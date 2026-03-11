Kazakhstan and Spain Strengthen Interparliamentary Dialogue

Images | gov.kz

A meeting was held between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, and members of the Spanish delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The meeting was attended by the Vice-President of the Assembly, Antonio Gutiérrez Limones, the newly appointed Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Senate, Pilar Rojo, as well as representatives of various Spanish political parties, enabling a substantive and comprehensive exchange of views on interparliamentary cooperation.





During the discussions, the parties addressed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe, as well as the development of interparliamentary dialogue between Kazakhstan and Spain.





Particular attention was paid to the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, which represents a continuation of the large-scale political transformations initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





Ambassador Mussayev informed the participants that a nationwide referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution will be held on 15 March. He noted that the scope and significance of the proposed changes, as well as the openness of the public discussion process of the draft Constitution, are unprecedented in the country’s history.





He emphasized that the constitutional reform is aimed at ensuring the country’s sustainable development, strengthening the role of Parliament, and enhancing guarantees for the protection of human rights, thereby consolidating the principle that "the State exists for the person, not the person for the State."





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening interparliamentary dialogue and enhancing cooperation within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.