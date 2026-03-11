Kazakhstan and Flanders Discuss Joint Projects

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Minister-President of the Government of Flanders Matthias Diependaele. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Region of Flanders, with particular attention to trade, industry, logistics, innovation, and scientific cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador Vassilenko noted that Kazakhstan considers Flanders one of the most dynamic and industrially developed regions in Belgium, with a strong industrial base, advanced logistics infrastructure, and a powerful innovation ecosystem. In this regard, Kazakhstan is interested in developing long-term, project-oriented partnerships with leading European regions.





Special attention was paid to transport and logistics cooperation. The Ambassador emphasized the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) connecting Central Asia and Europe. The importance of cooperation with major European logistics hubs was also highlighted, including the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, one of the world’s largest port and petrochemical clusters.





The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in the chemical and petrochemical industries, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, as well as in the agro-industrial and food sectors. Particular attention was also paid to innovation, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and scientific and educational cooperation, including strengthening contacts between universities, research centers, and innovation clusters of Kazakhstan and Flanders.





Ambassador also briefed his counterpart on the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan. He noted that a draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been prepared and that the final decision will be taken by citizens at a nationwide referendum on March 15. The draft Constitution aims to improve public governance, strengthen the rule of law, and expand citizens’ participation in public and political life.





Minister-President Diependaele highlighted the strong potential for cooperation between Flemish companies, research institutions, and Kazakh partners, and expressed interest in developing economic and technological ties with Kazakhstan.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation and agreed to continue dialogue aimed at implementing joint initiatives and projects.