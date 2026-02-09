Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region

Images | Akorda

Children under the age of 14 and teenagers are among those infected, Qazinform News Agency reports.





According to Akmola region’s chief state sanitary doctor, Serik Omarhanov, 15 cases of human brucellosis were recorded in the region over the 12 months of 2025. Compared to the previous year, this represents an increase of five cases, or 33.3%.





Cases among children under 14 were registered in the town of Kosshy. Among adolescents, infections were recorded in the Yereymentau district and the city of Kokshetau," the official said.





The suspected source of infection was contact with farm animals kept in private households that tested positive for brucellosis.





A total of 32 contact persons were identified across the region, all of whom underwent serological testing for brucellosis. Two contacts-in Kosshy and the Ereymentau district-tested positive and were diagnosed with brucellosis.





The region also saw a rise in reported animal bite cases over the 12-month period in 2025. Compared with the same period in 2024, the number of people affected increased by 544 cases, or 21.9%.





In total, 2,481 people sought medical assistance over the past year, with the largest share of cases reported in Kokshetau, accounting for 24.1%. In the regional center alone, 600 cases were registered in 2025, including 194 cases among children and adolescents (32.3%) and 406 cases among adults (67.6%).