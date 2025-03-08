This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
S. Korea: 7 injured after Air Force fighter jet accidentally drops bombs outside training range
relevant news
Car ploughs into crowd in Germany's Mannheim, two dead, 25 injured
At the moment we have no indication of an extremist or religious motive for the crime. Most likely the motivation lies in the personality of the perpetrator himself," Strobl said, according to German broadcaster "Welt." Ten other people were injured in the attack.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
37 injured in bus crash in Türkiye's Canakkale province
Çanakkale Gelibolu'da, sürücüsünün kontrolünü kaybettiği tur otobüsü yoldan çıktı. Kazada 3'ü ağır, 37 kişi yaralandı.— Kar360 (@kar360haber) March 3, 2025
İlk belirlemelere göre otobüs şoförü Y.B.'nin uyuduğu iddia edildi.pic.twitter.com/NYyueyMsVC
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Population of Kyrgyzstan rises, reaches almost 7.3mln
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
1 dead, over 80 homes lost as wildfire spreads in northeast Japan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Island off Australia's northeast coast starts evacuation due to cyclone
There is high confidence that Alfred will remain well off the Queensland coast into the weekend," it said.
There is high uncertainty though, in regards to Alfred's movement beyond Saturday, with the possible risk that Alfred may move closer to the central or southern Queensland coast by Sunday."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Austrian company plans to build hospital in Kyrgyzstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Global debt hits record high of $318T in 2024
Nearly $7 trillion was added to global debt in 2024, marking a new record annual high of $318 trillion," said the report. "Total global debt-to-GDP rose for the first time in four years, as GDP growth slowed down, and inflation pressures eased."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18 killed, 31 injured as bus overturns in eastern Thailand
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
04.03.2025, 18:58Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region 04.03.2025, 19:0059466New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 03.03.2025, 21:5445276Foreign leaders congratulate President Tokayev on the beginning of holy month of Ramadan 03.03.2025, 13:4544276Kazakhstan set to increase oil refining capacity to 18.5mln tons 04.03.2025, 15:5441091Construction of 4 water reservoirs to begin in 3 regions of Kazakhstan 06.02.2025, 18:20289611Irakli Kobakhidze invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Georgia 11.02.2025, 17:40210946Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52210926Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55210011Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation209596Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation