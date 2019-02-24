- 69 killed in devastating Bangladesh fire
69 killed in devastating Bangladesh fireA devastating fire that ripped through a number of buildings on Wednesday night in old part of Bangladesh capital Dhaka have killed at least 69 people, mostly women and children, and injured scores of others.
- 2 killed, more than 50 injured in Daegu sauna fire
2 killed, more than 50 injured in Daegu sauna fireTwo people were killed and more than 50 others injured after a fire broke out Tuesday at a public sauna in Daegu.
- 224 people evacuated from Akmola region's roads
224 people evacuated from Akmola region's roads224 people have been evacuated from the roads of Akmola region on February 5.
- Death toll rises to 26 in Indonesia floods, landslides
Death toll rises to 26 in Indonesia floods, landslidesDeath toll has risen to 26 after torrential rains triggered massive landslides in central Indonesia, local media reported Thursday.
- Rescue of boy trapped in well in Spain threatened by weekend rain
Rescue of boy trapped in well in Spain threatened by weekend rainRescuers searching for a two-year-old boy who fell into a deep and narrow borehole in southern Spain were on Friday working to finish the construction of a platform from which they would dig a parallel tunnel that would lead to where the child was thought to be, as documented by an EFE photojournalist.
- Private helicopter crashes in Almaty
Private helicopter crashes in AlmatyA private helicopter has crashed today in the territory of Alatau health center in Almaty.
- No information about Kazakhstanis aboard Boeing 707 crashed near Tehran - MFA
No information about Kazakhstanis aboard Boeing 707 crashed near Tehran - MFAInformation about any Kazakhstanis on board the Boeing 707 plane which crashed today near Tehran is not yet available.
- Boeing-707 from Kyrgyzstan reportedly crashes near Tehran
Boeing-707 from Kyrgyzstan reportedly crashes near TehranThe reason for the crash, as well as the number of casualties, has yet to be revealed by local authorities.
- Thousands of tourists leave Thailand amid the coming tropical storm Pabuk
Thousands of tourists leave Thailand amid the coming tropical storm PabukThe storm heads the southern parts of the country with heavy rains, wind and seven-meter waves. Evacuation is underway since January 2.
- Magnitogorsk building collapse rescue operation over
Magnitogorsk building collapse rescue operation overThe rescue operation on the site of the residential building collapse in Magnitogorsk has finished, there are no bodies left in the rubble.
Incidents
