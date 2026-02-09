08.02.2026, 09:45 17761
Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Children under the age of 14 and teenagers are among those infected, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Akmola region’s chief state sanitary doctor, Serik Omarhanov, 15 cases of human brucellosis were recorded in the region over the 12 months of 2025. Compared to the previous year, this represents an increase of five cases, or 33.3%.
Cases among children under 14 were registered in the town of Kosshy. Among adolescents, infections were recorded in the Yereymentau district and the city of Kokshetau," the official said.
The suspected source of infection was contact with farm animals kept in private households that tested positive for brucellosis.
A total of 32 contact persons were identified across the region, all of whom underwent serological testing for brucellosis. Two contacts-in Kosshy and the Ereymentau district-tested positive and were diagnosed with brucellosis.
The region also saw a rise in reported animal bite cases over the 12-month period in 2025. Compared with the same period in 2024, the number of people affected increased by 544 cases, or 21.9%.
In total, 2,481 people sought medical assistance over the past year, with the largest share of cases reported in Kokshetau, accounting for 24.1%. In the regional center alone, 600 cases were registered in 2025, including 194 cases among children and adolescents (32.3%) and 406 cases among adults (67.6%).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.02.2026, 20:12 1646
Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A poetic event marking the 95th anniversary of the birth of Mukagali Makatayev, a prominent figure of 20th century Kazakh poetry, was held at the Kazakh Cultural Center in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized in the format of an open poetry class and brought together children and adults studying the Kazakh language and culture in Belgium. As part of the program, poems by the poet were recited and songs based on his verses were performed. Makatayev’s works were presented in Kazakh, French, English, and Dutch, reflecting the growing international interest in his literary legacy.
In a warm and informal atmosphere, participants exchanged views on the role of poetry as a means of cultural dialogue and the transmission of values between generations and cultures.
The event formed part of ongoing efforts to promote the Kazakh language and literature in Belgium and demonstrated that Mukagali Makatayev’s poetic heritage continues to resonate within a multicultural and multilingual environment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2026, 13:10 33116
Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route
Tell a friend
Residents of the Kazakh capital and the Zhetysu region will soon be able to travel directly between Astana and Taldykorgan, as a new rail link is set to be launched, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The new route is being launched by Passenger Transportation JSC in cooperation with the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.
The decision was made in response to public appeals and through joint efforts with deputies of the Majilis and the relevant authorities. The main goal is to improve regional transport accessibility and meet the growing demand for passenger travel," the company’s press service said.
The launch of the direct service will allow residents to travel comfortably and safely between the capital and the region without complicated transfers. The new route is also expected to stimulate business activity, strengthen socio-economic ties, and enhance population mobility.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2026, 07:45 32291
Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, rain, and temperature swings
Tell a friend
Unstable weather patterns will continue across Kazakhstan on February 7-9 due to the rapid movement of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.
Virtually most of the country can expect mixed precipitation of rain and snow, accompanied by snowstorms, gusty winds, and black ice over the next three days.
Heavy snow is forecast for the eastern regions at the start of the period and for the western regions toward the end. Meanwhile, the southern part of the country is expected to experience heavy snow and rain throughout the entire three-day window.
Temperatures are predicted to rise across much of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.02.2026, 14:35 47916
Winter weather causes flight delays at Astana Airport
Tell a friend
Astana International Airport announced on Friday flight schedule adjustments are likely due to winter weather, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Forecasters predict winter weather is to persist in parts of Kazakhstan throughout the day with snow, blizzard, black ice, patchy fog, and high wind.
Astana International Airport said it expects flight schedule adjustments due to bad weather, with 79 departing flights and 78 arriving flights scheduled for today.
As of Friday afternoon, 10 arriving flights and two departing flights were delayed, according the airport.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.02.2026, 15:40 75156
Classical Music Evening Achieves Triumphant Success in Slovenia
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The historic Julij Betetto Hall hosted a landmark cultural event: the "In the Spirit of Beethoven" concert, organized by the Academy of Music of the University of Ljubljana in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovenia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Renowned Kazakhstani cellist and professor Eldar Saparayev, performing alongside distinguished masters from the Berlin Philharmonic and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra - Tanja Sonc, Matic Kuder, Maja Rome, Zoran Marković, Miha Mitev, and Andrej Žust - presented one of Ludwig van Beethoven's most brilliant masterpieces: the Septet in E-flat major, Op. 20.
The venue brought together members of Ljubljana’s diplomatic corps, business leaders, the academic community, prominent figures in the arts, and friends of Kazakhstan, as well as students and residents of the Slovenian capital. The evening was met with a resounding full house, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all attendees and reaffirming Kazakhstan's status as a nation with profound musical potential. Thanks to a live broadcast on Slovenia's national radio, these world-class classical performances were heard in real-time by listeners across the country.
The concert, which evoked unforgettable emotions and concluded with a prolonged standing ovation, has truly become a "spiritual bridge," attesting to the high reputation of the Kazakhstani classical music school in Europe.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.02.2026, 11:51 74796
Kazakhstan introduces new support system for rail passengers
Images | Kazakhstan Temir Zholy
Tell a friend
A new assistance service for passengers with disabilities has been launched at railway stations across Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
The national carrier, together with the Mainline Network Directorate, has introduced a support service that allows passengers with disabilities to request assistance in advance. The service provides help from road transport to the train carriage and back, as well as assistance throughout the station premises.
Requests for rail travel assistance can be submitted via the website bilet.railways.kz.
The service is currently available at 57 railway stations equipped with wheelchairs. If it is temporarily unavailable at a selected station, the relevant options will not appear during ticket purchase.
To request assistance, passengers are required to:
- purchase a ticket on bilet.railways.kz;
- select the "Disability" option during the booking process and enter their individual identification number (IIN) and disability certificate number;
- indicate the required types of assistance.
Available assistance options include:
- escort by station staff before departure;
- provision of a wheelchair before departure;
- escort by station staff upon arrival;
- provision of a wheelchair upon arrival.
Submitting a request in advance allows station staff to prepare ahead of time and ensure timely and comprehensive assistance at all stages of the journey.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.02.2026, 17:14 99681
Khorgos announces brief shutdown period
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation will be temporarily closed from February 16 till March 1, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Amid the Chinese New Year celebrations in China and the temporary suspension of operations on the Chinese side of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation, the Center will be closed from February 16 to March 1, 2026," the statement said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.02.2026, 13:33 99121
Air Astana to launch flights to Cyprus
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana has opened ticket sales for regular flights to Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The airline will operate flights from Astana and Almaty between June and September 2026.
Flights from Astana will run from June 2 to September 5, operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The outbound journey takes 5 hours 40 minutes, while the return flight is 5 hours 5 minutes.
Flights from Almaty are scheduled between June 4 and September 6, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. The outbound flight lasts 6 hours 5 minutes, with the return flight taking 5 hours 30 minutes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
09.02.2026, 16:30Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Romanian Parliament 09.02.2026, 18:342311Kazakhstan and Jordan Strengthen Cooperation in Industrial Zones and Investment Sectors 09.02.2026, 09:102291Head of domestic policy department at Presidential Administration named 09.02.2026, 19:002061Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Focuses on Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Projects 09.02.2026, 18:481976Kazakh President signs law ratifying readmission pact with France 06.02.2026, 19:32107071Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia 06.02.2026, 13:10106581Spanish Experts were Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms 06.02.2026, 20:20106111Key Development Priorities of Kazakhstan Presented in Madrid 06.02.2026, 12:35105641Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms Presented at the Parliament of the Czech Republic 06.02.2026, 11:20105471Kazakhstan and Finland Expand Dialogue in the Field of Healthcare 20.01.2026, 12:45174091Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 13.01.2026, 08:20172101Thailand boat collision: Eight Kazakh nationals reported aboard 13.01.2026, 19:58171746KazMunayGas comments on drone attack on tanker near CPC 20.01.2026, 12:35161346Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 14.01.2026, 16:22159556Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement