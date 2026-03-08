07.03.2026, 12:22 8151
Amazing China:People-Centric Approach in Urban Governance
In China, behind the urban prosperity lies the support of advanced technology and the backing of policy safeguards, Xinhua reports.
Central to this dynamic is a consistent people-centered governance philosophy. This unique Chinese approach to urban modernization ensures that even the most technologically advanced cities are filled with the warmest human connections.
07.03.2026, 18:00
China Focus: China reviews draft law on promoting ethnic unity, progress
China is seeking to bolster the legal foundation for advancing high-quality development and common prosperity among its 56 ethnic groups, with a draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress submitted to national lawmakers for deliberation on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The draft was submitted to the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature, for a third reading.
The law aims to translate "fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation" into the will of the state, said Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, in his explanatory remarks on the draft.
The official said the law was formulated to advance the governance of ethnic affairs within the framework of the rule of law.
The legal document articulates state support for high-quality development in areas with large ethnic minority populations and for promoting common prosperity among all ethnic groups, Li said, adding that specific provisions are set out on infrastructure construction, industrial development, public services, protection of natural resources, among others.
Many ethnic minority communities reside in mountainous areas, far-off regions or other historically underdeveloped parts of China. Benefiting from heavy government investment, the nationwide poverty reduction campaign and modernization drive, these regions have recorded rapid economic and social development.
Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China, for instance, led the entire country in starting to provide 15 years of publicly-funded education from kindergarten to senior high in 2012. The 15-year free schooling has also been available in four southern prefectures in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwest China.
Lawmakers have expected the law to inject fresh momentum into ethnic minority regions by offering legal guarantees for ethnic unity and progress.
It will make developing ethnic minority regions a statutory responsibility, which will ensure stable, long-term institutional support", - said Chen Zhen, an NPC deputy from the Dong ethnic group in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Formulation of the law, initiated in 2023 before going through extensive consultations, has followed the principle of promoting common ground while respecting and accommodating differences, according to Li Hongzhong.
Targeting acts that erode ethnic unity, the draft stipulates that violent terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism will face criminal liability if constituting crimes.
Tursun Ebey, an associate professor at Xinjiang University, said ethnic unity constitutes "the lifeline of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang."
This legal protection of ethnic unity will provide a greater sense of security and allow us to focus on pursuing development", - he said.
03.03.2026, 15:15
Xi Story: Shaping prosperity by addressing everyday concerns
Images | President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with delivery workers while visiting a community canteen for seniors in Xicheng district of Beijing, Feb 10, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)
When China's annual "two sessions" convene in Beijing each spring, the discussions of national lawmakers and political advisors extend well beyond macroeconomic targets and national blueprints, Xinhua reports.
The meetings are also opportunities for them and President Xi Jinping, who is a national lawmaker himself, to drill down into the everyday concerns of ordinary people - safe housing and transport, employment, healthcare, education and other concrete details that shape daily life.
More than 2,100 kilometers from Beijing, the fate of a small mountain village in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, had long weighed on the mind of Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.
During the 2017 "two sessions," while joining a deliberation with lawmakers from Sichuan, Xi spoke of his concern after seeing media reports that residents of Atulie'er, widely known as the "cliff village," had to climb rattan ladders clinging to a sheer precipice to reach the outside world.
Seeing it left me with a heavy heart - it was deeply distressing," Xi recalled. He said he later felt somewhat relieved after learning that a new steel ladder with handrails had been completed by the end of 2016, improving travel conditions for villagers.
Perched in a mountain hollow at an altitude of 1,600 meters, Atulie'er was emblematic of poverty-stricken areas in western China. After Xi took the top office, China launched a nationwide campaign against poverty, aiming to lift all rural residents above the absolute poverty line within about a decade, nearly 100 million people in total. The entire nation was mobilized in support of this effort.
Xi, notably, traveled extensively to inspect poverty alleviation work firsthand. He also used key occasions such as the "two sessions" to press for progress, coordinate action and hear feedback from the grassroots.
At the 2022 gathering, Xi was briefed about fresh updates from the "cliff village." As part of a state-led relocation program designed to assist residents in inhospitable areas, villagers from Atulie'er had begun moving to a nearby county seat. The community was also developing tourism as a new source of income.
After reviewing before-and-after photos of the village, Xi asked detailed questions about children's schooling and access to medical services for the elderly. This time, he appeared reassured.
The village has truly taken a big step forward - thanks to the Party and the country's policies. We're planning projects such as a canyon adventure camp and a cultural experience camp, and life is getting better and better," said Jilie Ziri, a lawmaker from Liangshan.
Over the years, improving people's livelihoods has remained central to Xi's agenda at the "two sessions." He has closely followed developments in Shibadong Village in central China's Hunan Province, where many young migrants have returned from the more prosperous eastern coastal regions to start businesses, injecting new vitality into their hometown.
His focus on livelihood issues spans diverse regions and varying development needs. During the "two sessions" in 2021, Xi joined lawmakers from Qinghai Province and asked questions about daily life in a small village on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Residents have engaged in distinctive local industries, ranging from ethnic-style embroidery to solar power projects, tailored to the region's unique conditions.
The people-centered approach was also evident during last year's "two sessions," when Xi met Li Xiaona, a lawmaker from Jiangsu Province in east China. Xi asked in detail about conditions in her community and set out specific expectations.
Senior canteens, he said, should operate in ways suited to local circumstances and remain financially sustainable. Home-based elderly care services should be strengthened, and more professionals in geriatric medicine and nursing should be trained.
This year, a major focus of the "two sessions" will be the adoption of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), a key blueprint guiding China's drive toward modernization.
Chinese modernization puts people's well-being first. All the work of the Party and the government is aimed at ensuring the people a happier life," Xi has said.
Last October, the Party's leadership passed a set of recommendations for drafting the plan, which included a dedicated section on ensuring and improving public well-being. This section covers employment, income distribution, education, social security, housing and healthcare, which are areas closely tied to people's daily lives.
Last month, Xi visited a downtown area in Beijing during his pre-Spring Festival inspection. He dropped by an elderly home and a community canteen where diners aged 60 and above, as well as those in new forms of employment such as delivery workers, are offered a discount.
Xi carefully examined the dishes and asked staff members whether the canteen's operations were sustainable. He also spoke with delivery workers resting in the restaurant, asking about their work and daily lives.
The CPC has recently launched a five-month Party-wide campaign to guide its members, especially officials, in establishing and practicing a correct view on what it means to perform well. Officials across the governance hierarchy are urged to maintain a people-centered approach and take more concrete action to meet public needs.
The CPC regards serving the people and improving their well-being as the most important measure of performance, and uses the extent to which officials deliver tangible benefits for the people as an important benchmark in evaluating their performance," Xi said.
02.03.2026, 21:17
Israel launched an offensive operation in Lebanon
Israel has launched a new offensive campaign in Lebanon after rocket and drone attacks targeted its northern regions overnight, marking the first strike from Lebanese territory since a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Israel Defense Forces said it had begun a broad operation against the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, carrying out dozens of airstrikes on targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon.
Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli military, warned that the operation could last several days.
We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah. We are no longer acting only in defense, we are moving to the offensive. We must be prepared for several days of fighting and waves of strikes," he said.
According to Israeli officials, the strikes targeted command posts, launch sites and other infrastructure used by the group, as well as senior commanders. IDF spokesman Effie Defrin said the results of the attacks were still being assessed.
Hezbollah opened fire and chose the path of escalation. It will pay a heavy price," he said, adding that the military operation would continue.
02.03.2026, 13:21
Middle East escalation drives oil prices higher
Oil prices surged sharply amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.
WTI crude futures jumped nearly 10% during trading and briefly rose above $75 per barrel, marking the highest level in eight months. Prices later pared gains but still remained more than 8% above the previous close. At the same time, Brent crude was trading around $77 per barrel.
As of March 2, WTI crude was priced at about $70.66 per barrel, up 5.43% on the day.
Markets are closely monitoring the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly one fifth of global oil shipments. Despite Tehran’s assurances that the strait remains open, several shipping companies have begun rerouting vessels amid concerns over potential supply disruptions.
Additional pressure came from Iranian strikes on U.S. assets in neighboring countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria.
01.03.2026, 17:24
Israel strikes two schools in Iran, killing more than 100 people
An Israeli strike has hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab, a city in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, killing 108 people, aljazeera.com reports.
Mizan News Agency, the judiciary’s official news agency, reported the death toll from the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab amid a massive US-Israeli offensive launched Saturday morning. Workers are continuing to clear wreckage from the site, where 63 others were injured on Saturday, said Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. The strike is part of a wave of joint US-Israeli military attacks across Iran that has triggered an outbreak of regional violence.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared a photo of the attack, which he said destroyed the girls’ school and killed "innocent children".
These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also slammed the "blatant crime" and urged action from the United Nations Security Council.
Separately, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that at least two students were killed by another Israeli attack that hit a school east of the capital, Tehran.
President Trump has promised the Iranian people that aid or help is coming their way, but now we are seeing civilian casualties; that’s something that the Iranian government will stress as a case of violation of international law and an aggression against the Iranian people," said Vall.
28.02.2026, 13:11
Trump says US conducted "major combat operations" in Iran
Images | akorda.kz
President Donald Trump early Saturday announced the U.S. began "major combat operations" in Iran, saying the Middle Eastern nation rejected American calls to halt its nuclear program, politico.com reports.
Instead, Trump claimed, the Iranians "attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and continue developing long range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas and could soon reach our American homeland."
The president, in video remarks posted to his Truth Social account Saturday, said the strikes were part of a "massive and ongoing operation" against the regime in Tehran. The scale of the strikes was not immediately clear, though he said it targeted Iranian missile sites and the Iranian Navy.
Following Trump’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the joint operation "to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran" in a video of his own posted to social media.
This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," Netanyahu said.
Shortly after Trump’s announcement, the Israeli military said in a statement on X that it "identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel," with defensive systems operating to intercept the threat.
Iran’s government vowed to retaliate in a "firm and decisive" manner. In a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry said the attacks aimed at "a range of targets and defensive infrastructure, as well as non-military sites, in various cities across our country." It urged the United Nations to condemn the strikes, and it stressed that Iran had been engaging in diplomatic negotiations.
The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military assault. Just as we were prepared for negotiations, we are more ready than ever to defend the essence of Iran," the foreign ministry said in the statement.
Several U.S. embassies in the Middle East, including Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Manama, sent out alerts to its staff following the combat operation announcement, urging them to shelter in place.
We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground," the president said. "We are going to annihilate their navy, we are going to ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region and the world."
Trump made a direct plea to the people of Iran in the 8-minute video, urging them to stay indoors and "take over your government" once the strikes halt.
To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight: The hour of your freedom is at hand," the president said. "Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations."
Addressing the regime in Tehran directly, Trump said to "lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or, in the alternative, face certain death" - a message he repeated twice.
22.02.2026, 20:10
6.2-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands - GFZ
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted South of Fiji Islands at 07:43:24 GMT on Sunday, Xinhua reports, citing the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.
The epicenter, with a depth of 630.4 km, was initially determined to be at 21.71 degrees south latitude and 179.71 degrees east longitude.
19.02.2026, 20:39
South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol jailed for life for leading insurrection
A South Korean court has sentenced the former president Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment with labour over his failed martial law declaration in December 2024, finding him guilty of leading an insurrection and making him the first elected head of state in the country’s democratic era to receive the maximum custodial sentence, The Guardian reports.
The Seoul central district court found that Yoon’s declaration of martial law on 3 December 2024 constituted insurrection, carried out with the intent to disrupt the constitutional order.
Judge Jee Kui-youn said the purpose was "to send troops to the national assembly to blockade the assembly hall and arrest key figures, including the assembly speaker and party leaders, thereby preventing lawmakers from gathering to deliberate or vote".
In sentencing Yoon on Thursday, the court pointed to his lack of apology throughout the proceedings, his unjustified refusal to attend hearings, and the massive social costs his actions inflicted on South Korean society.
The court said the martial law greatly damaged the political neutrality of the military and police and caused South Korea’s political standing and credibility in the international community to decline, leaving society "politically divided and experiencing extreme confrontation".
The court opted for life imprisonment over the death penalty, noting that while the crime was grave, Yoon’s planning did not appear meticulous, he had attempted to limit the use of physical force, and most of his plans ultimately failed.
In a historical digression, the judge traced the history of insurrection law and cited the 1649 execution of England’s Charles I, who led troops into parliament, to establish that even heads of state can commit insurrection by attacking the legislature.
The verdict was broadcast live on national television, capturing Yoon briefly smiling on arrival and later displaying no visible reaction as the sentence was delivered.
Under South Korean law, the charge of leading an insurrection carries three possible penalties: death, life imprisonment with labour, or life imprisonment without labour.
