU had been ravaged by blazes as of Tuesday - an area bigger than Cyprus, and higher than the total in any year on record, data by the EU's European Forest Fire Information System, analysed by Reuters, showed.
29.08.2025, 09:11 401
Volcano in Japan spews plume 5,500 metres above crater
Mt. Shinmoe on the southwestern Japan main island of Kyushu erupted Thursday, spewing a plume of ash 5,500 metres above the crater, a local office of the Japan Meteorological Agency said, kabar.kg cites the WAM.
The eruption sent volcanic material 5,000 metres above the volcano's peak for the first time since July 3, Kyodo News quoted the agency as saying.
The agency maintained the level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.
Mt. Shinmoe, straddling the two prefectures and one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan, erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018.
28.08.2025, 09:00 2991
School shooting in U.S. Minneapolis leaves 2 children dead, 17 people injured
Before 8:30 a.m. local time, the shooter, armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, approached the school church and fired through the windows at the children who were sitting in the pews during Mass, Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said at a news conference, Xinhua reports
The shooter then killed himself in the rear of the church, O'Hara confirmed. The suspect was in his 20s and did not have an extensive criminal history, he said.
Among the injured, 14 are children, with two of them in critical condition, police said. The school is for kindergarten through eighth-graders.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expressed support for the school community in a statement on the social media platform X: "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."
Minnesota is heartbroken," said the governor, urging people to hug their kids close.
Hours after the shooting, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation lowering the flags to half-staff in honor of the victims.
I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota," said Trump on Truth Social, adding that the FBI quickly responded and is on the scene, while the White House will continue to monitor the situation.
The tragedy in Minneapolis marked the fifth planned school shooting involving active shooters in the United States in 2025, according to a school shooting tracker by NBC News.
A total of 286 mass shootings have occurred in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people, excluding the perpetrator, are shot or killed.
27.08.2025, 20:48 7891
Drone with thermal imaging did not record signs of life of Russian climber Natalya Nagovitsyna
At the instructions of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, another large-scale search and rescue operation was carried out today using modern technologies, but it was not possible to detect signs of life of Russian climber Natalya Nagovitsyna, kabar.kg reports.
The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that Russian citizen Natalya Igorevna Nagovitsyna, born on August 20, 1977, arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on July 13, 2025 on a Moscow-Bishkek flight.
During the ascent to Pobeda Peak on August 12, Nagovitsyna allegedly sustained a broken leg. Several attempts were made to evacuate her by rescue services, but they were unsuccessful due to the extremely difficult mountain terrain and unfavorable weather conditions.
As part of the latest operation, aerial videography of the climber's location was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with high-precision equipment. Despite extreme weather conditions, including strong gusts of wind, it was possible to obtain aerial monitoring footage using a thermal imager.
Based on the analysis of the data obtained, taking into account a combination of factors, including extreme weather conditions and location features, no signs of life were found at the site where climber Nagovitsyna was located.
27.08.2025, 13:45 8501
Death toll from Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam rises to 7
The death toll from Typhoon Kajiki and the resulting floods in Vietnam has risen to seven, with one person still missing and 34 others injured, Xinhua reports citing the Vietnam News Agency.
Citing data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the report said that 15 houses were destroyed and over 8,700 others were damaged, including 63 schools and eight medical facilities, while more than 81,500 hectares of rice fields were submerged and approximately 2,000 livestock and poultry were killed.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered local authorities to urgently restore power, telecommunications, transportation, schools, and healthcare services, while also delivering relief supplies and repairing damaged homes to help stabilize affected communities ahead of the new school year, the report said.
Typhoon Kajiki, the fifth storm of the year in Vietnam, made landfall earlier this week, lashing several northern and central provinces with heavy rain and strong winds.
27.08.2025, 10:00 8786
SpaceX's 10th Starship test flight meets all major objectives
SpaceX successfully launched the 10th flight test of its giant Starship rocket on Tuesday, taking a significant step forward in developing the world's first fully reusable launch vehicle, Xinhua reports.
The two-stage vehicle lifted off from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas at about 6:30 p.m. Central Time after two days of delays caused by weather and technical issues.
Shortly after liftoff, the Super Heavy booster performed a boostback burn for a controlled descent and splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico as planned.
Meanwhile, the Starship upper stage ignited its Raptor engines during hot-staging separation, completed an ascent burn, and entered a planned coast phase.
About 18 minutes into the flight, SpaceX demonstrated Starship's payload deployment capability for the first time, releasing a set of Starlink simulator satellites that followed the same suborbital trajectory and burned up upon reentry.
In space, Starship successfully reignited one of its Raptor engines, a key capability for future deorbit burns.
Starship then began its controlled reentry, using four flaps for control before executing a landing flip and a final burn for a soft splashdown in the Indian Ocean, just over an hour after launch.
SpaceX said the flight test met all of its major objectives, including multiple reentry experiments designed to return the upper stage to the launch site for catch, and gathering data on heat shield and structural performance during the critical reentry phase.
The results will provide critical data to inform designs of the next-generation Starship and Super Heavy, said SpaceX.
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket, collectively referred to as Starship, represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.
NASA has selected Starship to carry astronauts on the final leg of the trip to the moon during its Artemis III mission, which is currently scheduled for 2027.
26.08.2025, 20:55 10641
Typhoon Kajiki leaves 3 dead, 10 injured in Vietnam
At least three people were killed and 10 others injured in northern and central Vietnam due to heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding triggered by Typhoon Kajiki, Xinhua reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam.
The storm also damaged over 6,800 houses, inundated more than 28,800 hectares of rice fields, 2,200 hectares of other crops, and toppled nearly 18,000 trees across the affected provinces, the Voice of Vietnam said, citing the ministry's report.
The storm disrupted power infrastructure, with a total of 331 power poles knocked down, and nearly 1.3 million customers experiencing power outages, the report added.
Local authorities are continuing recovery efforts and assessing the full extent of the damage.
25.08.2025, 17:49 13511
S. Korea's special counsel team seeks warrant to arrest former PM
South Korea's special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk-yeol's short-lived martial law imposition sought a warrant to arrest former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Sunday, Xinhua reports.
The special counsel team said in a news briefing that it filed the arrest warrant for Han on Sunday afternoon on charges including aiding the ringleader of insurrection, perjury, fabricating official documents, and damaging public files.
The special counsel team asserted that Han, as the then prime minister, had the responsibility to check the president's arbitrary exercise of power, but failed to prevent the illegal martial law and instead provided assistance.
The special counsel team also accused Han of attempting to cover up legal loopholes in the martial law documents by formulating and subsequently abolishing related documents after the martial law imposition.
The special counsel team charged Han with suspicion of perjury based on the fact that he previously stated at the Constitutional Court of Korea and the National Assembly that he knew nothing about the martial law documents.
In July, the special counsel team conducted a search and seizure at Han's residence and obtained relevant evidence materials, according to former media outlets.
25.08.2025, 09:40 13731
China issues yellow alert for Typhoon Kajiki
China's national observatory activated a yellow alert - the third-highest level in its four-tier color-coded weather warning system - for Typhoon Kajiki on Monday, forecasting gales and rainstorms in the nation's southern and southwestern regions through Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
The National Meteorological Center (NMC) reported that as of Monday morning, Typhoon Kajiki was positioned in the southern Beibu Gulf waters, moving west-northwest at 15-20 km/h with expected landfall in coastal Vietnam Monday night.
Due to its impact, from 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, strong winds will affect the western part of the South China Sea and waters near Xisha Islands, Beibu Gulf and Qiongzhou Strait, as well as the coastal areas of Hainan, Guangxi and Guangdong.
During the same period, Yunnan, Guangdong and Hainan provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, will experience heavy rains and rainstorms, according to the NMC.
The NMC urged local authorities to implement emergency preparedness measures for the typhoon, and potential flooding and geological disasters triggered by the heavy rainfall.
