President Nazarbayev: Country’s government should be dismissedKazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has dismissed the country's cabinet of ministers on Thursday. He announced the decision on dismissing the Government in a special address.
CIS heads of government to discuss customs policy in AshgabatPlans have been made to discuss customs policy matters at a session of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on 31 May.
Kazakh Senate Speaker attends Munich Security ConferenceKazakh Senate Speaker Qasym-Jomart Toqayev took part in the Munich Security Conference on February 15-17.
President Nazarbayev accepts credentials from foreign ambassadorsPresident Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today the credentials from foreign ambassadors accredited in Kazakhstan in the Akorda presidential residence.
Kazakh President's statement on appeal to Constitutional CouncilThe text of the statement President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made regarding the appeal to the Constitutional Council has been published, press service of Akorda reports.
Strengthening of bilateral coop with Kazakhstan on agenda of Slovenian leadershipPresident of Slovenia Borut Pahor expressed his interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and invited President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Slovenia for an official visit.
Belarus PM headed to Kazakhstan for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meetingBelarus Prime Minister Sergei Rumas is off on a working visit to Kazakhstan to attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, spokesman for the government Vladislav Sychevich told BelTA.
Nazarbayev: Ministers' work should be evaluated by the people's well-being rateThe Head of State has underlined that the entire economy is for people in the long run.
Kazakhstan, Romania discuss opportunities for development of bilateral transit-transport coopOn January 28, in Bucharest, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Romania Daulet Batrashev met with the Chairman of the Committee for Transport and Infrastructure of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Lucian-Nicolae Bode, and discussed development of Kazakhstan-Romania bilateral cooperation in the transit and transport sphere.
World Trade Centre to emerge in AstanaPresident Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has approved the design of a World Trade Center building.
