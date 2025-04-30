Wildfire in Daegu 92 pct contained: S.Korea's authorities

Images | en.yna.co.kr

The containment rate of a wildfire in the southeastern city of Daegu that has spread for two days has risen to 92 percent, officials said Tuesday, as firefighters made all-out efforts to put out the main blaze, Yonhap reports.





About 50 helicopters and 1,500 personnel were mobilized to contain the blaze that broke out Monday on Mount Hamji in northern Daegu, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.





Lim Ha-soo, a senior official at the Korea Forest Service, told reporters that it aims to extinguish the main blaze Tuesday.





No casualties have been reported so far, but the blaze forced some 2,000 people to flee their homes.





Helicopters dump water on a mountain in Daegu, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as wildfire continues for a second day on April 29, 2025. (Yonhap)





The blaze has scorched an estimated 260 hectares, with the fire still active over a 0.9-kilometer-wide stretch, officials said.





Traffic restrictions at a highway interchange near the fire zone were lifted early Tuesday as conditions stabilized.





The cause of the fire remains under investigation.