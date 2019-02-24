- 20 World Tour teams to participate in 2019 UAE Tour
20 World Tour teams to participate in 2019 UAE TourTwenty international teams will participate in the 2019 UAE Tour, the only World Tour race in the Middle East, which sets off in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 24 February to finish in Dubai on Saturday 2 March.
20,000 people register to volunteer at Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019Over 20,000 people have registered to volunteer at Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 and help stage what will be the biggest sports and humanitarian event of the year.
New football team may emerge in Turkestan rgnIt is planned to create Football Club Turan in Turkestan region, said Polat Kyrykbayev, Head of the region's Sport and Physical Culture Department.
Kazakh boxers haul 5 medals at 2019 Strandja tournament in BulgariaKazakhstani boxers collected five silver medals at the 70th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2019 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Kazakh ladies up in WTA rankingsKazakhstani Zarina Diyas has improved her standings in the updated WTA rankings this week.
HC Barys Astana beat Kunlun Red Star at homeIn Astana, HC Barys outplayed Kunlun Red Star 3-1.
Olympics: Tokyo says venues for 2020 on course, unveils to mediaNew facilities being built in the Tokyo Bay area ahead of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were shown to the media Tuesday, with the metropolitan government saying construction was on course.
Kazakh Elizabet Tursynbaeva 6th after ladies' SP at Four ContinentsKazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbaeva is in the sixth place after the ladies' short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.
Table tennis tables reimagined to promote Paralympic GamesThe Japanese Paralympic table tennis federation created a range of different shaped tables to allow able-bodied people to experience what it is like to play with an impairment, as preparations ramp up for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
Olympics: Applications for Tokyo Games tickets to open as early as AprilOrganizers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games said Wednesday they will start accepting ticket applications for next year's competitions as early as this April.
