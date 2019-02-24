- Astana to enjoy Eugene Onegin Opera
Astana to enjoy Eugene Onegin OperaAstana will enjoy Eugene Onegin Opera (lyrical scenes) in 3 acts and a Prologue on March 30-31.
The main point is to ensure citizens’ well-being, says expertThe Agenda for the Government will be announced at the congress of the Nur Otan Party, said Zarema Shaukenova, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan ranks among top 3 best for sightseeing in CISTurStat analytical agency released the best excursion tourism places among Russia tourists across CIS.
Kazakhstan's 'Night God' to be presented at BIFFESNochnoi bog (Night God) by Kazakhstani director Adilkhan Yerzhanov will be featured into the Asian Cinema Competition at the 11th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES).
Documentary about Denis Ten to be released on Feb 23"Denis Ten - The Greatest Show," a documentary about the late Kazakhstani figure skater, will be premiered on February 23 in Almaty.
Astana Botanical Garden to open in AprilThe Astana Botanical Garden will open its doors to visitors in April, Kazinform correspondent cites Gulnara Sitpayeva, General Director of the Institute of Botany and Phytointroduction.
New TV channel Dombyra presented in AlmatyA presentation of a new music TV channel called Dombyra was held in Almaty on Thursday.
Kazakh TV channel to broadcast in RussiaKazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev has announced significant promotion of Kazakhstan's television.
Kazakhstan to test 5G in pilot mode this year - AbayevMinister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev revealed Kazakhstan's plans on introduction of high-speed Internet countrywide.
Almaty to build 8 schools11 new schools and 9 kindergartens for 8,000 children were built for the past three years.
Society
