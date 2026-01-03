02.01.2026, 12:10 10836
Kazakhstan to add over 1,800 new railcars and locomotives to its fleet in 2026
Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure development has entered an active phase, with plans to deliver 236 locomotives, more than 1,400 freight cars, and 191 modern passenger coaches this year, Deputy Transport Minister Zhanibek Taizhanov revealed, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Government's press service.
In 2025, the country's freight volumes reached a record 318 million tons. This year targets to hit 327 million tons, with transit traffic growing steadily at 20% annually.
Among the major completed projects are Dostyk-Moyynty line and Almaty bypass (911 km), which helped boost network capacity fivefold.
He said construction of the Kyzylzhar-Moyynty and Darbaza-Maktaaral sections, modernization of the Altynkol-Zhetygen and Beyneu-Mangystau routes are to be completed next year.
He stressed 1,500 km of track were repaired in 2025; 1,600 km planned for 2026.
A large-scale railway station modernization program is underway, set for completion in 2026.
He noted port infrastructure modernization and the addition of four ferries to the national fleet are underway as part of the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) projects. It is targeted to boost container flow up to 90,000 TEU in 2026.
02.01.2026, 17:26 10476
Almaty region to build pet food plant
A new plant for the production of pet food will be built in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region, with investment exceeding 88 billion tenge, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.
The project is part of the President’s directives to develop the country’s processing industry. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed the corresponding resolution.
The Agriculture Ministry and Mars Petcare Kazakhstan concluded an agreement to construct the facility in Konaev city. The plant’s design capacity is 100,000 tons of products per year.
It will be commissioned by December 31, 2030, with operations beginning on January 1, 2031. The plant will generate 200 jobs, with at least 85% of positions reserved for Kazakh citizens, alongside training and skills development programs.
31.12.2025, 18:20 39076
Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC Madiyar Sultanbek held a working meeting with Xu Jie, General Director of Xinjiang Lihua (Group) Co., Ltd, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current status of implementation of the investment project to establish a cotton and textile cluster in Turkestan Region, as well as plans for its expansion. The project provides for the formation of a full production cycle, including up to 10 production facilities covering cotton cultivation and primary processing, production of yarn and textile products, manufacturing of drip irrigation systems and related materials.
Initially, the investment volume of the project was estimated at 450 million US dollars; however, during the meeting, the intention to increase the total volume of investments to 600 million US dollars was confirmed in connection with the expansion of the production program and scaling of capacities.
At present, within the framework of the project, a PVC pipe manufacturing plant has already been commissioned in the TURAN SEZ, installation of equipment at the spinning facility is nearing completion, two cotton ginning plants are in operation, and equipment installation is underway at the drip tape production facility. Full commissioning of all facilities is planned for the first quarter of 2026. Implementation of the cluster will allow for the creation of more than 4,000 jobs and the formation of a sustainable industrial base in the region with a high level of localization.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov noted that the Xinjiang Lihua project is of significant importance for the development of the national processing industry and the promotion of products under the Made in Kazakhstan brand: "For us, it is fundamentally important not only to attract investment, but also to form full-fledged production chains with high value added within the country. Projects of this scale create a foundation for producing competitive products under the Made in Kazakhstan brand, strengthen export potential and contribute to regional development. The state is interested in the timely launch of all facilities and will provide the investor with the necessary support," he emphasized.
Commenting on the company’s plans, Xu Jie noted that the increase in investment volume reflects the investor’s long-term intentions in Kazakhstan. According to him, the company decided to expand the project, increasing the total volume of investments to 600 million US dollars, considering Kazakhstan as a key platform for developing production with export potential.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation, ensuring synchronized commissioning of production capacities and effective implementation of the project within the established timeframes, with support from Kazakh Invest and relevant government authorities.
31.12.2025, 17:12 39341
Investments in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector reached $3.2 billion
The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published data on inflows of foreign direct investment for January-September 2025. The statistics indicate steady growth and important structural changes in the country’s investment model, Kazakh Invest National Company reports.
As a result of 9 months of 2025, the gross inflow of foreign direct investment into Kazakhstan amounted to $14.9 billion, which is 10.9% higher than in the same period of 2024 ($13.4 billion).
Investment in the manufacturing sector reached $3.2 billion, increasing by 23.5% compared to the previous year ($2.6 billion).
At the same time, investment in manufacturing, for the first time since 2011, exceeded investment in the mining sector, which attracted $2.6 billion over the 9-month period. This is an important indicator of a qualitative shift in the structure of FDI toward processing and production.
The largest investor countries over the 9 months of 2025 included: the Netherlands, China, the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Switzerland, the Republic of Korea, Belgium, France and Germany.
The broad geography confirms diversification of capital sources and sustained interest from both traditional and new partners.
A sharp increase in Qatari investment is noted separately. While in 2023 the volume of direct investment from Qatar amounted to about $9 million, by the end of 9 months of 2025 it increased to $1.2 billion.
The net inflow of foreign direct investment for January-September 2025 amounted to $1.2 billion, which is 2.4 times higher than in the same period of the previous year ($498.4 million).
Data for 9 months of 2025 show that Kazakhstan is not only increasing the volume of FDI, but also consolidating a structural shift toward manufacturing, a diversified geography of investors, and a more sustainable net inflow of capital.
31.12.2025, 15:40 39791
Kazakhstan to build soft drink manufacturing plant
The Kazakh Government approved a draft investment agreement on the construction of a soft drink manufacturing plant in Aktobe region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Government approved the draft agreement to build a non-alcoholic beverage plant in Aktobe region, as part of the Kazakh President’s directives to develop the manufacturing industry and attract investment. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding resolution.
41.9 billion tenge in investments will be channeled in the production complex with a capacity of 280 million liters per year.
The facility will be equipped with advanced technologies, including eco-friendly waste management systems that meet international standards, ensuring integration into Kazakhstan’s sustainable industrial ecosystem.
30.12.2025, 19:45 49256
CPC temporarily suspends oil shipments
Adverse weather conditions in the area of the CPC Marine Terminal forced the suspension of oil transshipment until the weather improves and storm warnings are lifted, Qazinform News Agency learned from the press service of CPC.
Adverse weather conditions in the CPC MT operation area forced the Consortium on December 29 to suspend oil transshipment until weather improvement and lifting of storm warnings. Acceptance of oil was suspended as well on December 29 due to glutting of storage facilities. The shippers were notified accordingly on time," an official statement reads.
The company reminds that CPC adheres to an uncompromising position on the issue of environment protection and industrial safety during operation of the Consortium MT equipment in the Black Sea, prevention of oil-spill emergencies, that explains the current restrictions.
29.12.2025, 20:15 62926
UN ESCAP: Kazakhstan is the leading destination for investment in new projects in North and Central Asia in 2025
The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has published the Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Trends 2025/2026 report, focusing on foreign direct investment dynamics across countries in the region, Kazakh Invest National Company JSC reports.
According to the report, by the end of 2025 Kazakhstan became the largest recipient of investment in new (greenfield) projects in North and Central Asia, attracting about $19 billion. This is 266% more than a year earlier.
Kazakhstan accounted for around 89% of all intra-subregional investment in North and Central Asia, securing the country’s undisputed leadership in the region.
It is noted that North and Central Asia was the only subregion in the Asia-Pacific where an increase in investment volumes in new projects was recorded in 2025, amid an overall decline in global investment activity. The key driver of this growth was Kazakhstan.
The report emphasizes that Kazakhstan attracted several of the largest investment projects in the region, including major initiatives in manufacturing, next-generation metallurgy, renewable energy and green technologies.
A growing investor interest is highlighted in particular in areas such as:
• green energy and the hydrogen economy;
• development of industrial processing;
• projects focused on exports and international value chains.
Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, investors have begun to take a more balanced approach to investment decision-making, paying particular attention to long-term market stability, the quality of the institutional environment, and the role of government bodies and investment agencies in supporting projects. Despite external challenges, Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as one of the key investment hubs of Eurasia, attracting major international companies and building a foundation for long-term sustainable growth," - ESCAP experts noted
29.12.2025, 18:25 63261
Kazakhstan targets broad-based economic growth in 2026
The Kazakh Government reviewed GDP growth projections for 2026, with manufacturing, construction, trade, and transport expected to drive expansion, Qazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.
the meeting on Monday to discuss forecasts for socio-economic development and GDP growth in 2026.
It is expected that the main drivers of economic growth next year will be manufacturing, construction, transport and warehousing, trade, and the production of food and beverages.
In 2025, the manufacturing sector’s physical volume index (PVI) is estimated to rise by 6%, while the target for 2026 under the 2029 National Development Plan has been set at 6.2%.
Metallurgy, the backbone of manufacturing, is projected to grow by 3% in 2026, driven largely by newly launched plants reaching full capacity, including Kyzyl Aray Copper, EkibastuzFerroAlloys, Kazferro Limited, and Shagala Mining. In ferrous metallurgy, the plan aims to boost the production of ferroalloys, steel, flat-rolled products, and pig iron, while expanding output in gold, copper, aluminum, and zinc within the non-ferrous segment.
Mechanical engineering is forecast to expand by 13.4% in 2026, supported by a 17% rise in automobile production following the launch of Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan and KIA Qazaqstan facilities. Agricultural machinery production is also expected to grow by 5%.
26.12.2025, 20:14 93831
Major Turkish Investors Continue Successful Implementation of Projects in Kazakhstan
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev and Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul Nuriddin Amankul held a series of meetings with executives of leading Turkish investment companies operating in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In particular, substantive and constructive discussions were held with representatives of Tiryaki Holding, which has launched a project for the deep processing of wheat and peas in the city of Astana; Nobel Pharmaceuticals, implementing the second phase of its pharmaceutical production project in Almaty; Makyol Holding, which has successfully completed the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD); TAV Havalimanları Holding, carrying out a project to expand and modernize Almaty International Airport, Koton, the owner of a retail clothing chain in Kazakhstan and Çalık Holding, together with a potential partner, implementing a grain processing project in the Kostanay region, as well as a number of potential investors considering the development of copper deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the meetings, the parties discussed the current status and progress of ongoing investment projects, as well as prospects for launching new initiatives in various sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.
In addition, the heads of the aforementioned holdings expressed their appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for its policy aimed at creating a favorable investment climate and for the comprehensive support provided to foreign investors.
