Tokayev rejects speculation about the "personalization" of parliamentary reform
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on claims by some experts regarding the objectives of the upcoming parliamentary reform, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In an interview, the Head of State described such assumptions as unfounded and stressed that they contradict his political principles.
This is a fantasy. Such reasoning runs counter to my political principles. I have repeatedly said that Kazakhstan is a state with a presidential form of governance," the President said.
He recalled that eight years ago, prior to assuming office at Akorda, he proposed the concept of A Strong President - An Influential Parliament - An Accountable Government.
According to the Head of State, changing the entire system of public administration to serve personal interests would be an extremely irresponsible step.
To alter the whole system of state governance for personal gain would be highly irresponsible and, I would say, improper," he emphasized.
The President also noted that discussions of all key reforms for the country are put to a nationwide referendum and contain no hidden meanings.
02.01.2026, 09:10 73411
Tokayev expresses condolences to Swiss President over ski resort tragedy
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, extended his deepest condolences to the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, over the tragic fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort, which resulted in numerous casualties, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The President of Kazakhstan offered words of support to the families of the victims and those injured, expressing solidarity with the people of Switzerland in this moment of grief.
01.01.2026, 20:45 95386
Kazakh President congratulates President of Cuba on National Day
The Head of State has sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Republic of Cuba, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his compatriots on Cuba's national holiday - the Triumph of the Revolution.
In his telegram, the President expressed confidence that the relationship between Kazakhstan and Cuba, built on bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both nations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez success in his important work, along with well-being and prosperity for the people of Cuba.
01.01.2026, 09:40 95746
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Hold Telephone Conversation
A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the foreign ministers reviewed the outcomes of the outgoing year, noting the steady development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz allied relations in the spirit of brotherhood and good-neighborliness.
The interlocutors discussed current issues and prospects for bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the outcomes of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Bishkek, as well as the 7th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held in August this year, and to the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.
The parties expressed their mutual readiness to comprehensively facilitate the strengthening of political dialogue, as well as the expansion of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.
In addition, the ministers exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda and reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events for the coming year.
31.12.2025, 14:31 119921
Tokayev addresses EAEU leaders as Kazakhstan assumes chairmanship
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as Kazakhstan assumes the chairmanship of the organization, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
He said that from January 1, 2026, the Republic of Kazakhstan will chair the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union.
He noted that the past year marked the anniversary of the EAEU, as the union entered its second decade of development. Despite recent global challenges, member states have continued to demonstrate positive economic dynamics.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the common task for the coming period is to strengthen integration efficiency, enhance the EAEU's potential, and increase its relevance.
Beginning in 2026, the EAEU will implement the Declaration on the Further Development of Economic Processes until 2030 and the Eurasian Economic Path until 2045, a strategic document to which Kazakhstan intends to give priority attention.
During its chairmanship, Kazakhstan proposes to focus on several key directions to advance the EAEU’s goals.
30.12.2025, 20:32 136771
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia Hold Telephone Conversation
A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussion, the foreign ministers reviewed the results of bilateral cooperation over the past year and positively assessed the dynamics of Kazakh-Georgian relations. They reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthening political dialogue and developing practical cooperation across all aspects of the bilateral agenda.
Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The importance of activating cooperation in the investment sphere was noted, as it makes a significant contribution to the development of national economies, promoting production growth and job creation.
The ministers agreed to maintain close working contacts and to continue constructive dialogue.
30.12.2025, 20:29 137051
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of China
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Han Chunlin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on prospects for its further expansion.
The interlocutors noted the unprecedented dynamics of the development of political dialogue between the two countries over the past year. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during meetings between the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, as well as to the schedule of bilateral events at the highest and high levels in 2026.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues on the regional and international agenda and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the "Central Asia - China" format.
30.12.2025, 18:50 137316
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation
A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the foreign ministers summed up the results of the outgoing year, noting the steady strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and allied relations, and discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tashkent in November this year.
The sides expressed their mutual commitment to further promote the expansion of multifaceted cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, water and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.
In addition, an exchange of views took place on topical issues on the regional and international agenda, and the schedule of upcoming international events was reviewed.
30.12.2025, 18:49 137836
Tokayev welcomes progress in Ukraine settlement talks
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Both presidents discussed the current development of bilateral interaction, as well as noted that the outgoing year was a busy and productive one for Kazakh-Russian relationship.
Among the key outcomes, elevation to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, marking a milestone in the two countries’ relations, was highlighted.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed emerging progress in the Ukraine settlement talks, as well as highlighted the importance of continuing political-diplomatic efforts aimed at securing lasting agreements.
In addition, the Kazakh leader condemned the attacks on the state residence of the Russian president, noting that such actions undermine the peace process and search for a political solution to the conflict.
