Wildfire in Daegu 92 pct contained: S.Korea's authorities
The containment rate of a wildfire in the southeastern city of Daegu that has spread for two days has risen to 92 percent, officials said Tuesday, as firefighters made all-out efforts to put out the main blaze, Yonhap reports.
About 50 helicopters and 1,500 personnel were mobilized to contain the blaze that broke out Monday on Mount Hamji in northern Daegu, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Lim Ha-soo, a senior official at the Korea Forest Service, told reporters that it aims to extinguish the main blaze Tuesday.
No casualties have been reported so far, but the blaze forced some 2,000 people to flee their homes.
Helicopters dump water on a mountain in Daegu, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as wildfire continues for a second day on April 29, 2025. (Yonhap)
The blaze has scorched an estimated 260 hectares, with the fire still active over a 0.9-kilometer-wide stretch, officials said.
Traffic restrictions at a highway interchange near the fire zone were lifted early Tuesday as conditions stabilized.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
30.04.2025, 09:57 3276
14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata
At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday night in a devastating fire inside a hotel in the eastern Indian city of West Bengal, police said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The fire broke out inside a hotel near Falpatti Machhua area in the central part of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.
This fire incident at Rituraj Hotel has claimed 14 lives and their bodies have been recovered," Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior police official in Kolkata told reporters. "Several people have been saved by the rescuers."
According to Verma, the fire was controlled, but the search and rescue operation is still underway at the spot.
Officials said fire and emergency department personnel were immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving the distress call.
Reports said the firefighters used a hydraulic ladder to rescue several people who had rushed to the terrace to save themselves from fire and smoke that engulfed the hotel building.
A hotel staff member was reportedly killed after he jumped from the roof to save himself from the blaze.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained. However, some reports suggest it started from the kitchen area following a gas leak.
Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Police have registered a case and ordered a probe into the incident.
Chances of fire in Indian buildings are often high as owners usually ignore safety standards vis-a-vis fire and store fuel and combustible materials in a haphazard manner.
28.04.2025, 18:33 16891
Fire in South Korea's Daegu spreads toward villages
A fire on a mountain in Daegu began spreading toward nearby villages Monday, triggering the second-highest firefighting response, Yonhap reported.
The blaze began around 2 p.m. on Mount Hamji in the city some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, prompting forest authorities to issue a Level 1 wildfire response involving 19 helicopters, 38 pieces of equipment and 165 personnel.
The response level was later raised to Level 2 on a three-tier scale as strong winds fanned the flames.
No casualties have been reported so far, but nearby residents have been instructed to evacuate to local elementary schools.
28.04.2025, 17:28 16526
Conclave to elect new pope to convene on May 7
The conclave (a confidential election to choose the next pope) will convene on May 7th, TASS reports citing the press service of the Holy See.
The date was set at the General Congregation (meeting) of the College of Cardinals.
The body of all cardinals of the Catholic Church comprises 252 members, but only 135 are eligible to vote for the next pope. Only those under the age of 80 may take part in the secret ballot, and each of them can be considered a potential candidate to succeed the late pope. The conclave will take place in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, with four votes held each day. A two-thirds majority is needed to elect a new pope. The election is traditionally announced by white smoke from a chimney, clearly visible in St. Peter’s Square.
Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni said that the conclave will be preceded by a votive Mass held in the morning of May 7. In the afternoon, the Cardinal electors will gather in the Sistine Chapel. There is no guarantee that the voting will happen on the first day of the conclave, as everything depends on the timing of the oath-taking by the Cardinal electors, the press office of the Holy See specified.
As the Vatican prepares to host the conclave, the Sistine Chapel, known for its frescoes by Michelangelo and included in the itinerary of the Vatican Museums, is now closed to the public.
Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church who had been on the throne of St. Peter since 2013, was buried on April 26.
28.04.2025, 14:52 16251
Japan's oldest person dies at 115
Okagi Hayashi, a 115-year-old woman in central Japan recognized as the country's oldest person, died at the weekend from heart failure, the health ministry said Monday, Kyodo reports.
Hayashi, who was born on Sept. 2, 1909, died Saturday morning at a hospital in her hometown of Toki, Gifu Prefecture, according to the ministry and other sources.
She became Japan's oldest person last December following the death of Tomiko Itooka, who lived to the age of 116 and was recognized as the world's oldest person at the time of her death.
Japan's oldest person is now Mine Kondo, a 114-year-old resident of Kota, Aichi Prefecture.
28.04.2025, 11:41 16006
Myanmar hit by 157 aftershocks in 1 month after deadly 7.9-magnitude quake
Myanmar has experienced a total of 157 aftershocks following the devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake on March 28, the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported on Monday, Xinhua reports.
The aftershocks ranged from magnitude 2.8 to 7.5, the department said.
As of April 25, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,763, while 5,107 people were injured and 110 people reported missing, the official daily Myanma Alinn reported.
24.04.2025, 10:38 52051
China to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, collaborating with international partners
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) revealed Thursday that the Chang'e-8 lunar probe is scheduled for launch around 2029, and will carry payloads from 11 countries and regions and one international organization as part of international cooperation, Xinhua reports.
The announcement was made at the opening ceremony for 2025 Space Day of China, which is celebrated annually on April 24.
The Chang'e-8 mission will target the Leibnitz-Beta Plateau near the lunar south pole region, working with the earlier Chang'e-7 mission to conduct scientific exploration and in-situ resource utilization experiments. These efforts will lay the groundwork for the future International Lunar Research Station.
According to CNSA, the 10 selected collaborative projects include a multi-functional robot designed by researchers in Hong Kong, a lunar rover developed by Pakistan and the International Society for Terrain-Vehicle Systems (ISTVS), an exploration rover made by Türkiye, and radio astronomical instruments by South Africa and Peru.
The projects also include Italy's laser retroreflector arrays, Russia's plasma and dust analyzer and high-energy particle detector, Thailand's neutron analyzer, Bahrain and Egypt's lunar surface imaging system, and Iran's lunar potential monitor.
Shan Zhongde, head of CNSA, said China will work closely with international partners to achieve new scientific discoveries and technological breakthroughs that will ultimately benefit all of humanity.
CNSA announced in October 2023 international cooperation opportunities for Chang'e-8 lunar mission, which offered 200 kilograms of payload resources for global partners. A total of 41 cooperation proposals were received.
23.04.2025, 21:51 52321
Azerbaijan, China sign visa-free travel agreement
Visa regime between Azerbaijan and China has been abolished, Trend reports.
On April 23 in Beijing, in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, an "Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China" was signed.
The agreement was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
22.04.2025, 18:09 59391
Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts 4 times, ash columns reaching 800 meters
Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted four times on Tuesday, spewing gray ash up to 800 meters above its summit, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), Xinhua reports.
The initial eruption occurred at 5:55 a.m. local time, with an ash column reaching 800 meters to the north, followed by a second eruption at 6:30 a.m., with a 700-meter ash column headed northeast for 120 seconds," said Yadi Yuliandi, an officer at the Semeru Volcano Observation Post.
The third explosion at 8:41 a.m. lasted 113 seconds, while the fourth, at 12:08 p.m., lasted 135 seconds and ejected ash up to 800 meters high.
The 3,676-meter-high volcano, located on the boundary of Lumajang and Malang regencies, is now at the second level of danger.
The PVMBG has recommended that the public avoid any operations within a 3 km and 8 km radius to the southeast of the summit, as well as avoid river courses that originate from Semeru's peak.
