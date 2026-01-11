Kazakhstani athlete wins Greco-Roman Wrestling gold in Türkiye

Tell a friend

Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov (ranked 235th in the ATP) propelled to the final of the Bengaluru Open 2026 in Bangalore, India, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





In the semifinals, Skatov took on Frenchman Harold Mayot (ranked 167th) and pulled off a stunning straight-sets victory, 6-4, 6-3. Mayot had been not only the favorite for this match but also one of the top contenders for the tournament title, having been seeded second before play began.





Thus, Timofey Skatov advanced to the final, where he will play against Spanish tennis player Pedro Martinez (ranked 96th), who in the previous stage of the tournament defeated Frenchman Matteo Martino (ranked 319th) - 7-6, 6-1.