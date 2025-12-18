Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna

Tell a friend

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium, in cooperation with the Kazakhfilm film studio and the French Association of Kazakh Cinema, organized the Days of Kazakh Cinema in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Belgian audiences were presented with the films "Baqyt Qushağynda" (In the Embrace of Happiness) and "Myn Bala: Warriors of the Steppe", which reflect important pages of history, spiritual values, and the rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.





The screenings brought together representatives of Belgian society, students, and members of the Kazakh diaspora, serving as a platform for cultural dialogue and an introduction to contemporary Kazakh cinema.





A special place in the programme was given to the film "Baqyt Qushağynda", directed by Sanat Shapashov and inspired by the works of the outstanding Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov, whose 95th anniversary is being celebrated this year. Kaldayakov’s musical legacy, imbued with themes of love, human sincerity, and national identity, formed the emotional core of the film, lending it particular depth and lyricism and making its story accessible and resonant for an international audience.





A highlight of the event was the participation of the lead actress Alia Anuarbek, who met with the audience, answered questions, and generated lively interest and a warm response from Belgian viewers.





The event received high praise from Frank Depayfv, Secretary General of the Belgian Association of Independent Authors, Directors and Producers, who noted the emotional expressiveness of the films presented and their ability to communicate with the audience through the universal language of cinema. He also expressed interest in further introducing contemporary Kazakh cinema to Belgian audiences.





The Days of Kazakh Cinema, held as part of the Week of Kazakh Culture in Belgium, demonstrated strong interest in the history and culture of Kazakhstan and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding and intercultural dialogue.





The event made a notable contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium and further strengthened bilateral cultural ties.