- Belgian business mission to visit Kazakhstan
Belgian business mission to visit KazakhstanWallonia Export and Foreign Investments Agency and Flanders Investment and Trade Office held on Friday a business seminar for the Belgian business circles before their trip to Kazakhstan.
- Kazakh Foreign Ministry and EBRD to strengthen cooperation
Kazakh Foreign Ministry and EBRD to strengthen cooperationForeign Minister of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov recently met with EBRD Director for Kazakhstan Agris Preimanis.
- Oil prices at three-month high with weaker dolla
Oil prices at three-month high with weaker dollaBrent crude price reached a three-month high for week ending Feb. 22 supported by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to pause rate hikes this year while pushing the American dollar lower.
- Investor ready to channel USD 10 bln into N Kazakhstan
Investor ready to channel USD 10 bln into N KazakhstanNorth Kazakhstan region Governor Kumar Aksakalov met with Chinese investors ready to build an industrial park in the region.
- Kazakh exporters to enjoy simplified accession to markets of China, UAE, Iran
Kazakh exporters to enjoy simplified accession to markets of China, UAE, IranKazakhstan will simplify the procedure of accession of the domestic exporters to the Chinese, Emirati and Iranian markets.
- Kazakhstan to launch above 100 industrial projects this year
Kazakhstan to launch above 100 industrial projects this year"120 industrial projects will be implemented this year in Kazakhstan under the state industrialization program," Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek said.
- Uzbekistan ready to buy up to 2mn tonnes of Kazakh oil annually
Uzbekistan ready to buy up to 2mn tonnes of Kazakh oil annuallyUzbekistan is ready to buy up to 2mn tonnes of Kazakh oil every year, according to Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev.
- Almaty to attract USD 1 bln to boost mountaineering
Almaty to attract USD 1 bln to boost mountaineeringThe Almaty city administration sets to attract USD 1 bln of private investments to develop highland locations of Almaty agglomeration.
- Astana Hub set a task to attract KZT 4.8 bln of investments
Astana Hub set a task to attract KZT 4.8 bln of investmentsAt today's meeting in Astana Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev briefed on someresults of Astana Hub innovation park of startups.
- Italian Eni increases oil & gas production in Kazakhstan
Italian Eni increases oil & gas production in KazakhstanItalian oil and gas company Eni increased its oil and natural gas production in Kazakhstan by 8.3 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.
Economy
Economy