04.12.2025, 13:15 7701
Earthquake felt in Almaty
According to Almaty's Department of Emergency Situations, the tremor struck at 12:45, with a preliminary magnitude estimated at 2-3 points, Qazinform News Agency reports.
No reports of injuries or damage have been received so far. Information is being updated.
03.12.2025, 12:30 14901
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update
Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev provided an update on the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Aktau during a briefing at the Majilis, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He explained that the investigation is being conducted in two parts: the criminal aspect is overseen by the General Prosecutor’s Office, while the aviation incident itself is being examined by the Ministry of Transport.
The Ministry of Transport is in the final stage of its investigation. We are currently awaiting the final conclusions from licensors, technology owners, air navigation equipment specialists, and others. Essentially, the ministry’s part is ready to be finalized - possibly later this year or early next year. Regarding the General Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation, progress is also being made. You’ve seen the various statements from leaders of neighboring countries, so we hope that part will be completed next year as well," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
02.12.2025, 10:00 20436
Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway
Seven people are dead after a crash involving a minivan and a car-trailer on Almaty-Bishkek highway, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A video is being circulated on social media, showing footage of the fatal road collision.
The police department of Almaty region said a criminal investigation into the accident, that occurred at the 129thkilometer of the highway.
According to preliminary data, a driver of a Honda Odissei vehicle crashed into a trailer of a moving HOWO truck. As a result of the accident, six passengers and a driver of the Honda Odissei vehicle were killed from injuries they sustained in the crash, said the department.
26.11.2025, 08:00 54736
Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty
The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on November 26 at 07:15 am Astana time, Qazinform news Agency reports.
The quake was centered 160 km northeast of Almaty. No casualties or damages were reported.
25.11.2025, 10:25 60666
Six killed in road accident in Almaty region
Six people have been confirmed dead following a road accident on the 65th km of the Almaty-Bishkek highway, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Footage from the scene has appeared on social media, showing that the crash occurred near the village of Kainazar in the Almaty region.
The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation. It was established that a 23-year-old Audi driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota.
As a result of the accident, both drivers and three passengers were killed at the scene from their injuries. Another passenger was taken to the hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, later died there," the police press service reported.
A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine all the circumstances of the incident. The progress of the inquiry is being closely monitored by the Almaty region police department.
18.11.2025, 10:45 100676
Governmental commission set up to investigate causes of fire in Turkistan region
A governmental commission was established to investigate the causes of the fire that occurred in a two-storey private house in the village of Algabas in Turkistan region, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Government’s press service.
The commission, led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, consists of executives of the Emergencies, Interior, Healthcare, Labor and Social Protection Ministries and Turkistan region akimat.
Those injured and bereaved families will be provided with all necessary assistance, including medical and psychological support. The akimat is assigned to assist in organizing funerals. The commission’s work is under special control.
04.11.2025, 11:15 164491
Mass die-off of seals prompts water quality testing in Mangistau region
Mangistau region’s ecology department said Tuesday the laboratory and analytical control division collected water samples after a mass die-off of seals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
On November 3, seawater samples were collected off Fort-Shevchenko and Bautino towns, after the discovery of seal carcasses washing ashore in Bautino town, Tupkaragan district, said the ecology department.
The department added that 112 more carcasses of Caspian seals were spotted along the coastline from Asan town to the cape in Bautino during a monitoring conducted jointly with the fisheries inspection department.
23.10.2025, 12:40 220036
12 killed in road accident in Aktobe region
A fatal collision of a DAF truck and a GAZelle passenger van causing the death of twelve people occured on the Samara–Shymkent highway near the village of Belkopa on October 23, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the police department of Aktobe region.
According to preliminary data, the truck drove into the oncoming lane. As a result of the accident, both drivers and 10 passengers of the GAZelle were killed at the scene, while five other people were hospitalized.
The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation. It was established that the GAZelle was officially transporting passengers from the village of Temirbek Zhurgenev to the regional center.
Police officers and the investigative team are working at the scene to determine all the circumstances of the accident. Necessary investigative measures are being carried out.
06.10.2025, 12:03 306171
M4 quake felt in south of Kazakhstan
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake at 01:29 am Astana time, Kazinform News Agency cite the Ministry’s press service.
According to preliminary information, the quake occurred in Zhambyl region and the city of Shymkent. The earthquake was centered 465 km southwest of Almaty in Kyrgyzstan.
Its energy class is 13.3, the MPV magnitude is 5.9 The quake of magnitude 2-4 was felt in Zhambyl, Turkistan regions and Shymkent.
Later, an operational headquarters was established at the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s command center, involving emergency departments of Zhambyl, Turkistan regions and the city of Shymkent.
