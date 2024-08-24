This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up by 10.5% in Q2 2024
relevant news
Kyrgyzstan implements 100 major projects in agriculture
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China tightens precautions at ports as global mpox cases increase
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 13,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
- strengthening routine immunization throughout the republic;
- strengthening measures to increase the coverage of preventive vaccinations with an emphasis on parents who refuse vaccinations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
North Korea may reopen its doors to international tourists in Dec
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Wildfires since 2017 destroyed 37% of forest area around Athens
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flooding affects over 700,000 people across West, Central Africa
Every year, we sound the alarm on the effects of climate change and what it means for people’s actual lives - their homes, their ability to farm and to eat, to send their kids to school, to access basic healthcare," said Charles Bernimolin, the head of the UN Humanitarian Coordination office for West and Central Africa.
Meaningful and strategic investments need to be made to ensure communities are prepared and that the worst impacts are mitigated ahead of time," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 40 countries sent films to the Tashkent International Film Festival
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
6 dead, 10 injured after lightning strike in east China's Jiangsu
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.08.2024, 12:16No cases of monkeypox registered in Kazakhstan. Government reviewed epidemic situation 19.08.2024, 21:1537711Ambassador of Finland Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Upon Completion of Diplomatic Mission 19.08.2024, 09:2137511Kazakh Delegation Took Part in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of the Dominican Republic 19.08.2024, 17:2637316Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Cooperation in the Legal Sphere 20.08.2024, 13:06Olzhas Bektenov orders to ensure readiness of CHPPs, networks and social facilities for heating season37181Olzhas Bektenov orders to ensure readiness of CHPPs, networks and social facilities for heating season 08.08.2024, 17:55Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia82966Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia 08.08.2024, 18:3882821President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana 08.08.2024, 19:0182691Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital 09.08.2024, 13:4280091CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique 08.08.2024, 13:2679991President Tokayev calls for expanding transport cooperation in Central Asia