Draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was Discussed in Frankfurt am Main

The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Frankfurt am Main held a roundtable discussion on the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the context of the upcoming national referendum, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, members of public organizations, students, as well as citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan residing in the federal states within the consular district of the Consulate General.





During the meeting, participants were presented with information on the key directions of the constitutional reforms aimed at further developing the country’s political system, strengthening the rule of law, improving mechanisms for the protection of human and civil rights and freedoms, and expanding citizen participation in public governance.





An open discussion was held during which participants exchanged views on certain provisions of the draft Constitution. The participants of the roundtable emphasized the importance of the ongoing reforms and highlighted the significance of the upcoming referendum as an important mechanism of direct expression of the people’s will.





At the end of the event, participants noted the importance of such dialogue platforms in strengthening ties with compatriots abroad and fostering open public discussion on key issues related to the development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.