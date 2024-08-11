This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Two NASA astronauts may be stuck on space station until 2025
Heat wave death toll on the rise in South Korea
8 killed, 19 missing in southwest China flash flood, mudslide
99 killed, 214 injured in rain-related accidents in Pakistan in July
Death toll in South India's landslides rises to 166, over 100 missing
A total of 95 dead bodies have been identified so far, and efforts were going on to identify the rest. And the rescue work still continues," said the official while giving details.
Heavy rainfall in Central China's Hunan affects 1.15mln people
Death toll in UK knife attack rises to 3
Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning," Merseyside Police said in a statement.
Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in critical condition," read the statement.
Two adults are also in critical condition after being injured during the incident," it added.
South India landslides death toll rises to 66
