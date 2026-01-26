FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk

Tell a friend

An international event in the field of children’s fashion - International Kids Fashion Week took place in Abu-Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikha Fakhra bint Dhiyab Al Nahyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The fashion week was organized by Mona Al Mansouri, the first fashion designer of the United Arab Emirates and one of the key figures in the development of international projects in children’s fashion and culture.





The event brought together designers and participants from Kazakhstan, the UAE, Russia, India, Morocco, Australia, Zambia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Oman, confirming the status of International Kids Fashion Week as a global cultural and fashion platform.





The Kazakh ethnic collection, inspired by national traditions, ornamental patterns, and cultural heritage, attracted great interest from the international audience.





Following the runway shows, Kazakh designer Gaukhar Kanatbay was awarded the title of Best Children’s Designer, recognizing her creative approach and successful integration of ethnic motifs into contemporary children’s fashion.





In addition, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Abu Dhabi was honored with a special award from the event organizers for its support in facilitating Kazakhstan’s participation, highlighting the important role of diplomatic engagement in promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation.





International Kids Fashion Week once again demonstrated that culture, fashion, and children’s creativity serve as important bridges between nations, fostering international dialogue, mutual understanding, and friendship among countries.