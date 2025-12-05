Earthquake felt in Almaty

Tell a friend

Seven people are dead after a crash involving a minivan and a car-trailer on Almaty-Bishkek highway, Qazinform News Agency reports.





A video is being circulated on social media, showing footage of the fatal road collision.





The police department of Almaty region said a criminal investigation into the accident, that occurred at the 129thkilometer of the highway.





According to preliminary data, a driver of a Honda Odissei vehicle crashed into a trailer of a moving HOWO truck. As a result of the accident, six passengers and a driver of the Honda Odissei vehicle were killed from injuries they sustained in the crash, said the department.