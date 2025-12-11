10.12.2025, 16:10 22171
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Coordination in the Mining and Metallurgical Sector
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice-Minister of Industry and Mineral Recourses of the Kingdom, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting focused on intensifying dialogue between the relevant ministries of the two countries to advance cooperation in the mining and metallurgical sector.
In this context, the parties emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the meeting between the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, and the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom, Bandar Al-Khorayef, held on the sidelines of the 21st session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference in November 2025.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further steps to promote a mutually beneficial partnership.
10.12.2025, 21:31 18126
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Strengthen Economic Dialogue
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev at a meeting with Peter Japelj, Director of the Department of Economic, Cultural and Scientific Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, discussed a range of issues of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of agreements reached following the official visit of the President of the Republic of Slovenia to Kazakhstan in March 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The diplomats paid special attention to the most promising areas of Kazakh-Slovenian economic cooperation, in particular, preparations for the upcoming IGC meeting, energy cooperation, the participation of Slovenian companies in the implementation of agreements between Kazakhstan and the EU in the field of rare earth materials, Kazakhstan's access to the infrastructure of the Slovenian seaport Koper, as well as the intensification of pharmaceutical cooperation with the participation of world-famous Slovenian brands Krka and Lek.
Slovenia is interested in further developing partnerships in the field of advanced medical technologies, biopharma and the supply of medicines to the kazakh market.
The Slovenian Foreign Ministry also supported the proposals of the kazakh side on the comprehensive activation of the digital agenda, cooperation in the field of ICT, artificial intelligence with the participation of Kazakhstan and Slovenian start-up companies, digital security, big data and the introduction of high-tech solutions in industry, energy and public services.
10.12.2025, 18:20 21086
East Kazakhstan’s valve plant to manufacture equipment for CPC
On December 10, JSC Ust-Kamenogorsk Valve Plant and JSC CPC-K signed a cooperation agreement in the Government of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from primeminister.kz.
In the presence of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, the document was signed by Director General of JSC Ust-Kamenogorsk Valve Plant Alexander Budris and CPC Director General Nikolay Gorban.
As part of the agreement, JSC CPC-K is expected to be provided with high-technological materials, home-produced spare parts and equipment. In addition, the sides agreed to carry out technical maintenance, modernization and testing of equipment, as well as jointly develop and implement innovative technological solutions.
10.12.2025, 17:37 21881
Washington Shows Strong Interest in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan on Critical Minerals
The "Atlantic Council" hosted a roundtable discussion dedicated to Kazakhstan’s potential in the field of critical minerals, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov, Senior Director of the "Atlantic Council’s" Eurasia Center John Herbst, representatives of the U.S. Government, American development finance institutions, businesses, and the expert community.
In his remarks, the Ambassador presented the key outcomes of the President of Kazakhstan’s visit to Washington, DC, and the "C5+1" Summit, including the signing commercial agreements worth over 17 billion US dollars and the conclusion of the region’s first MoU on critical minerals between Kazakhstan and the United States.
Ambassador Ilyassov emphasized that the Memorandum establishes an expanded partnership framework, providing for the development of processing facilities in Kazakhstan, technology transfer, and access of Kazakh-produced goods to the U.S. market.
As an example of the Memorandum’s practical implementation, the Ambassador highlighted the agreement with U.S. company "Cove Capital", which envisages 1.1 billion US dollars in investment with the participation of American development finance institutions to support the production of high value-added goods in Kazakhstan.
Participants received detailed information on Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, including recent amendments to subsoil-use legislation aimed at enhancing transparency and openness of licensing procedures.
A representative of the national company "Kazakh Invest" presented around 50 ready-to-implement investment projects based on confirmed reserves of critical minerals and offering strong investment potential.
The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants reaffirmed their strong interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the critical minerals sector, noted the significant potential for bilateral engagement, and expressed readiness for further joint work.
10.12.2025, 11:50 21521
Kazakhstan to redirect oil from Kashagan to China following CPC attacks
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has decided to revise the export routes of oil from the Kashagan field following drone attacks on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Part of the volumes will be directed to China, Qazinform News Agency reports.
At present, the ministry, together with shippers, is working to redistribute oil volumes. Measures have been taken to redirect a certain amount of Kashagan oil to the PRC. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Energy," a statement reads.
09.12.2025, 13:10 42386
Kazakhstan’s Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase by $16.3 Billion
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Governor of the National Bank, Timur Suleimenov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Suleimenov noted that since the year beginning, currency assets of the National Fund have increased by 4.8 billion US dollars.
Investment income reached about 8.2 billion US dollars, rising by 13.7% in the reporting period.
Meanwhile, in the same period, gold and currency reserves augmented by 16.3 billion US dollars (+36%), reaching 62.1 billion US dollars.
The volume of the pension assets portfolio of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund has increased by 2.6 trillion tenge or by 11.7%, having reached 25 trillion tenge since January.
The President was also reported about the large-scale digitalization and implementation of digital projects by the National Bank, including those related to the Anti-Fraud Center’s activity and technological implementation of the national digital financial infrastructure.
09.12.2025, 12:45 42881
Water deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters is forecast in the south: the Government will revise the crop structure
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the current water management situation was reviewed. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the risks of the upcoming growing season and the preventive measures to ensure water supply for farmers, primeminister.kz reports.
He presented the results of working trips to the Kyzylorda, Turkistan, and Zhambyl regions. Monitoring showed that a low-water cycle continues in all three regions.
A 43% decrease in water inflow into the Shardara reservoir has been recorded. The total volume of water in the major reservoirs of the Naryn-Syrdarya cascade is now 3.8 billion cubic meters less compared to last year. In the Zhambyl region, reservoir filling levels are at a critical 41%, and the risk of failing to reach the design water level remains.
According to the data presented, the forecasted inflow for the 2026 growing season is estimated at only 1-1.5 billion cubic meters. This creates a risk of an irrigation water deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters.
To minimize the consequences, the Government is shifting to strict planning. The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Ministry of Water Resources, has been instructed to determine clear water use limits within two weeks. If the situation worsens, the limits will be revised under a pessimistic scenario by February 1.
RSE ‘Kazvodkhoz’ will conclude contracts for the supply of irrigation water for water-intensive crops strictly within the approved limits. In addition, it has been instructed to develop, jointly with law enforcement agencies, a plan of specific measures to eliminate the ‘black market’ for water by February 1, 2026," Kanat Bozumbayev said.
Special attention is being paid to the introduction of new technologies. The budget for 2026-2028 allocates 228.1 billion tenge for sectoral support, of which 214.6 billion will be investment subsidies.
State support has been significantly strengthened. Positive dynamics in water conservation are maintained: the area using water-saving technologies has exceeded 543.5 thousand hectares, with an annual increase of about 150 thousand hectares. Regional akimats should conduct outreach among farmers before the start of the growing season on the need to reduce water-intensive crops and switch to less water-consuming ones," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
In addition, in cooperation with scientific institutes, each region will designate plots of at least 100 hectares to test innovative moisture-retaining products.
09.12.2025, 11:15 43181
Preparation for the 2026 Vegetation Season: Bektenov Tasks Regional Akims With Diversifying Crops and Reducing the Share of Water-Intensive Cultures
At the Government session, the issue of water supply for the southern regions during the upcoming vegetation period was reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to address water security amid the ongoing low-water cycle. The main focus is on diversifying crop structure.
The Prime Minister stressed that the top priority is reducing the share of water-intensive crops and introducing water-saving irrigation technologies. Regional akimats and authorized agencies must ensure strict compliance with the indicators for diversifying sown areas. The Ministry of Water Resources must prevent the supply of irrigation water above approved limits.
The Ministry of Water Resources must prevent any cases of providing water beyond approved limits. This is a critical issue, and I want to reiterate: the Ministry of Agriculture has approved a schedule for crop diversification, and all further work must be carried out strictly in accordance with it. For example, if a farm is allocated 100 hectares, and even 1 extra hectare is sown tomorrow, we will not supply a single drop of water. Should farmers incur losses as a result of violating the indicators established by the Ministry of Agriculture, not one tenge will be compensated from the budget. This must be clearly communicated to the public," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This issue is under the personal supervision of the Prime Minister.
As part of preparations for the 2026 vegetation season, regional akims are also instructed to repair hydrotechnical structures and irrigation canals under municipal ownership.
It was noted that construction of the Shardara Group Water Pipeline will be completed in July 2026, ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply to the city. This matter is under the Prime Minister’s control.
The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the akimats of border regions have been instructed to intensify cooperation with neighboring countries to ensure the timely delivery of required water volumes.
Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported that low-water conditions in the southern regions are expected to continue: inflow into the Shardara Reservoir has decreased by 43%, and water volumes in the Naryn-Syrdarya cascade have dropped by 3.8 billion m³. The projected inflow for the 2026 vegetation period is estimated at 1-2 billion m³, creating a potential deficit of up to 1 billion m³.
In the Zhambyl Region, reservoirs are filled to only 41%. The 2025 plan to reduce water-intensive crops was not fulfilled: rice and cotton sowing exceeded planned levels. At the same time, the area under water-saving technologies has reached 543.5 thousand hectares, with an annual increase of about 150 thousand hectares. For 2026-2028, the budget allocates 228.1 billion tenge to support water-saving measures.
Earlier, in July 2025, the Prime Minister instructed akims of southern regions to enforce strict control over the rational use of irrigation water, prevent unauthorized planting of water-intensive crops, and take early measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply for the population. Following inspections, officials who permitted unauthorized cultivation of water-intensive crops were held accountable.
05.12.2025, 21:31 96471
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discusses Cooperation Prospects with Austria’s Business Community
As part of his visit to Austria, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with representatives of leading Austrian industrial and investment companies. The event brought together key firms operating in machinery manufacturing, green metallurgy, transport development, innovation and high-tech sectors, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Representatives of ÖBB, Lasselsberger Group, Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Steyr Automotive, Rosenbauer International, Magnatech GmbH and other companies shaping Austria’s industrial and technological profile, attended the meeting.
Minister Kosherbayev briefed investors on Kazakhstan’s current economic dynamics and highlighted Austria’s role as a reliable European partner. Around 170 companies with Austrian capital operate successfully in Kazakhstan, including such well-known brands as Lasselsberger Group, Liebherr, Andritz Hydro and Swarovski. Kazakhstan also remains one of Austria’s main crude suppliers, accounting for more than 40% of the country’s oil imports.
During the roundtable, the participants reviewed opportunities for new joint projects in machinery manufacturing, green metallurgy, transport system modernization, raw materials processing and the introduction of intelligent technologies. Special attention was paid to enhancing Kazakhstan’s export potential, including agricultural products, metallurgy, chemical industry goods, engineering solutions and IT services.
In addition, Austrian businesses were also presented with new opportunities for establishing production facilities, localizing technologies, and expanding their presence in Central Asian markets.
Austria’s business community has consistently demonstrated strong confidence in Kazakhstan. Our partnership is grounded in technological development, long-term cooperation and a shared commitment to progress. Kazakhstan offers a stable macroeconomic environment, access to regional markets and favorable conditions for industrial project implementation. We invite Austrian companies to further expand their presence and take part in new initiatives," the Minister stated.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan remains the regional leader in attracting foreign direct investment. Since independence, the country has received over 470 billion US dollars, reflecting sustained international interest and a high level of confidence in Kazakhstan’s economy.
The sides agreed to continue detailed work on investment and industrial projects and to intensify cooperation between the relevant government agencies and the business communities of the two countries.
