17.12.2025, 19:58 21641
Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna
A unique concert by the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra "Qazaq concert" and a solo of the People's Artist of Kazakhstan, outstanding violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva, who played works of world and Kazakh classical music on the legendary Antonio Stradivari violin, took place in the historic Minorite Church, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Accompanied by a chamber ensemble in one of Austria's most iconic churches, works by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Almas Serkebayev filled the space with lively emotional power and deep artistic expression. The lyrical and dramatic fragments of Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saëns, and the compositions of Almas Serkebayev revealed the unique mastery of the soloist and the rich timbre of the rare instrument, combining the purity of sound and the special expressiveness of Stradivari's style.
The concert attracted great interest from representatives of the diplomatic corps, the media, business and cultural circles in Austria, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora living in Vienna.
The audience warmly welcomed each piece, and Vivaldi's final piece received a thunderous and prolonged applause. A.Mussakhajayeva's performance at the Minoritenkirche was a true cultural event, giving the audience an evening of inspiration, high artistry, and authentic musical beauty.
17.12.2025, 13:50 22291
Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium, in cooperation with the Kazakhfilm film studio and the French Association of Kazakh Cinema, organized the Days of Kazakh Cinema in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Belgian audiences were presented with the films "Baqyt Qushağynda" (In the Embrace of Happiness) and "Myn Bala: Warriors of the Steppe", which reflect important pages of history, spiritual values, and the rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.
The screenings brought together representatives of Belgian society, students, and members of the Kazakh diaspora, serving as a platform for cultural dialogue and an introduction to contemporary Kazakh cinema.
A special place in the programme was given to the film "Baqyt Qushağynda", directed by Sanat Shapashov and inspired by the works of the outstanding Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov, whose 95th anniversary is being celebrated this year. Kaldayakov’s musical legacy, imbued with themes of love, human sincerity, and national identity, formed the emotional core of the film, lending it particular depth and lyricism and making its story accessible and resonant for an international audience.
A highlight of the event was the participation of the lead actress Alia Anuarbek, who met with the audience, answered questions, and generated lively interest and a warm response from Belgian viewers.
The event received high praise from Frank Depayfv, Secretary General of the Belgian Association of Independent Authors, Directors and Producers, who noted the emotional expressiveness of the films presented and their ability to communicate with the audience through the universal language of cinema. He also expressed interest in further introducing contemporary Kazakh cinema to Belgian audiences.
The Days of Kazakh Cinema, held as part of the Week of Kazakh Culture in Belgium, demonstrated strong interest in the history and culture of Kazakhstan and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding and intercultural dialogue.
The event made a notable contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium and further strengthened bilateral cultural ties.
17.12.2025, 11:01 24506
The Dombra and Sazsyrnai Join the Collection of the Royal Museum of Musical Instruments of Belgium
A ceremony was held at the Musical Instruments Museum (MIM) to mark the donation of two traditional Kazakh musical instruments - the dombra and the sazsyrnai. The instruments were presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium in cooperation with the concert organization Alatau Auenleri, representing an important step in strengthening cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and Belgium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the ceremony, musicians of the Qulansaz ensemble from the Almaty region performed traditional Kazakh kyui and melodies, allowing guests to experience the live sound of the instruments before they were placed on display. The dombra and sazsyrnai will become part of the museum’s permanent collection and will also be available in digital format through the online catalogue and audio guide, enabling visitors to hear each instrument and learn about its origins and cultural significance.
Saskia Willaert, representative of the Musical Instruments Museum of Belgium, highlighted the importance of the donation: "These instruments will enrich our museum and allow visitors to discover another vibrant musical tradition of the world. We are grateful to Kazakhstan for this contribution and are delighted to present the dombra and sazsyrnai to a wide audience".
16.12.2025, 12:10 55211
Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day
On December 16, Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day, one of the country’s main national holidays, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Law "On the Independence and Sovereignty of the State" was adopted, enshrining the country’s right to pursue independent political, economic, and cultural development.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Independence Day of Kazakhstan.
In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh President noted this holiday holds special significance for the Kazakhstani people, who made a voluntary and definitive choice in favor of the country’s sovereign path of development.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said he is assured that the large-scale reforms currently being implemented will lead the country to success. By consistently following a strategic course of comprehensive modernization, we will build a Just, Strong, Clean, and Safe Kazakhstan, he added.
15.12.2025, 22:21 82361
Melodies of the Great Steppe Resound in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, in cooperation with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, organized a unique fusion concert of Kazakh and Malaysian folk art featuring the Shamshi Kaldayakov Philharmonic of the Turkestan Region and the City Hall Orchestra. The event was held within the framework of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage abroad, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The concert program showcased traditional Kazakh dances, as well as musical and vocal performances reflecting the identity, history, and spiritual values of the Kazakh people. In turn, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Folk Orchestra presented vibrant examples of Malaysian musical art. The high level of professionalism of the performers, colorful national costumes, and a rich program drew great interest and received a warm response from the audience.
Dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the concert became a cultural bridge between the two countries, bringing together more than 400 friends of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, including representatives of the Malaysian Government, the diplomatic corps, cultural and public figures, business circles, and the Kazakh diaspora.
The event was honored by the presence of Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abdul Kadir and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Johari bin Abdul.
Music speaks a universal language understood by all. Today’s concert demonstrated that through culture we grow closer and lay a solid foundation for further partnership", emphasized the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbaev.
Guests highly praised the level of organization and noted the importance of such cultural initiatives in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Malaysia.
15.12.2025, 20:00 82761
The Film "Kazhymukan" Has Been Presented to the Warsaw Audience
On the occasion of Kazakhstan’s upcoming Independence Day, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Poland organized a screening of the film "Kazhymukan" by director Kanagat Mustafin in Warsaw, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Participants included representatives of the diplomatic corps, figures from public, political and business circles, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora and students from Kazakhstan.
In the Embassy’s welcoming remarks, it was noted that Kazakh cinema is becoming an important tool for introducing the Polish audience to Kazakhstan’s history, traditions, and outstanding personalities.
The audience received the film with warmth, appreciating the filmmakers’ artistry as well as the importance of Kazhymukan’s character for shaping Kazakhstan’s national identity.
An informal discussion followed the screening, during which participants reflected on the cultural and biographical background of the character, the contribution of the film’s creators to the international visibility of Kazakh art, and the possibilities for future screenings in Poland.
Many in the audience emphasized the importance of holding such screenings more frequently, noting that they deepen cultural ties, encourage better mutual understanding, and enrich the Polish public’s perception of Kazakhstan.
15.12.2025, 18:45 85031
New direct flight launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport is continuing efforts to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of international services, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the ministry’s press service, Kazakh airline SCAT began operating a new route between Shymkent and Tbilisi on December 15.
The service will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
15.12.2025, 14:20 85866
Kazakh Film Days Held in Istanbul
The Kazakh Film Days were successfully held in Istanbul, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul. The event drew considerable interest from local residents, members of the Kazakh diaspora, and representatives of Istanbul’s official institutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Officials from the Istanbul authorities took part in the opening and proceedings of the festival, expressing their support for the initiative aimed at enhancing cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. Their participation underscored the importance of humanitarian cooperation between the two brotherly nations and elevated the significance of the event within the city’s cultural agenda.
The programme featured four key works of Kazakh cinema: the historical drama Qajymuqan, the screen adaptation of the classic literary work My Name is Kozha, the biographical film Amre, and the large-scale historical production Kazakh Khanate: The Golden Throne. The screenings in Kazakh with subtitles offered the Turkish audience a unique opportunity to explore Kazakhstan’s culture and historical narratives more deeply.
Viewers praised the high artistic quality and profound content of the films, which reflect Kazakhstan’s national values, history, and cultural richness. The festival reaffirmed the growing role of Kazakh cinema as an instrument of cultural diplomacy, strengthening mutual understanding and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
15.12.2025, 14:10 71471
Kazakhstan Captures the Interest of North Macedonian Students
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia, Satybaldy Burshakov, delivered a presentation lecture to students and faculty members of the Goce Delcev University in Shtip, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The diplomat informed the audience about Kazakhstan's current development, the political and socio-economic reforms led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the country's achievements in foreign policy, its geopolitical role in the modern world, and the results of Kazakh-Macedonian cooperation.
The audience showed particular interest in the development of Kazakhstan's higher education system and its international academic and educational programs.
During a meeting with the University Rector, Dejan Mirakovski, Ambassador Burshakov discussed opportunities and prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of education. An agreement was reached on the need to strengthen partnerships between universities and scientific centres of the two countries.
Rector D. Mirakovski expressed profound interest in establishing mutually beneficial ties with Kazakh educational institutions, emphasizing the prospects for academic exchange, joint projects, and the expansion of scientific and educational interaction.
The university leadership expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Kazakhstan for the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the country and highlighted the importance of holding such meetings in the future.
