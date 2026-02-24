23.02.2026, 14:35 12261
President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Emperor of Japan on the Occasion of His Birthday
Images
The Head of State expressed confidence that the multifaceted cooperation based on the bonds of friendship and mutual support will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of the two nations, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Emperor Naruhito success in all his endeavors and extended wishes of well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.
23.02.2026, 19:13 12566
Heads of European Diplomatic Missions Pay a Working Visit to Kyzylorda
Images
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bakyt Dyussenbayev arrived in Kyzylorda together with a delegation of EU Ambassadors led by the EU Ambassador A. Simkic, as well as the Ambassadors of Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada, to explore the region’s investment potential, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main objective of the visit was to strengthen partnerships, develop investment dialogue, and gain insight into the socio-economic and tourism potential of the Kyzylorda region.
As part of the visit, the guests toured the Kaisar Football Stadium, a new tennis center, an inclusive sports center, the Regional Museum of History and Local Lore, and a music college. For the foreign guests, a meeting with students of Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University was organized in a "cafeteria-style" format, along with a visit to the agricultural company Abai Daulet LLP, and excursions to an ethno-village and the House of Friendship, which brings together 11 ethnocultural associations.
Key events of the visit included an official meeting of the delegation with the Akim of the Kyzylorda Region, Nurlybek Nalibayev, and participation in a roundtable discussion titled "Investment Potential of the Kyzylorda Region."
During the roundtable, participants discussed achievements and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU countries, presented key socio-economic indicators and priority development areas of the Kyzylorda region, as well as promising investment projects in the agro-industrial complex, transport, logistics, and energy sectors.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov highlighted the region’s strategic importance in the context of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route connectivity and the implementation of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. The visit of the European delegation to Kyzylorda confirms the strong momentum of the partnership with the EU in light of the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.
Alibek Kuantyrov emphasized: The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner. Kazakhstan accounts for 80 percent of the EU’s trade with Central Asia. Cumulative European investment since 2005 has surpassed 200 billion US dollars, which is equal to 48 percent of overall FDIflow to Kazakhstan.This long-term presence demonstrates a high degree of economic integration and mutual trust.
Following the visit, foreign ambassadors and representatives of the business community expressed interest in the investment opportunities of the Kyzylorda region and confirmed their readiness to further discuss potential areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.
23.02.2026, 15:17 11451
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh children’s team on historic hockey victory
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the children’s hockey team, Astana Team, on their sensational victory at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in Canada, Qazinform News Agency quotes President’s Advisor - Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.
he Head of State emphasized the Kazakh team’s triumph as a landmark event in Kazakhstan’s sports history. He praised the team’s skill and determination, noting their ability to defeat Canada, the birthplace of hockey, in a tough final match.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the young athletes to believe in themselves, train diligently, and strive for new achievements.
23.02.2026, 15:00 11936
President Meets with Air Astana CEO Peter Foster
Images
The meeting focused on the development of Kazakhstan’s aviation sector, akorda.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended Peter Foster for his contribution to the company’s growth, noting that under his leadership Air Astana has become one of the leading airlines in Eurasia.
The Head of State thanked him for his many years of productive work in the field of civil aviation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He expressed hope for continued cooperation with the British executive in order to successfully address a number of current challenges in passenger and cargo transportation.
The discussion also covered plans to launch direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States, as well as the acquisition of long-haul aircraft needed to operate these routes.
In closing, the President highlighted the importance of further strengthening the competitiveness of the national aviation industry.
23.02.2026, 11:58 11821
Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna JSC. The results of the Fund’s performance for 2025 and issues related to the implementation of priority investment projects were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Chairman of the Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov presented the production and financial results for the reporting period. Gas transportation increased by 9% year-on-year, freight turnover by 5%, and oil and gas condensate production by 3%. Particular attention was given to financial sustainability and investment dynamics. According to 2025 estimates, the Fund’s revenue amounted to 19.1 trillion tenge, EBITDA to 5.4 trillion tenge, and net profit to 2.1 trillion tenge. Assets under management increased to $88 billion, up 9% compared to 2024. The growth was driven by the implementation of investment projects and an increase in net profit.
The Board of Directors also reviewed the progress of the Group’s investment portfolio, which includes 120 projects totaling 52 trillion tenge across priority sectors of the economy, including energy, transport, oil and gas, and others. Project implementation is being carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State. It was noted that in 2025, Fund companies concluded approximately 9,000 contracts with domestic producers totaling about 2.2 trillion tenge (1.1 trillion tenge in 2024), representing a 98% increase. In addition, 363 offtake contracts were signed in 2025 for a total of about 260 billion tenge, 30% higher than the previous year.
In 2025, Samruk-Kazyna JSC completed 10 projects with a total value of 1.1 trillion tenge. These included expansion of CASPI BITUM production capacity to 750,000 tons per year, a desalination plant in Kenderli with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day, construction of second tracks on the Dostyk-Moyynty railway line, as well as projects aimed at developing container infrastructure and localizing industrial production.
In 2026, several strategically significant projects are planned for completion. Their implementation is aimed at developing the country’s energy, transport, digital, and industrial infrastructure, strengthening transit potential, and ensuring sustainable economic growth of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Nurlan Zhakupov informed the Board members that planned investment expenditures in 2026, which will have a positive impact on GDP growth, will amount to 5.3 trillion tenge (2.7 trillion tenge in 2025 and around 2 trillion tenge in 2024). These funds are allocated for commissioning new capacities, including CHP-2 and CHP-3 in Almaty, the Turkestan CCGT plant, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, and other projects.
The Prime Minister instructed the Fund’s management to maintain daily personal oversight over the implementation of major projects.
Projects involving the construction of core infrastructure-energy, transport, and digital-require special control. All facilities must be commissioned within the established deadlines," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
22.02.2026, 10:55 28841
Tokayev congratulates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has offered his felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State emphasized that Saudi Arabia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Islamic world and the Middle East. The Kazakh President expressed his confidence that the multifaceted cooperation rooted in bonds of friendship and mutual support will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both peoples.
21.02.2026, 19:24 41506
Kazakh peacekeepers awarded UN medals in recognition of courage
The Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, Major General Anita Asmah, has presented UN medals to Kazakh military personnel for their participation in peacekeeping operations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the independent Kazakhstani peacekeeping contingent is stationed at Camp Faouar, ensuring compliance with the ceasefire regime on the Golan Heights in Syria as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). All 139 military personnel were awarded.
The peacekeepers ensure the security and reinforcement of the Organization's bases, interact with the local population, and perform a wide range of tasks to maintain stability in their area of responsibility.
21.02.2026, 17:10 41791
Tokayev receives Ramadan greetings from foreign leaders
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is receiving congratulatory messages on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from foreign heads of state and leaders of international organizations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State has been congratulated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Minister of the Presidential Court Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, and others.
20.02.2026, 19:52 49446
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov Chairs Investment Climate Council Meeting
Images
the Investment Climate, focusing on the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of state within the framework of the C5+1 format between the countries of Central Asia and the United States. The meeting was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, including the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie M. Stufft, as well as representatives of international companies, the business community, and senior officials of government agencies of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Addressing the participants, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan is currently going through a very important political stage. On March 15, a nationwide referendum will be held on the draft of a new Constitution. This fundamental document clearly reflects the far-reaching political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a Just and Strong Kazakhstan. Our key priority is to raise citizens’ incomes and improve quality of life by ensuring sustainable economic growth. To achieve this objective, we are implementing a comprehensive set of measures aimed at the full-scale launch of a new investment cycle," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The importance of the Peace Council meeting held on February 19 in Washington was also highlighted.
Just yesterday, the Head of State took part in the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council and expressed support for the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Kazakhstan is interested in participating in the processes of Gaza reconstruction. The steady development of relations with the United States remains one of the main tracks of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy," the Prime Minister emphasized.
The speech of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Washington on the global stage was truly impressive. We look forward to further expanding our bilateral relationship, which is already at a very high level. Our commercial cooperation reached record levels in 2025. In the fourth quarter alone, the volume of deals between Kazakhstani and American companies amounted to $17 billion. These results reflect our shared vision and the economic growth of both countries, which benefits the people of our nations and strengthens our relationship at the same time," U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie M. Stufft, said.
During the meeting, particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation with foreign investors, attracting long-term capital, advanced technologies, and global best practices, as well as fostering a transparent and predictable business environment.
Representatives of investor companies noted the positive dynamics of investment cooperation and emphasized the importance of a predictable regulatory environment within the framework of the ongoing tax reform. The discussion focused on infrastructure development, digitalization, localization of production, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the establishment of long-term partnerships aimed at sustainable economic growth.
