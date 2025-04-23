21.04.2025, 17:00 3046
World’s first 10G broadband network launched in China
The first 10-gigabit (10G) broadband network in the world was jointly deployed in Xiong'an New Area by Huawei and China Unicom. The network, which uses innovative 50G Passive Optical Network (PON) technology, can reach up to 9834 Mbps for downloads, 1008 Mbps for uploads, and 3 ms for latency, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This innovation greatly expands the potential of fixed broadband infrastructure. The service boosts individual user bandwidth from gigabit levels to 10G by modernizing the optical access network infrastructure.
In the pilot phase, customers have started testing the network by simultaneously using smart home systems, streaming 8K video, and playing cloud-based games without experiencing any performance issues.
In contrast to mobile 5G, 10G refers to the speed at which data is transmitted over fixed optical lines (10 gigabits per second). To give an example, a 20 GB 4K movie download typically takes 7 to 10 minutes on a 1 Gbps link, but on the new 10G broadband network, the same 4K movie may be downloaded in less than 20 seconds.
It is anticipated that the network will soon be extended to 168 locations around China.
relevant news
21.04.2025, 13:12 4076
Pope Francis dies at the age of 88
Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, Kazinform News Agency cites the vaticannews.com.
According to the statement from the Vatican made in February Pope Francis was treated for a 'complex clinical situation' and would remain in the hospital as long as needed.
In March the Vatican released the first picture of Pope Francis since the 88-year-old was admitted to hospital for double pneumonia.
17.04.2025, 18:01 18501
WTO projects tariff uncertainty to cause 0.2% drop in global trade volume in 2025
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday that the global goods trade volume is projected to fall by 0.2% this year as the global trade outlook deteriorated sharply due to the increased trade policy uncertaintyб Anadolu reported.
While the WTO expected global trade volume to rise in 2025 and 2026, large-scale tariffs announced since January this year have prompted economists at the Geneva-based international trade regulator and facilitator body to reassess the current state of trade, according to the WTO's Global Trade Outlook report.
The US suspension of reciprocal tariffs for 90 days is easing the contraction in trade, but downside risks remain.
The decline in trade is expected to be particularly steep in North America, where exports are forecast to fall by 12.6%.
Risks to the global goods trade outlook persist due to the reintroduction of reciprocal tariffs announced by the US, which were subsequently suspended for 90 days, and the possibility of increased trade policy uncertainties affecting non-US trade relations.
If enacted, the US reciprocal tariffs are estimated to reduce global goods trade growth by an additional 0.6% this year, while this contraction could reach 0.8% if trade policy uncertainty rises.
The combination of the introduction of reciprocal tariffs and the spread of uncertainty could lead to a total 1.5% decline in global goods trade this year.
WTO expects North America's exports to fall by 12.6% and imports by 9.6% this year, while Asia's and Europe's exports and imports are forecast to grow by 1% and 1.9%, respectively.
The disruption in US-China trade is expected to trigger significant trade diversion, raising concerns among third markets about increased competition from China," it said.
Chinese goods exports are projected to rise by 4% to 9% across all regions outside North America as trade is redirected.
Meanwhile, US imports from China are expected to fall sharply in sectors such as textiles, apparel, and electrical equipment, creating new export opportunities for other suppliers able to fill the gap.
This could open the door for some least-developed countries (LDCs) to increase their exports to the US market," it noted.
16.04.2025, 17:58 25541
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss launch of new flights
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are mulling over the idea of kicking off direct flights on the Dushanbe-Issyk-Kul and Khujand-Issyk-Kul routes, Trend reports, citing the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of Tajikistan.
The issue was discussed during a meeting between Habibullo Nazarzoda, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan, Daniyar Bostonov, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan and Torokeldi Omurov, General Director of the Kyrgyzaeronavigatsia state enterprise.
The parties also kicked around the idea of boosting the number of flights between Dushanbe and Bishkek, as well as between Khujand and Bishkek.
Other topics on the table included tightening the screws on bilateral cooperation in flight safety and aviation security, as well as boosting the competitiveness of the civil aviation sector.
At the end of the meeting, the parties signed a draft Memorandum of Understanding aimed at improving the qualifications and professional skills of civil aviation specialists in both countries.
Regular flights between Dushanbe and Bishkek resumed on March 14, 2025. It was the first direct flight between the countries since 2019. The Khujand-Bishkek route followed on March 16.
16.04.2025, 10:09 33266
Sandstorm sweeps Iraq, hospitalizes over 3,700 peopleSandstorm sweeps Iraq, hospitalizes over 3,700 people
Images | aa.com.tr
A sandstorm has swept Iraq and hospitalized more than 3700 people with respiratory problems, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.
At least 3,747 people have so far been admitted to hospitals in Baghdad and other provinces since Monday," ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr told the state news agency INA.
He said the highest number of cases were reported in Baghdad, with at least 1,014 people admitted to hospitals, and al-Muthanna with 874 cases in southern Iraq.
The spokesman said most of the cases recovered and were discharged.
No deaths were reported in the sandstorm.
We have not faced any problems in providing medicines, medical supplies, or oxygen," Badr said.
Sandstorms are common in Iraq, but experts believe they are becoming more frequent due to climate change.
According to the United Nations Global Environment Outlook, Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.
14.04.2025, 10:53 43461
Death toll from Bangkok building that collapsed in quake climbs to 36, with 59 still missing
The death toll from the collapse of a government building in Bangkok in a powerful earthquake last month has risen to 36, with 59 people still missing, Thai authorities said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Rescue workers continue to struggle to access parts of the debris from the State Audit Office building, including an area where a cellphone light was detected two days ago, Thai PBS reported.
The most recent body recovered late Saturday was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for identification.
Efforts have been slowed by heavy concrete and twisted steel, but authorities said the plan remains unchanged, combining manual searches with heavy machinery.
The building collapsed during the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck neighboring Myanmar on March 28.
11.04.2025, 15:22 75131
China raises additional tariffs to 125 pct on imported U.S. products
China will raise the additional tariffs on products imported from the United States to 125 percent, effective from Saturday, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday, Xinhua reports.
The announcement follows the U.S. move to raise the "reciprocal tariffs" on Chinese imports to 125 percent. The commission said the U.S. imposition of excessively high tariffs on China seriously violates international economic and trade rules, goes against basic economic laws and common sense, and is nothing but unilateral bullying and coercion.
Even if the U.S. imposes even higher tariffs, it would no longer make economic sense and ultimately go down as a joke in world economic history, according to the commission.
Given that it's already impossible for the Chinese market to accept U.S. imports at the current tariff level, if the United States imposes further tariffs on Chinese products, China will ignore it," it said.
However, should the U.S. persist in substantially undermining China's interests, China will take firm countermeasures and fight to the end, the commission added.
11.04.2025, 14:20 75351
Tunnel construction site in S. Korea's Gwangmyeong collapses; 2 workers unreachable
A tunnel construction site in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, collapsed Friday, leaving two workers unreachable, authorities said, Yonhap reports.
The site had been evacuated earlier in the day after authorities were alerted to the risk of collapse following the discovery of cracks in multiple pillars used in the construction of the underground tunnels.
The collapse occurred at 3:17 p.m., causing a section of the road above ground to cave in and damaging several nearby buildings.
11.04.2025, 09:49 86841
First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan
Images | kabar.kg
On Thursday, the opening ceremony of the country's first IT hub at the technopark was held in Bishkek, with the participation of President Sadyr Zhaparov, Kabar reports.
The event was also attended by Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies Azamat Zhamangulov, Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Zhunushaliev, representatives of IT companies, the business community and residents of the new technopark.
In his speech, President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that the opening IT hub is not just an office center, but a space for the development of advanced technologies and innovations.
Today we are launching the IT hub, which will become an important foundation for the further development of our country. Once upon a time, there was a factory on this site that made a significant contribution to the economy of the republic. Years have passed, times have changed, and now, thanks to the initiative of entrepreneurs and the support of the state, a modern platform for IT business is opening here. Let the new IT hub become a symbol of progress and prosperity for all of us. I congratulate you on this significant event," the head of state emphasized.
The first stage of the launch of the IT hub was implemented back in 2023. Currently, the technology park provides over 3 thousand jobs. There are 250 resident companies operating here, 115 separate offices and 344 open space workspaces are provided. The opening of the IT hub opens up new prospects for the development of the digital economy of Kyrgyzstan and creates favorable conditions for the growth of innovative projects and startups.
