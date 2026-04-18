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Kazakhstan and the United States Discuss Prospects for Economic Cooperation
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Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are Strengthening Cooperation in the Energy Sector
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Kazakhstan Strengthens Dialogue with U.S. Business and Expert Community
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4,500 farmers in Kazakhstan receive preferential loans
An increase in activity in the renewal of agricultural machinery has been noted. A total of 1,800 preferential leasing agreements have been concluded for the supply of 2,900 units of equipment worth 114 billion tenge. For comparison, as of the same date in 2025, the volume of leasing agreements stood at 30.4 billion tenge, indicating a significant acceleration in the sector’s modernization," the ministry said.
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AIFC attracts over $21 billion in investment
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Kazakhstan and Türkiye need unified rail freight tariffs - Bektenov
This is a tangible result of the trade and economic ties between the two countries. The volume of transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route exceeded 4 million tons," said Bektenov.
The development of the Middle Corridor is our shared priority. In this regard, systematic work is being carried out to modernize infrastructure, eliminate bottlenecks, and expand port and terminal capacities. To enhance the competitiveness of transportation, it is necessary to continue joint efforts on establishing unified tariffs, coordinating tariff policies, and introducing digital solutions," the Kazakh Prime Minister noted.
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Kazakhstan-Türkiye trade grows by 9%
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Kazakhstan-Canada Business Dialogue: New Horizons for Cooperation
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Kazakhstan-Canada Business Dialogue: New Horizons for Cooperation
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