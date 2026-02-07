Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Vlad Batrîncea. During the meeting, the sides engaged in a substantive exchange of views on key issues of bilateral cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties confirmed that Kazakh-Moldovan relations are developing in a constructive manner and expressed mutual interest in further deepening and strengthening interparliamentary cooperation.





Ambassador noted the importance of the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Astana, as well as the official visit of the Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs M.Popșoi, to Kazakhstan in 2025.





Ambassador also presented the information on the ongoing political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan. In particular, attention was drawn to the initiative of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of parliamentary activity and developing representative institutions. Among the possible areas of institutional modernization under discussion is the optimization of the parliamentary model, including consideration of a unicameral format, for which a special commission has been established.





It was emphasized that one of the key elements of Kazakhstan’s large-scale constitutional reform has been the presentation of the first draft of the updated version of the country’s Constitution.





The Vice Speaker expressed support for the initiatives of President Tokayev, highlighting their importance for strengthening democratic institutions and enhancing the resilience of the public administration system.





Special attention during the meeting was devoted to Kazakhstan’s state policy and achievements in the development of AI and digital technologies. Ambassador Aidarbekov briefed on the measures being taken to establish a modern regulatory framework, develop digital infrastructure, train qualified personnel, and introduce AI-based solutions in public administration, the economy, and the social sphere.





Deputy Speaker Batrîncea underscored the Moldovan side’s interest in further developing bilateral cooperation. It was noted that Moldova is ready to consider opportunities to expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and trade, as well as in other promising fields, including digitalization and IT.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular interparliamentary dialogue.