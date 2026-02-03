Khorgos announces brief shutdown period

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana has opened ticket sales for regular flights to Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The airline will operate flights from Astana and Almaty between June and September 2026.





Flights from Astana will run from June 2 to September 5, operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The outbound journey takes 5 hours 40 minutes, while the return flight is 5 hours 5 minutes.





Flights from Almaty are scheduled between June 4 and September 6, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. The outbound flight lasts 6 hours 5 minutes, with the return flight taking 5 hours 30 minutes.