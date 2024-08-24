22.08.2024, 22:27 3146

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up by 10.5% in Q2 2024

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increased by 10.5 per cent during the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023, the General Authority for Statistics (GAS) announced, WAM reports.

The International Trade Bulletin for the second quarter of 2024, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), showed that national non-oil exports increased by 1.4 percent, excluding re-exports, and the value of re-exported goods increased by 39.1 percent during the same period.

The results of the bulletin showed that the value of non-petroleum exports including re-exports increased by 4.3 percent, while commodity exports in the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, and the value of imports decreased by 5.6 per cent, due to a decrease in petroleum exports by 3.3 percent.

The proportion of petroleum exports in total exports in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 75 per cent compared to 77.4 percent in the same quarter of last year.
 

22.08.2024, 13:47 2916

Kyrgyzstan implements 100 major projects in agriculture

In accordance with the decree of President Sadyr Zhaparov on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry is implementing 100 projects to develop the agro-industrial complex, Kabar reports.

96 projects are currently being implemented within the framework of 100 projects to develop the agro-industrial complex, the ministry said.

The projects cover various areas, including fish farming, poultry farming, animal husbandry, wool processing.

To date, 19 projects have already received funding totaling over 1 billion soms (TLC, wool processing, dairy, poultry farming, scientific and educational projects, fish farming, animal husbandry, agricultural crops).

The financing was provided within the framework of the Agro-Industrial Complex Lending Program (AIC) through the state-owned Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank, as well as through bilateral development funds (RKDF, UKRF, etc.) and international organizations.

Another 8 projects have been approved for financing in the amount of more than 760 million soms. After completing the necessary procedures, entrepreneurs will be able to receive these funds.

For the remaining 69 projects, work is underway on financing, resolving land issues and obtaining permits.

An important aspect is supporting small and medium-sized businesses, which contributes to the creation of jobs, improving socio-economic conditions in rural areas and increasing food security in the country.

The Ministry closely cooperates with national and international financial institutions, providing access to the necessary resources for the implementation of projects. All these measures are aimed at creating favorable conditions for all participants in the agricultural sector and the sustainable development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan.
 

16.08.2024, 13:37 31436

China tightens precautions at ports as global mpox cases increase

Chinese customs authorities have announced tighter surveillance measures at ports of entry to prevent the import of the mpox virus, following a rise in global cases, Xinhua reports.

People coming from countries and regions where mpox cases have been confirmed and who have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms such as fever, headache, back pain, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and rashes, should declare their conditions to customs upon entry, China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) said.

Customs officers will implement medical measures and conduct sampling and testing in accordance with the prescribed procedures, according to the GAC in an online statement.

Additionally, contaminated or potentially contaminated vehicles, containers and goods from countries and regions where mpox cases have been reported will be sanitized according to prescribed procedures.

These new measures, which took effect immediately upon announcement on Aug. 15, will be valid for six months, the GAC noted.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, sounding the alarm over its potential for further international transmission.

Data from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that during the past week alone, more than 2,000 new mpox cases have been reported in Africa. Last week, the health body said some 38,465 mpox cases and 1,456 deaths had been reported in Africa since January 2022 -- affecting at least 16 countries across all five regions of Africa.
 

15.08.2024, 17:17 32331

Over 13,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

Since the beginning of the year, 13,076 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported, Kabar reports.

Active transmission of the measles virus is still being recorded in Bishkek city and Chui and Osh regions. The main cause of the disease remains the large number of refusals from routine and additional immunization against measles and rubella among children and adults.

One of the important measures in response to the measles outbreak was the implementation of additional and catch-up immunization campaigns in response to the measles outbreak.

The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis regularly initiates and conducts trainings for medical workers in the regions of the country, where they dwell in detail on contraindications, vaccine safety, and educational work with the population.

This work is carried out within the framework of:

  • strengthening routine immunization throughout the republic;
  • strengthening measures to increase the coverage of preventive vaccinations with an emphasis on parents who refuse vaccinations.
 

15.08.2024, 14:35 32066

North Korea may reopen its doors to international tourists in Dec

North Korea may reopen its doors to international tourists in December after shutting itself off for more than four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Beijing-based tour agency said, Kyodo reports.

Koryo Tours said on its website Wednesday that it has received confirmation from its local partner that tourism to Samjiyon, located at the foot of Mt. Paektu near the North Korean border with China and potentially the rest of the country, will officially resume in December.

Pyongyang shut its borders in early 2020 due to the pandemic but has accepted a small number of Russian tour groups since early this year. Koryo Tours said official itineraries and dates for its North Korean tours will be announced in the coming weeks.

Before the public health crisis, Chinese nationals had made up a large number of foreign tourists visiting North Korea.

In July, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Samjiyon and said the country will build a large ski resort nearby. He said the resort will make "even foreign friends feel peculiar attraction," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
 

15.08.2024, 09:15 32551

Wildfires since 2017 destroyed 37% of forest area around Athens

Greek wildfires over the last seven years have destroyed over one-third of the forest area in the Attica region, which includes the capital Athens and the adjacent port city of Piraeus, according to new data, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thirteen mega wildfires from 2017 to this Aug. 13 burned an area as big as some 700,000 stremmas (nearly 173,000 acres) of the region’s total area of 2.5 million stremmas (617,763 acres), or 37%, said a Tuesday statement from the National Observatory of Athens based on data from the EU Copernicus’ service.

More specifically, of the 1.25 million stremmas (308,882 acres) in forest areas in the region, 450,000 stremmas (111,197 acres) were destroyed by fires in the last eight years, according to the observatory

The fire that broke out in northeastern Athens on Sunday has so far ravaged an area of 96,000 stremmas (23,700 acres) as of Tuesday noon, it added.​​​​​​​
 

14.08.2024, 21:41 33081

Flooding affects over 700,000 people across West, Central Africa

More than 700,000 people across West and Central Africa have been affected by severe flooding triggered by climate change so far this year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

Floods have destroyed or damaged more than 60,000 houses, leaving more than 54,000 women, children and men homeless and displaced, OCHA said in a statement.

Also affected are schools and medical facilities, while access to healthcare and education has been hampered.

It said at least 72 people are reported to have died due to drowning and nearly 700 others have been injured.

The countries affected include the Central African Republic, Chad, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, Mali and Togo.

Chad is the worst-hit, where over 245,000 people were affected by high water in just a few weeks.

Every year, we sound the alarm on the effects of climate change and what it means for people’s actual lives - their homes, their ability to farm and to eat, to send their kids to school, to access basic healthcare," said Charles Bernimolin, the head of the UN Humanitarian Coordination office for West and Central Africa.


Meaningful and strategic investments need to be made to ensure communities are prepared and that the worst impacts are mitigated ahead of time," he said.


The 2024 seasonal forecast predicted above-average cumulative rainfall from June to August and July to September in areas prone to flooding in the Sahel region and some countries in West Africa.
 

13.08.2024, 11:37 35726

Over 40 countries sent films to the Tashkent International Film Festival

This was announced at an extended meeting on preparations for the 16th Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road" at the Palace of National Cinematography, UzA reports.

The event was attended by the heads and employees of the Cinematography Agency and the National Cinematography Development Center, as well as representatives of system organizations.

The participants discussed the opening ceremony of the film festival and the celebration of the anniversary of Indian actor Raj Kapoor, as well as the involvement of foreign delegations and representatives of foreign media for broad coverage of the planned events. It is known that Indian cinema occupies a special place not only in Asia but also in the world film industry. India ranks first in the world in terms of film exports. On average, more than a thousand films are shot here in a year and shown in more than 90 countries worldwide.

The meeting participants made proposals regarding the Tashkent Film Festival.
 

12.08.2024, 14:13 35806

6 dead, 10 injured after lightning strike in east China's Jiangsu

Six people had been confirmed dead and 10 others injured as of 2 a.m. Monday after a lightning strike caused a park pavilion to collapse in the city of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The lightning struck Hengshanqiao Township in Changzhou Economic Development Zone at 8:36 p.m. Sunday, causing the pavilion collapse and trapping some people who were sheltering from the rain, according to the economic development zone.

Search and rescue concluded late Sunday, and all 16 people were rushed to the hospital. Six of them suffered severe injuries and later died despite extensive medical efforts. The other 10 are in stable condition.

An investigation is currently underway, and the local authorities will conduct a comprehensive review of public facilities to ensure safety.
 

