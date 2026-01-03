This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
U.S. reports over 2,000 measles cases in 2025, highest since 1992
Rising temperatures in the Arctic increase extinction risk for seal species
Paris police detained 40 people for using fireworks
The Prefect of Police thanks the staff for their promptness and professionalism in stopping the riots," the prefectural police told BFMTV.
Mount Etna emits light ash, sporadic explosions in Sicily
Rare tornado warning issued amid powerful California storm
Power outage in San Francisco affects 130,000 households
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts 6 times
An eruption occurred on Sunday, 2025, at 5:46 am local time (2246GMT Saturday), with an observed column height of 1,200 meters above the summit," said Liswanto, an officer at the Mt. Semeru Observation Post in Lumajang.
The public is also prohibited from activities within a 5 km (3.11 miles) radius of the crater due to the risk of ejected rocks," Liswanto added.
Trump administration moves to pause U.S. diversity visa lottery
The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country," Noem wrote on X. "At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program."
One killed in school stabbing in Moscow region
