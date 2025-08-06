This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
S. Korea: More than 2,500 evacuated after heavy rains inundate southern regions
China launches new low-orbit internet satellites
Beijing issues highest rainstorm alert, evacuates over 82,000 residents
Flooding affects over 84,000 people in India's state Uttar Pradesh
Flash floods, landslides leave 10 dead or missing in Vietnam
44 dead, 9 missing after recent rainstorms hit Beijing
I've never seen such ferocious floodwaters in my life," said 89-year-old Zhai Cheng'an, recalling how his home was quickly engulfed by muddy torrents.
The water will recede, and we will have homes again. We believe in that," he added.
German Olympic champion dies while climbing in northern Pakistan
German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after a tragic mountaineering accident in the high mountains of Pakistan," said Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body, in a statement.
Despite tireless efforts by the local rescue teams, persistent adverse weather severely hampered rescue operations," he added.
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupts in Kamchatka after earthquake
Klyuchevskaya Sopka is erupting right now," reads the report, which includes a photo of the eruption.
Tsunami as high as 1 meter hits Japan after M8.8 quake off Russia's Kamchatka
At the least, we are expecting tsunami waves to remain high for around a day," an official told a press conference in the afternoon.
