02.02.2026, 17:14 5501
Khorgos announces brief shutdown period
The Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation will be temporarily closed from February 16 till March 1, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Amid the Chinese New Year celebrations in China and the temporary suspension of operations on the Chinese side of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation, the Center will be closed from February 16 to March 1, 2026," the statement said.
02.02.2026, 13:33 5211
Air Astana to launch flights to Cyprus
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana has opened ticket sales for regular flights to Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The airline will operate flights from Astana and Almaty between June and September 2026.
Flights from Astana will run from June 2 to September 5, operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The outbound journey takes 5 hours 40 minutes, while the return flight is 5 hours 5 minutes.
Flights from Almaty are scheduled between June 4 and September 6, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. The outbound flight lasts 6 hours 5 minutes, with the return flight taking 5 hours 30 minutes.
01.02.2026, 19:25 21016
Kazakh Emergencies Ministry warns of avalanche risk in mountainous areas
According to monitoring and inspections conducted by specialists of the Emergencies Ministry, snow accumulation across Kazakhstan’s mountainous areas creates conditions for avalanches, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry.
Due to unstable weather conditions, a risk of spontaneous snow avalanches remains in certain areas.
Avalanche danger persists in the south, southeast and mountains in East Kazakhstan. Residents and tourists are advised not to enter steep snow-covered slopes, as this may trigger avalanches.
The ministry stressed since the beginning of the year, four spontaneous avalanches have been recorded.
01.02.2026, 16:00 21371
Three strong solar flares occurred
Three strong Class M flares have occurred on the Sun, iz.ru reports.
In the Sun, against the background of yesterday's unexpected resumption of activity, the first strong outbreaks of level M occurred since January 21. (...) Three such outbreaks have already been registered in the time interval from 5 to 8 a.m. Moscow time" the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences says.
27.01.2026, 20:06 72896
Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights
During the Government's Jan 27 session today, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev spoke on the resumption and launch of new domestic and international flights, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, 42 flights are being operated today across Kazakhstan to improve access to remote regions and bolster domestic tourism.
Nine domestic flights are expected to be resumed, said Sauranbayev.
Besides, the ministry plans to launch and resume 15 another international flights, including to Vienna, Rome, Shanghai, Tokyo, Riyadh, Larnaca, Amman, Dammam, Kashgar, Delhi, Riga, Bishkek (from Shymkent), Warsaw, Urumqi (from Shymkent), and to Abu Dhabi.
25.01.2026, 20:25 100831
FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk
A FlyArystan aircraft traveling from Almaty to Uralsk collided with a flock of birds on January 24, causing a delay to the return flight, Qazinform News Agency reported.
The airline's press service reported that the incident occurred on 24 January during flight FS7167. After landing at Uralsk Airport, the aircraft underwent an additional technical inspection, with engineering and technical specialists dispatched from Astana to inspect its main components. Following the checks, the plane was cleared for operation and departed on the Uralsk-Almaty route at 01:17 on January 25, the company confirmed
Passengers of the delayed flight were provided with hot drinks and meals, as well as hotel accommodation upon request.
25.01.2026, 17:00 100531
Kazakhstan connects 504 rural settlements to satellite internet
As part of Affordable Internet national project, Kazakhstan has completed the connection of 504 rural settlements to the internet using satellite technologies, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.
One of the key goals of the project is to provide internet access to remote and underpopulated villages where laying fiber-optic cables or installing mobile base stations is economically and technically impractical. In these areas, satellite communication systems are used to deliver stable, high-speed internet.
Since 2023, 176 rural settlements have been connected to the internet via KazSat satellites. The remaining 328 villages were connected using non-geostationary satellite systems (NGSO) from OneWeb, with the participation of operator Jusan Mobile.
Thus, all 504 villages included in the Affordable Internet project are now provided with satellite internet access.
25.01.2026, 09:25 101126
Snowfall predicted across Kazakhstan Jan 25
On January 25, snow will persist over most of the country due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Southwestern and southern regions will brace for precipitation (rain and snow) during the day.
Fog is forecast across the country, while southen, southeastern, and central regions will experience ground blizzards. Icy road conditions are forecast in the southwest, south, and southeast of the country.
22.01.2026, 09:25 136326
Kazakh Senate to debate international agreements with Mongolia, France
The deputies of the Kazakh Senate are expected to convene today at 10:00 a.m., Qazinform News Agency reports.
Ratification of the Readmission Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and France is on the agenda. The agreement is purposed to create a legal framework for bilateral cooperation on the readmission of people staying in the territories of the two countries in violation of national laws.
The document provides for the return of citizens to their country of nationality if they have violated conditions of stay, for example, through the loss of identity documents.
Kazakh citizens will be able to return from France in cases where competent authorities are notified of the loss of identity documents or illegal residence in that country - without the application of any sanctions. The French Ministry of the Interior will assist them in processing the necessary documents for their return home.
