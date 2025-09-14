13.09.2025, 23:35 7146

SCO summit in Tianjin to usher in a new era of cooperation  

SCO summit in Tianjin to usher in a new era of cooperation
Images | People's Daily
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 will be held in Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. This will be the fifth time China hosts the gathering and the largest summit in the organization's history, People's Daily reports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will join leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations on the banks of the Haihe River to review the SCO's achievements, chart its future course, build consensus among member states, and steer the organization toward the goal of building a closer SCO community with a shared future.

The SCO has become a model of new international relations and regional cooperation, and a constructive force of global significance. Since its founding 24 years ago, the organization has adhered to the Shanghai Spirit, which is founded on mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations, and the pursuit of common development.

Since its inception in China's Shanghai in 2001, the SCO has expanded from a regional organization with six members into a trans-regional organization with 10 full members, two observer countries, and 14 dialogue partners. Over the years, it has deepened solidarity and mutual trust, strengthened security cooperation with tangible results, advanced integrated development to the benefit of all parties, enhanced cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and expanded its influence and appeal.

Images | People's Daily

At a time of turbulence and uncertainty in the international landscape, the SCO has remained confident and taken practical steps to advance cooperation. It serves as the torchbearer of the Shanghai Spirit, a practitioner of deeper collaboration, and a  contributor to building a community with a shared future for humanity, providing more stability and positive momentum to the world.

As a founding member, China has always prioritized the SCO in its neighborhood diplomacy. Since China took over the SCO rotating chairmanship in July last year, China has acted on the slogan "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move," and made solid progress in its work as the SCO chair.

It has hosted over 100 events, and worked with all member states to advance reform and innovation in various aspects such as the deliberation mechanism, cooperation pattern and permanent bodies, to ensure smoother and more efficient operation of the organization. Together with SCO member states, it has actively carried out exchanges and dialogues among political parties, media and think tanks, giving people a better understanding of the "Shanghai Spirit" and bringing the big family of the SCO closer.

Images | People's Daily

Modernization is the common aspiration of SCO members. This year, Pakistan's New Gwadar International Airport, built with China's support, welcomed its inaugural commercial flight. The mainline construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway entered the substantive construction phase, accelerating the development of a multidimensional regional connectivity network. In Nepal, the Sanjen Khola hydropower station, built by a Chinese company, has been put into operation and connected to the national grid, contributing to efforts in alleviating local power shortage.

Through active participation in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and alignment with the Global Development Initiative, the SCO is steadily evolving into a reliable strategic backbone for common prosperity and vitalization of its member states.

Today's world remains overshadowed by power politics, unilateral bullying, and persistent conflicts, underscoring the urgent need for fairness and justice. By standing firmly on the right side of history, the SCO is redoubling efforts to safeguard peace, fairness, and justice in global affairs.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. Against this historical backdrop, the SCO has amplified the collective voice of its member states on major international and regional issues, made the system of global governance fairer and more equitable, and united and guided the Global South in building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The upcoming SCO Tianjin Summit is expected to be an event of friendship, solidarity, and tangible achievements, highlighting the SCO's resilience and stability amid global uncertainties.

Together with all member states, China will remain committed to the SCO's founding mission, fulfill its responsibilities through concrete actions, and seek common prosperity through cooperation. By leading the organization into a new stage of stronger unity, deeper collaboration, greater vitality, and broader achievements, China and its partners will contribute more "SCO strength" to lasting world peace and shared development.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

13.09.2025, 23:40 6891

A timely proposal: Global Governance Initiative charts path forward amid global challenges

As early autumn unfolded, two major events in China captured global attention. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin voiced strong support for defending multilateralism and the international order. Meanwhile, commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War underscored the shared resolve to honor history and build a better future, People's Daily reports.

At this pivotal moment, Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) came at the right time. It offers Chinese solutions for strengthening the international order and addressing the chronic shortcomings of global governance. Amid mounting global turbulence and transformation, the initiative provides a timely framework for international cooperation and injects fresh momentum into efforts to overcome governance deficits worldwide.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN).

Eight decades ago, chastened by the devastation of two world wars, the international community established the UN, opening a new chapter in global governance and laying the foundation for lasting peace and development.

Today's commemorations serve not only to remember that hard-won history but also to reaffirm the commitment to international order, advance reform and improvement of the global governance system, and work toward the shared vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

However, the international landscape today is fraught with instability and uncertainty. The UN-centered multilateral system is under strain, and global governance deficits continue to widen.

In terms of participation, the Global South remains seriously underrepresented in the global governance system, even as emerging markets and developing countries continue growing in influence, highlighting the urgent need to enhance their representation and correct historical injustice.

In terms of principles, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter are not being consistently upheld, Security Council resolutions are sometimes ignored, while unilateral sanctions and actions in violation of international law undermine international order.

In terms of effectiveness, implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has fallen behind schedule, while urgent issues such as climate change, widening digital divides, and governance gaps in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, cyberspace, and outer space, remain unresolved.

Against this backdrop, the questions of what kind of global governance system should be built and how it should be reformed and improved have become pressing concerns for the international community.

The GGI responds to these questions and points the way forward, meeting the urgent needs of today's world. It rests on five principles: sovereign equality, respect for international rule of law, commitment to multilateralism, a people-centered approach, and concrete action. Together, these highly targeted and forward-looking principles provide systematic answers to the fundamental questions of who governs, how governance is carried out, and whom it ultimately serves.

As Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko observed, these five principles strike at the heart of what is required to address the deficiencies of today's international mechanisms.

The GGI's core principles are consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and reflect the common expectations of the vast majority of countries. Reforming and improving the global governance system is not about dismantling the current international order or creating new systems outside the existing framework. Instead, it seeks to strengthen and improve the capacity and effectiveness of existing systems and mechanisms, making them more effective, more inclusive, and more responsive to the realities of a changing world.

As President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso remarked, this initiative offers a pathway toward a more just and equitable international governance system, bringing tangible benefits to countries of the Global South.

History advances like a relay, with each generation taking up the baton in pursuit of human progress, moving forward step by step in answering the questions of the times.

China stands ready to work with all parties to enhance communication and coordination, jointly implement the GGI, explore pathways toward reforming and improving global governance, and promote the development of a more just and equitable global governance system, thereby contributing to the noble cause of peace and development for all humanity.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

12.09.2025, 11:25 14041

Death toll from floods in Indonesia rises to 19

Death toll from floods in Indonesia rises to 19
Images | Xinhua
Floods triggered by days of heavy rains have killed at least 19 people and left 10 others missing on Indonesia's Bali Island and in East Nusa Tenggara province, Xinhua reports.

Gusti Ayu Ketut Wijayanti, spokesperson for the Bali office of the National Search and Rescue Agency, told Xinhua on Thursday that flash floods have killed 13 people and left six missing on the island. Flooding and 18 landslides were also reported in several areas.

The country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported that rainfall of up to 150 millimeters was recorded in parts of Bali between Tuesday and Wednesday, and warned that heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the week.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

11.09.2025, 08:48 21696

12 killed as floods hit Indonesia

12 killed as floods hit Indonesia
Images | Xinhua
At least 12 people were killed after flash floods struck Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province and the resort island of Bali, Xinhua reports.

In East Nusa Tenggara, six people were confirmed dead and four others remained missing, said Gasper Losa Manisa, head of the provincial disaster agency's emergency unit.

In Bali, at least six people have died due to flooding. Search and rescue teams have evacuated dozens of residents to higher ground, said I Nyoman Sidakarya, head of the island's search and rescue office.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

09.09.2025, 22:46 30141

Israel claims strike on Hamas building in Doha

Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group, Xinhua reports.

In a joint statement, the military and the Shin Bet security agency confirmed responsibility, saying the strike targeted Hamas leaders "directly responsible for the Oct. 7 massacre" and used "precise munitions and intelligence" to limit civilian harm.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "a wholly independent Israeli operation." "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," he said in a statement released by his office.

Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and plumes of smoke rising over the Qatari capital. Qatar's Interior Ministry confirmed an attack on a Hamas residential headquarters, saying specialized teams had secured the site and that "the situation is safe." No casualties were initially reported.

Israeli officials believe key Hamas figures were in the building during the strike. An unnamed senior official told Israel's Kan TV that there were "strong indications" that Khalil al-Hayya, a deputy leader in Hamas's political bureau, and Zaher Jabarin, another senior official, were present. However, Israeli agencies were still assessing the outcome and did not officially confirm who, if anyone, was hit.

Contradicting Israel's claims, a Hamas source told Al Jazeera that no members of the group were killed in the attack. The source stated the officials had been meeting to discuss a ceasefire proposal.

The strike drew swift condemnation from Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict that hosts Hamas's political bureau. Its Foreign Ministry called the attack a "serious threat" to the security of citizens and residents and a violation of its sovereignty.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike as a "flagrant violation" of Qatar's sovereignty. "We are just learning about the Israeli attacks in Qatar, a country that has been playing a very positive role in achieving a ceasefire and release of all hostages," he told reporters in New York.

Saudi Arabia also criticized what it called continued Israeli violations in the region, citing recent strikes in Syria's Homs and Latakia governorates as breaches of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Riyadh voiced support for Syria's sovereignty and stability.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the Doha strike as "extremely dangerous, criminal and in violation of the UN Charter," saying it was part of Israel's "continued crimes" against international law.

Other countries and organizations, including Jordan, Türkiye, and the Arab League, also rushed to condemn the Israeli attacks.

The strike is believed to be the first carried out by Israel in Qatar. It came a day after Hamas's armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a shooting in Jerusalem that killed at least six people, calling it retaliation for Israel's ongoing actions.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

09.09.2025, 09:14 38856

French PM Francois Bayrou loses confidence vote over budget cuts

French PM Francois Bayrou loses confidence vote over budget cuts
Images | Xinhua
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Monday lost a confidence vote in the French National Assembly over his budget plan seeking to save billions of euros per year in government spending, Xinhua reports.

According to the results announced by the Speaker of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, only 194 were in favor of Bayrou out of 558 valid votes. This marks the first time in the history of the Fifth Republic that a government has fallen during a vote of confidence, local media reported.

Speaking to the deputies Monday afternoon ahead of the vote, Bayrou stressed that France's excessive debt was "life-threatening" for the country.

According to official figures, France's public debt stood at 3,345.8 billion euros, or 114 percent of its GDP, at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Reality will remain inexorable, spending will continue to rise, and the burden of debt, already unbearable, will grow heavier and more costly," Bayrou said, urging the country to "act without delay."


It only requires the mobilization and moderate efforts from everyone, provided we act in time," he stressed.


In a speech before the vote, Marine Le Pen, former presidential candidate of France's far-right wing party National Rally, called on President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the National Assembly to hold new elections following Bayrou's defeat.

Following the confidence vote result, several parties voiced support for Bayrou's leaving. Mathilde Panot, president of the deputies of the hard-left party La France Insoumise (LFI), welcomed the outcome. "Mr. Bayrou wanted a moment of truth," she said. "He got it."

LFI's national coordinator, Manuel Bompard, said: "The fall of this government is a relief for all those who would have borne the full brunt of the dramatic consequences of the Bayrou budget. Today, the popular mobilization on September 10 and the unwavering determination of La France Insoumise have already achieved a first victory."

Laurent Wauquiez, president of the deputies of the right-wing party The Republicans, voted in favor of the confidence motion while allowing "freedom of vote" for his party's elected representatives.

Olivier Faure, first secretary of the Socialist Party, emphasized the need to "restore energy and give purchasing power back to the French." "I want a government of the left and the ecologists, and it will then be up to Parliament to decide."

In a press release, the Elysee said that Macron "acknowledged" the result of the vote. "He will meet with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou tomorrow to accept the resignation of his government," the Elysee said. Macron will nominate a new prime minister in the coming days, it added.

The political turmoil in France has reverberated across Europe. On Monday evening, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the media that he "hoped" a solution to France's political crisis would be found "as soon as possible," voicing concern over its potential repercussions for the rest of the continent.

Macron nominated Francois Bayrou as France's new prime minister on Dec. 13, 2024, succeeding Michel Barnier, who had been ousted in a no-confidence vote a week earlier.

Bayrou was the fourth French prime minister nominated in 2024 by Macron. He was born in 1952 and founded the centrist party Democratic Movement in 2007. He ran as a presidential candidate three times, in 2002, 2007, and 2012.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

08.09.2025, 20:24 38591

Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in south China, over 41,000 evacuated

Tapah, the 16th typhoon of this year, made landfall in south China's Guangdong Province on Monday morning, forcing school closures and the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, Xinhua reports.

The typhoon, with maximum winds of up to 30 meters per second near its center, churned ashore in Taishan, a county-level city in Jiangmen City, at around 8:50 a.m., according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

Classes were suspended for about 120,000 students at 182 schools and kindergartens in Taishan, while more than 41,000 people across Jiangmen were evacuated to safer areas.

Jiangmen's maritime bureau said it had deployed in advance 43 volunteer sea rescue teams and 30 vessels to handle possible emergencies. More than 3,300 emergency personnel are on standby in Taishan.

In neighboring Yangjiang City, authorities opened emergency shelters on Monday for local residents.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Guangdong saw heavy rain and strong winds on Monday. Meteorological authorities forecast that Tapah will continue moving northwest at about 20 km per hour and gradually weaken.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

06.09.2025, 18:27 61686

Xinhua Headlines: Global South media, think tank forum pools strength for enhanced cooperation  

Xinhua Headlines: Global South media, think tank forum pools strength for enhanced cooperation
Images | Xinhua
Some 500 journalists, scholars, government officials and entrepreneurs from 110 countries or international and regional organizations convened Friday in southwest China's Yunnan Province for the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025, Xinhua reports.

Their common aspiration is to turn the Global South's rising economic weight - representing 40 percent of global GDP and 80 percent of world growth -- into an equally powerful voice in the fields of international discussion and communication.

Within five days of meeting, participants will brainstorm and contribute their wisdom to translate the forum theme, "empowering global south, navigating global changes," into tangible solutions for practical projects.

Plenary sessions will alternate with focused workshops on peace-building narratives, AI-driven newsrooms, heritage preservation and other topics.

Two signature documents are scheduled to be released -- the Yunnan Consensus, a joint pledge to expand cooperative production of news and analysis, and a research report on China's contribution to global public intellectual products, which distills best practices from the country's South-South initiatives.

The event also marks the formal launch of the Global South Joint Communication Partnership Network, which features more than 1,000 media outlets, think tanks and other institutions across 95 countries and regions.

Images | Xinhua

This is the second edition of the forum, which is co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the Communist Party of China Yunnan Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Yunnan Province. It was first held last November in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Experts and intellectuals attending the forum point out that Global South countries have long been in a weak position in the international public opinion arena. Often as objects of observation, narration and shaping, their voices have been drowned out, their stories distorted, and the truth behind them obscured.

Professor Cheng Manli from Peking University's School of Journalism and Communication noted that a common task for Global South countries is to break the existing international public opinion pattern and discourse monopoly, and to establish their own subject status and discourse advantage.

The fate of the Global South should not be determined by others but shaped by us. We need strategic unity, long-term vision and political courage," Aires Ali, former prime minister of Mozambique, told Xinhua. "The Global South is not only a geographical concept but also a voice, a force and a history full of struggle and hope. It is our common responsibility to make this voice heard, respected and cherished by our people and the entire international community."


His view is echoed by Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, editor-in-chief of Qatar's Peninsula Newspaper.

We are in need of strengthening unity and building consensus among nations to achieve peace. We must work together to foster mutual understanding and respect, rejecting all forms of violence and discrimination," said Al-Shafi.


Images | Xinhua

Forum participants believe that cooperation among Global South media and think tanks holds great potential in the future.

In terms of maintaining peace and stability, the security deficit facing the world today requires not only political mediation and diplomatic dialogue, but also the building of bridges of understanding and communication by media and think tanks.

Participants also stress the importance of building partnerships between media outlets and think tanks.

Knowledge must inform narratives, and narratives must reach people," Narine Nazaryan, director of the Armenian state news agency Armenpress, told Xinhua.


Nazaryan called on media and think tanks from the Global South to create platforms that "bring academic insight and journalistic reach together, so that civilizational dialogue moves beyond declarations and becomes daily practice."

The Global South is home to many cultures and traditions, each with its own way of understanding the world," Ambreen Jan, Pakistan's federal secretary and vice minister of information and broadcasting, told Xinhua.


The bridges we build today, with our friends in China and with all countries in the Global South, can carry practical solutions to the challenges we share," she said.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.09.2025, 21:21 71226

Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away Thursday at the age of 91, Xinhua reports.

Armani died at home after months of convalescence following a hospital stay, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Armani founded his namesake brand in 1975. He remained active in recent years, supervising collections remotely when unable to attend fashion shows in person.

He had been preparing a special runway show in Milan, scheduled for Sept. 28, to mark the 50th anniversary of his career.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed