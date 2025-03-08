S. Korea: 7 injured after Air Force fighter jet accidentally drops bombs outside training range

Tell a friend

Seven people were injured Thursday after an Air Force fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs outside a training range during live-fire drills, authorities said, Yonhap reports.





Authorities said a report was received around 10 a.m. that a presumed shell fell on a road by a house in Pocheon, some 40 kilometers north of Seoul, leaving the seven people with minor to serious injuries, and destroying a church and six other buildings in the village.





Military officials said a KF-16 fighter jet taking part in a live-fire exercise "abnormally" released eight MK-82 bombs outside the training range in Pocheon at 10:04 a.m.





The Air Force said it is conducting an investigation into the accident and apologized for the damage to civilians.





All seven injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment.





